(SFGate)   San Francisco releases list of what's open after easing lockdown, including bowling alleys, mini-golf, your mom   (sfgate.com) divider line
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there mini-bowling? The one in Milwaukee is still closed
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phaseolus: Is there mini-bowling? The one in Milwaukee is still closed


I think it's called little person bowling and it's kind of insensitive of you to inquire about it.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, it's too late for the bowling alley in my town.  It permanently closed last July, and I'm rather pissed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Judging by the gulls hanging around Fisherman's Wharf, your mom never closed.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Sadly, it's too late for the bowling alley in my town.  It permanently closed last July, and I'm rather pissed.


The one closest to my house was bought by a couple that wants to make a go of it.  I think I need to go ASAP after my second shot.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, mom's not a whore.  She usually forgets to charge...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.