(The Hill)   Good news, you avoided covid thanks to hand sanitizer. Bad news, you now have cancer   (thehill.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always thought that baby Yoda meme was callous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight, red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight, red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.


Eat noodles and cannabis, naked, on a hardwood floor.

Very well, so be it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crikey. Go home and have a Panadol and a mid strength beer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: optikeye: Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight,red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.

Eat noodles and cannabis, naked, on a hardwood floor.

Very well, so be it.


About that cannabis...
https://hightimes.com/health/science/​d​octors-orders-put-marijuana-in-your-bu​tt-dont-smoke-it/amp/
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, at least you won't die from COVID!
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight, red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.


Wait til you accidentally mistake the hand sanitizer for lube.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanitizer, cancerizer, I mean it's easy to get those labels mixed up.

/ Right by the Lysol.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like companies dipped into ethanols they shouldn't have when supplies got low. Some of that stuff is used to denature the alcohol. Other stuff like benzene and methanol can be used to distill it absolute, ethanol usually fights being taken past 95% purity with the other 5% water. Getting hold of consumption safe 95% ethanol requires licenses and paying the same taxes you pay on drinking alcohol. It's easy, cheap, and minimally taxed though to get alcohol unfit for human consumption. Mistakes were not made, choices were made.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on a biologic for mild-to-moderate psoriasis. It's been a miracle - I'm 98% clear for the first time in 30 years...annnnd this neurolymphomatictuberculositis is totally worth it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: optikeye: Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight, red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.

Wait til you accidentally mistake the hand sanitizer for lube.


I've done that. We where on a cruise and in the 'gift basket' they had a 'big gay cruise' squeeze bottle of gel...with nothing about it being hand sanitizer...just the bottle and 'big gay cruise 2010' on the label with the name of travel agency. They also had condoms in the gift basket.

I just assumed it was lube. But BOY HOWDY...that'll make you jump into the headboard quick when the 'lube' hit the anus.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benzene in your sanitizer? I could have warned you. I think I used it once.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news.  It's the super duper regenerate everything cancer like Deadpool.
Bad news.  Ryan Reynolds will still get laid more in the Deadpool make up than you ever will.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hand sanitizer gave me cancer AND Alzheimer's. But at least it didn't give me cancer.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Wait til you accidentally mistake the hand sanitizer for lube.


I pay extra for that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: valenumr: optikeye: Well, I guess I'll just to avoid all hand sanitizer. bananas, coffee, sunlight, red meat, chicken, beans, canned food, fresh food from walmart, fruits, fresh fruit from the side of the road fruit stand, rubber sex toys, BBQ, LUBE, MSG, HFCS, BSDM wine, beer, rum, vodka, and especially GIN and LIMES..biscuits, bacon, ham, most fish, carpets and leather, and LCD monitors.

Wait til you accidentally mistake the hand sanitizer for lube.

I've done that. We where on a cruise and in the 'gift basket' they had a 'big gay cruise' squeeze bottle of gel...with nothing about it being hand sanitizer...just the bottle and 'big gay cruise 2010' on the label with the name of travel agency. They also had condoms in the gift basket.

I just assumed it was lube. But BOY HOWDY...that'll make you jump into the headboard quick when the 'lube' hit the anus.


And you found out a little later that those weren't condoms, but you sure had fun making balloon animals that night.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news! Life is a known carcinogen and is filled with really dangerous things that could pose a danger to everyone alive. Life is fun like that.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Good news.  It's the super duper regenerate everything cancer like Deadpool.
Bad news.  Ryan Reynolds will still get laid more in the Deadpool make up than you ever will.


...than any of us will.

FTFY


"Some of the brands included artnaturals, a beauty and skincare company. Artnaturals describes itself as born from "a desire to free beauty from high prices, toxic chemicals and all-around bad vibes..."

So much for that! Lulz.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Before they were known as carcinogens, I used to wash my hands in benzene or methylene dichloride.

Yeah, I was an organic chemist and yes I'm old.

Couldn't get the poly-brominated biphenyls off my hands otherwise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to play with benzene as a kid. Made cannons out of the big pineapple juice cans. You tape a few of them together with the top and bottom removed, except for the first one, which has a bottom with a tiny hole. Add small amounts of benzene inside and let it coat the walls of the cannon. Touch the hole at the bottom with a match and boom.

Pineapple cans were an upgrade from my parent and grandparent's days when they made the cannon out of bamboo. You can get a handful of shots out of pineapple cans before the tape holding them together melts and the cans get damaged by the blast. The bamboo cannons only gave you one shot, so you had to make several of them.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No. Not true.

Run The Jewels - Oh My Darling (Don't Cry) (Official Video)
Youtube G-S9mtYowPY
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flemardo: Mistakes were not made, choices were made.


I quoted this so I could screenshot it.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Before they were known as carcinogens, I used to wash my hands in benzene or methylene dichloride.

Yeah, I was an organic chemist and yes I'm old.

Couldn't get the poly-brominated biphenyls off my hands otherwise.


I like how they completely ignore that *ethanol* causes cancer all by itself.

/back to huffing acetonitrile
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Sugarcubes Walkabout Live 1992
Youtube QhqFxVzkD80
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: valenumr: Wait til you accidentally mistake the hand sanitizer for lube.

I pay extra for that.


Try Dave's Insanity Ghost Pepper Sauce to spice up your lube life.
 
