 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Oh, nothing, just a photo of all the guns and ammo the failed Atlanta Publix almost-shooter had on him when he was arrested   (twitter.com) divider line
88
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1568 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 7:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Associate of the Week" is a cut-throat business.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm getting the fark out of this nightmare of a country.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm getting the fark out of this nightmare of a country.


stay out of canada, eh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So basically one magazine load per weapon? I wonder if dude was planning to save that last shotty round as a Get Out Of Jail Dead card?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: So basically one magazine load per weapon? I wonder if dude was planning to save that last shotty round as a Get Out Of Jail Dead card?


Seemed a little light.

LOOK HOW FAR WE HAVE FALLEN
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Am I seeing things, or is that revolver still loaded?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I live in Idaho. This collection is small potatoes.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
His wallet and phone fill the rest of the table nicely. Why are they included?

Is there no open carry law in GA or ATL? Yeah this guy is a dumbass but was he violating any laws or just exhibiting his dumbasshattery?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It appears the guns are all okay, which is obviously the important thing.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FFS gun-humpers, how many hands do you have? You can equip two 1-handed weapons or 1 2-hander.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nice faux carbon fiber Costanza wallet.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Am I seeing things, or is that revolver still loaded?


No, it's loaded.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Associate of the Week" is a cut-throat business.


Ha! Just saw that :p
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
RIP Associate of the Week
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Looks like we were pretty damn lucky. This time.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I don't know why they would censor his blockbuster card? Does he have late fees on Red Dawn?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

revrendjim: I live in Idaho. This collection is small potatoes.


No, the small potatoes were in the produce department. This collection is intent to kill.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

QuesoDelicioso: FFS gun-humpers, how many hands do you have? You can equip two 1-handed weapons or 1 2-hander.


It's faster to grab an already loaded gun than to reload. See The Matrix for an example. I think mythbusters tested it
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Exluddite: revrendjim: I live in Idaho. This collection is small potatoes.

No, the small potatoes were in the produce department. This collection is intent to kill.


angelfire.comView Full Size


Looks like we gotta duke nukem up in here.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

revrendjim: I live in Idaho. This collection is small potatoes.


These were all "concealed" on his person.

The shotgun & AR may have been a bit harder to hide.

An article I saw said he was nabbed coming out of the restroom.

I guess after Boulder he was either up for a copycat or just making sure he could shop safely.  No motive has been given yet.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Associate of the Week" is a cut-throat business.


Offee is for losers, only.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Waiting for some ammosexuals to explain that this is a perfectly normal amount of guns to have on you for self defense while shopping.

I mean, what if 75 different people mugged you at once. You'd feel really silly only having 74 rounds ready to protect that $5 in your wallet
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Waiting for some ammosexuals to explain that this is a perfectly normal amount of guns to have on you for self defense while shopping.

I mean, what if 75 different people mugged you at once. You'd feel really silly only having 74 rounds ready to protect that $5 in your wallet


Somebody's been ammo shopping recently.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So was the pocketknife for when he runs out of ammo?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So basically one magazine load per weapon? I wonder if dude was planning to save that last shotty round as a Get Out Of Jail Dead card?


We can just say clip. That douchebag 'kill Democrats guy' doesn't always show up weeping about nomenclature.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: SurfaceTension: Am I seeing things, or is that revolver still loaded?

No, it's loaded.


chargrilled.usView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: FFS gun-humpers, how many hands do you have? You can equip two 1-handed weapons or 1 2-hander.


I don't blame violent video games for mass shootings, but they probably contribute to the idea that staggering around under a pile of guns is an effective way to go about it.
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I was in the usa and going to the grocery store I'd prepare or war too.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Think fast!
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Intentions of the suspect are still unknown."

...duh?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Earlier this week Ted Cruz said changing gun laws "would do nothing to stop these murders." Someone needs to print out that picture, show it to him, then crumple it up in a ball and shove it down his miserable, stupid throat.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mateomaui: "Intentions of the suspect are still unknown."

...duh?


That's THE problem.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I live in Idaho. This collection is small potatoes.


People in idaho usually go grocery shopping with more?
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I called him an open carry enthusiast in my better headline.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phrawgh: mateomaui: "Intentions of the suspect are still unknown."

...duh?

That's THE problem.


Not sure if my reaction was vague, but I meant as in "...duh? he gonna shoot people."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Open Carry biatches!  He was there to protect the store in case somebody walked in carrying a shiatload of guns.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the weird thing is why did he pick Atlantic Station?  That location has no parking lot.  You have to park in the underground garage for Atlantic Station and then take an elevator up to the Publix.  He's walking around with what looks like 50 pounds of gear.  At least 10 people had to have seen him as he made his way from the car, up the elevator, and into the store.  I get the feeling police were notified by security cameras long before he got up to the store.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See, this is why the general public needs access to rocket launchers. So that they can fight the bad guy with a load of guns from a safe distance.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Am I seeing things, or is that revolver still loaded?


They couldn't figure out how to get the magazine out.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: QuesoDelicioso: FFS gun-humpers, how many hands do you have? You can equip two 1-handed weapons or 1 2-hander.

I don't blame violent video games for mass shootings, but they probably contribute to the idea that staggering around under a pile of guns is an effective way to go about it.


movies and TV have been the impetus for people dancing on the fine line for a long time. it's a major mistake 'murican society permits. we didn't have random hardcore crimes until the movie "In Cold Blood" hit theaters, then we had violent incidents across the nation. the sooner we pull in the reins on ultra violence the quicker we can get back to not being such a shooty stabby nation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: SurfaceTension: Am I seeing things, or is that revolver still loaded?

They couldn't figure out how to get the magazine out.


It's not a magazine!  It's called a clip.  Clearly, you know nothing about the wonderful world of firearms.  Be gone!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Its GA... He'll probable claim those guns are for personal protection.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm getting the fark out of this nightmare of a country.


Did you leave yet?
 
Morning Horsefarts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Waiting for some ammosexuals to explain that this is a perfectly normal amount of guns to have on you for self defense while shopping.

I mean, what if 75 different people mugged you at once. You'd feel really silly only having 74 rounds ready to protect that $5 in your wallet


A bunch of ammosexuals were explaining to me that this doesn't harm their position, because his name is Rico, therefore messican. Q-ED
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And worst of all is that he had two cellphones. Which means he was probably cheating on someone!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People will be saying to each other, "That's the Publix where they arrested the guy with the guns!  Don't Go!"  This is probably the safest grocery store in the country right now.  I would imagine there are about 10 cops there right now watching the place.
 
TigerzDad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From TFA, he had a carry permit. He was arrested and charged with 6 counts of Possession of Firearm or Knife During a Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies and 5 counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony. But he hadn't actually done anything other than legally possessing and carrying a lot of guns.

He never pointed a gun at anyone - hell, he leaned his rifle against the wall in the bathroom.

He never threatened anyone.

He was arrested without incident.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Earlier this week Ted Cruz said changing gun laws "would do nothing to stop these murders." Someone needs to print out that picture, show it to him, then crumple it up in a ball and shove it down his miserable, stupid throat.


Given that only ten people died, there is an approximately infinite number of more important concerns than gun laws. Almost everything else is more dangerous than that, probably including lettuce.
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was taking them out for a drive, as you often do, because if you take one, the others are going to get jealous. Then he got peckish, and went to market for some sushi, as you often do, and then he had to take a whizz, as you often do, and he couldn't just LEAVE the guns lying about, so into the stall they went, and as we all know, AR-15s are excitable boys, and enthusiastic, so he HAD to give it a pet to calm it down, and the rest was just a big silly misunderstanding. I mean, how can we KNOW what his motives really were until he actually shot someone?

/We're gonna be knee deep in unstable asshats for a while
//What's sad is they're going to compete unconsciously
///Thanks for stirring up the crazies
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.