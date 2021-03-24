 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   It's not so much the topic of the article itself than it is of a certain hysterical man named Shon Crabtree being such a flaming clownshoe   (dailymail.co.uk)
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean...you could have 5 star housing and doctors too. You just don't want THOSE people to have it too.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr. Crabtree doesn't understand, Governor Abbott said "Open Texas"
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Mr. Crabtree doesn't understand, Governor Abbott said "Open Texas"


Does that mean I can fork it and start distributing a version that I improve myself?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OHNOanyway.GIF
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
- They're living a life of luxury paid for by us
- They're thugs and criminals forcing us to live in fear
- Their presence brings down my property values.

They've hit the racist trifecta.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Al Roker's Forecast: Mr. Crabtree doesn't understand, Governor Abbott said "Open Texas"

Does that mean I can fork it and start distributing a version that I improve myself?


What kind of drugs are you taking? Can I have some?
 
vermiis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, can they make up their mind on what to be outraged about?

"They are living better than us."

-vs-

"I'm worried about some of them escaping and coming to my house and holding my family hostage until they get what they want or taking a vehicle. We are scared."

Either things are frikkin' peachy in this $33 million paradise, or they're desperate to escape and hold you at ... spoon-point, I guess.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean they are actually feeding them and providing medical care?

Scandalous.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Shon" is his name? Not Sean, not even Shawn, but Shon? Oh FFS.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's probably still mad about that pick in the end zone during the NFCCG.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haha Shon is scared of kids
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, so a bunch of teenage boys are being housed in a facility that seems akin to a well-run boarding school? WTF is the problem?

Well, according to the dickwad in the article, these boys might  "escape" , break into his home, hold his family hostage, and steal his vehicle.  Go to bed dude. Tequila and lite beer is not a good idea on a weeknight.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'They have doctors, chefs, three square meals a day, they play soccer all day. They are living better than us. I see them in new clothing, they line up for their meals three times a day, and then play and watch TV'


Soooo....not only are they not being forced to work the ovens where we burn the ones we kill, we are actually feeding them? With food? See this is what we get when we let democrats rig elections.
They get food, clothes, access to basic medical care and the right to kick a soccer ball around in the dirt? That's way better than how I live. I mean I can do all those things, plus get in my car and go to the mall, or go out for chicken wings and beer, or go really wherever the fark I want at any time I want, but they get the basic things they need to live for free, and only that, at taxpayer expense. It's a goddamn travesty they don't have to be productive members of society.  So why can't I leech off society too?
What? Let them be productive members of society? Have you lost your goddamn mind?  They belong in a camp somewhere. Just not here.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bingethinker: "Shon" is his name? Not Sean, not even Shawn, but Shon? Oh FFS.


Mama was not a good speller
 
nakmuay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He also says he's worried about COVID from the immigrant youths. So far more than 10% of the camp's population children has tested positive for COVID-19."

Says the guy who can't be bothered to put a mask on his fat f*cking head.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Haha Shon is scared of kids


"Shon" probably has a couple dozen guns and cosplays on the weekends.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OMG! THEY HAVE LUXURIES LIKE WATER!

I don't think Crabtree quite understands what five star accommodations are. The place is simply decent looking.

It also sounds like Mr. Crabtree could use a mental health evaluation.

"Its socialism, its communism, its everything..." he is good at ranting and raving. I guess you can call that a skill.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: - They're living a life of luxury paid for by us
- They're thugs and criminals forcing us to live in fear
- Their presence brings down my property values.

They've hit the racist trifecta.


GQP-projection trifecta as well.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this factual? Satire? It's like it's written by someone who is bipolar and off his meds.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, a bunch of teenage boys are being housed at what seems akin to a well-run boarding school. WTF is the problem? Apparently, someone thinks that these "thugs" will "escape" and break into their houses, hold their families hostage, and steal their vehicles. Go to bed, Bubba. Tequila, lite beer and meth are not a good mix for you.
 
