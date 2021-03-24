 Skip to content
(The Hill)   More like twelve asses that need to be kicked into the stratosphere   (thehill.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
May the fleas of a thousand camels infest their armpits.

... No. something much worse.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Make that thirteen

api.time.comView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And maybe from there they can also observe the spherical nature of the Earth.

Oh, who am I kidding?  They'll still think it's a flat disc.  And why is it flat?  Vaccines.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where are the DHS kidnap squads when you need em?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They need to be canceled
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My sister is an anti-vaxxer, so frustrating.

She tried and tried and tried to get me to not get the Pfizer vaccine which I got the first shot of this past Sunday.

Looking at that list I loled when I saw Sherri Tenpenny, my sister begged me to watch a video of hers where she argued that mRNA vaccines will give us all autoimmune diseases since they alter our DNA.

Spoiler alert: they don't alter our DNA and Sherri just happens to have written a bunch of anti-vax books you might want to read (buy).

These people prey on vulnerable people like my sister who has twin autistic children and will search out anything to confirm their biases and avoid the truth.

Fark them and fark them hard, I hate them so much for what they have done to my sister.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Your sister and my brother could get together and have a kid.

The kid would die of measles.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Musikslayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: These people prey on vulnerable people like my sister who has twin autistic children and will search out anything to confirm their biases and avoid the truth.

Fark them and fark them hard, I hate them so much for what they have done to my sister.


I'm sorry to hear this. In her case, at least she has some kind of reason, however wrong or myopic. So many just want to be bad people who thrive on other's misfortune. Good luck to you, and to her.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okay, do they each have at least 1 Russian internet friend?

Freeze their bank accounts.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If there are only 12, can't the internet take care of them?
Not saying do anything -illegal- per se, just do something simple like crowdfund an account named for each one, in bitcoin, that can be awarded anonymously to the person who can show that just by chance happened to be closest to them when they had an unfortunate mishap. You know, to help with the trauma of seeing such a horrible accident up close.
Call it Kickintheheadstarter or something, and have the 'award' for each one slowly climb until it is claimed.
-
/Call it what you like, but I call it a service to humanity. Self defense even.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It sounds like a lot.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just like the majority of the racist literature and meme over the past 2 years came out of 1 group of Texas.

These people are grifters and they hurt us.  We should have them burned at the stake for witch craft.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Make that thirteen

[api.time.com image 850x763]


...something something something McCarthyism something...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I walked into a sandwich shop yesterday to get a sub for lunch. I heard the women behind the counter talking about Covid, side effects, vaccines, etc. I asked one of them if they'd gotten the vaccine yet, curious to know if food workers are now allowed to sign up. "No, I'll never get that vaccine. You couldn't pay me to get it," she replied while starting to put together my sandwich.
I made the mistake of asking why.
She said, "Because you can't come up with a vaccine in a year that won't have any side effects long term."
I said, "It's a good thing you make sandwiches." And then I said bye and walked out. I think I heard her say "thank you" and "don't..." didn't hear the rest of that because I was gone. Left the half made sandwich there and will never go again.
I even wrote to the company asking them if all their employees have medical degrees.

I am so farking sick of the ignorance of Americans.
/it was a local Port O Subs.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 294x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Space Donkeys?

Sure, why not.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReaverZ: WalkingCarpet: Sherri Tenpenny, ... books you might want to read (buy

I would not buy anything from a person named Tenpenny


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
