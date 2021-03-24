 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   You bond out on a charge of murder after causing a car wreck that kills a 52-year old grandmother while street racing. Do you A) Get a GOOD Lawyer? B) start researching non-extradition countries? C) Post a FB video blaming Grandma for the crash?   (al.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Abuse, Police, Jury, Carmesia Flannigan, Domestic violence, Chevrolet Camaro, Facebook, Violence  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 12:04 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one sounds like she should be spending some time in prison.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She has charges pending for other offences, too,and it looks like her bond will be revoked next week.
GOOD.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.


It was uncomfortable to watch, I firmly believe this will be played at Klan meetings for YEARS to come.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Yeah, she dead. She dead but I didn't do it. She did it to her mother (expletive) self because she ran into me."

Shut your bubble gum dumb dumb skin tone chicken bone google chrome no home flip phone disowned ice cream cone garden gnome extra chromosome metronome dimmadome genome full blown monochrome student loan indiana jones over grown flint stone X and Y Chromosome Sylvester Stallone sierra leone auto zone friend zone professionally sewn silver patrone big headed ass UP.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of course you blame the dead person. What are they going to do, argue?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Of course you blame the dead person. What are they going to do, argue?


You've clearly never been dickpunched through a Ouija board.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there a subtitled version?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

So I said to him, "Look, buddy. Your car was upside down when we got here. And as for your grandma, she shouldn't have mouthed off swerved like that."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


So that's the targeted ads and location we're rollin with?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I made it halfway through the article before concluding that she's a real catch and any grandmother would be lucky to be killed by her.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magorn: CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.

It was uncomfortable to watch, I firmly believe this will be played at Klan meetings for YEARS to come.


The Klan is already seeing it, since it's being played on the Fark Main tab.

Seems more efficient than just waiting for some cousinfarker to figure out Win+P at the next crossburning.
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The presidency of Two Scoops has proven that there are lots of people...probably a majority...who can not admit fault.  A while ago I heard from a lawyer who stated that dash cams have become the bane of his existence.  Every week someone comes into his office stating that they were involved in a accident, and claim it was all the other person's fault, and they have dash cam video to prove it.  When he looks at the video, it proves just the opposite.  When he asks these people if anyone else has seen the video they usually reply that't they showed it to the police, insurance adjuster, etc, because "I GOT PROOF!"
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.


Have you spent any time at an inner-city bus stop where the middle- & high-school kids ride the Metro bus instead of school buses lately?

There's more head-shakes, hair flips, finger snapping in 5 minutes than the entirety of RuPaul's purposefully caricatured career *combined*. And how the hell those kids are even stepping foot onto school property with midriff, low-cut shirts & 3 sizes too small booty shorts...I would replace my daughter's wardrobe with canvas potato sacks if she tried that shiat.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Yeah, she dead. She dead but I didn't do it. She did it to her mother (expletive) self because she ran into me."

Shut your bubble gum dumb dumb skin tone chicken bone google chrome no home flip phone disowned ice cream cone garden gnome extra chromosome metronome dimmadome genome full blown monochrome student loan indiana jones over grown flint stone X and Y Chromosome Sylvester Stallone sierra leone auto zone friend zone professionally sewn silver patrone big headed ass UP.


You forgot Sambo watermelown.

0_0
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know people will take this the wrong way, but it is possible for both...

1.) A person to be committing a serious crime.

2.) Someone else to do something wrong.

I don't know any of the details here, but it is entirely possible that Grandma *did* cause the crash.

As an extreme example, I can be drunk beyond belief, sitting at a red light, and get rear ended by someone. My being drunk can both be a serious crime *and* not at all the cause of the accident.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know people will take this the wrong way, but it is possible for both...

1.) A person to be committing a serious crime.

2.) Someone else to do something wrong.

I don't know any of the details here, but it is entirely possible that Grandma *did* cause the crash.

As an extreme example, I can be drunk beyond belief, sitting at a red light, and get rear ended by someone. My being drunk can both be a serious crime *and* not at all the cause of the accident.


Girlfriend was drag racing on city streets, and she's charged with murder among other things. Takes some solid details to charge someone in a crash with that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a news story a couple of months ago where someone was injured by police during a street race and said, "You don't understand.  Getting together, admiring cars, going fast on the street.  It's my culture.  It's my heritage."

The news then cut to a story about someone protesting the removal of a confederate solider statue.  And they said, "You don't understand.  That's my heritage."

I promptly decided to turn off the TV, smoke a joint, and read a book.
 
moike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Feet first into the woodchipper with her.  There's a tree somewhere that could use mulch.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.


I want to see her get the chair just for attempting to fulfill every single negative stereotype simultaneously
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.

It was uncomfortable to watch, I firmly believe this will be played at Klan meetings for YEARS to come.


You know Fox News is gonna drag it out every chance they get
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: Magorn: CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.

It was uncomfortable to watch, I firmly believe this will be played at Klan meetings for YEARS to come.

The Klan is already seeing it, since it's being played on the Fark Main tab.

Seems more efficient than just waiting for some cousinfarker to figure out Win+P at the next crossburning.


If everyone here but you is a Nazi, why are you hanging out on a Nazi site?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know people will take this the wrong way, but it is possible for both...

1.) A person to be committing a serious crime.

2.) Someone else to do something wrong.

I don't know any of the details here, but it is entirely possible that Grandma *did* cause the crash.

As an extreme example, I can be drunk beyond belief, sitting at a red light, and get rear ended by someone. My being drunk can both be a serious crime *and* not at all the cause of the accident.


If you secretly hold your finger a centimetre from someone's face and quietly say, "Don't touch me", and they move and touch your finger, you're at fault.

Their movement may have caused the actual touching, but your actions are the root reason why it happened. If you had been acting like a normal person, then you would have never been touched.

And if she had been driving like a normal person, then even if the grandmother had crossed the centreline then everything about the impending possible crash would have born out completely differently.

I've had people almost hit me before, but because I drive like a normal person, I was able to take action myself to avoid the crash, and they had more correction time before the crash.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a shiatty street racer. The local drag strip could probably use the income, and provide a sanctioned place to go fast.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: I remember a news story a couple of months ago where someone was injured by police during a street race and said, "You don't understand.  Getting together, admiring cars, going fast on the street.  It's my culture.  It's my heritage."

The news then cut to a story about someone protesting the removal of a confederate solider statue.  And they said, "You don't understand.  That's my heritage."

I promptly decided to turn off the TV, smoke a joint, and read a book.


Sometimes that's the smart play.

17 more years till I retire and can smoke.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Fark_Guy_Rob: I know people will take this the wrong way, but it is possible for both...

1.) A person to be committing a serious crime.

2.) Someone else to do something wrong.

I don't know any of the details here, but it is entirely possible that Grandma *did* cause the crash.

As an extreme example, I can be drunk beyond belief, sitting at a red light, and get rear ended by someone. My being drunk can both be a serious crime *and* not at all the cause of the accident.

Girlfriend was drag racing on city streets, and she's charged with murder among other things. Takes some solid details to charge someone in a crash with that.


Hmm.
Multiple violent felon, drag racing, while on drugs, says that grandma swerved and hit her
Evidence and reconstruction experts say she crossed the line and hit grandma, making a compelling enough case for a MURDER charge
/Gee, lets discuss the controversy
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robinfro: CruiserTwelve: That was like a parody. "How white people think black people talk." It'll make for good viewing at her sentencing hearing though.

Have you spent any time at an inner-city bus stop where the middle- & high-school kids ride the Metro bus instead of school buses lately?

There's more head-shakes, hair flips, finger snapping in 5 minutes than the entirety of RuPaul's purposefully caricatured career *combined*. And how the hell those kids are even stepping foot onto school property with midriff, low-cut shirts & 3 sizes too small booty shorts...I would replace my daughter's wardrobe with canvas potato sacks if she tried that shiat.


As a native speaker of "dude" and "valley girl" I'm gonna give middle-schoolers a pass on their speech patterns.  The amount of sh*t I got for it went I went to college in New England was f*ckin' gnarly, dude.

A person's dialect has f*ck-all to do with their intelligence or morality.  Even your affect is culturally defined.  Germans and Russians think Americans are feeble-minded because we smile at strangers.

Think about how you seem to others, it might be enlightening.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.