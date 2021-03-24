 Skip to content
"Someone must have slandered Josef K., for one morning, without having done anything truly wrong, he was arrested. "-Franz Kafka, The Trial. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, trying edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While I haven't been arrested . . . recently . . . we can all kind of admit that the past year has been trying.  Lots of things are trying to be terrible: I'm trying to come up with some kind of interesting topic here, and failing badly.  I have tried to get my writing done this week, but sadly work took over all of my time, and I have practically zero progress to report on that front.  But as they say, when in doubt, try, try again!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Submissions continue to come in!  I've uh, tried, to keep up with them as they come in, but sadly I'm a bit behind.  If you sent in a submission or a message to e­d­i­t­o­rs[nospam-﹫-backwards]no­it­cif­kr­af­*ne­t, rest assured I'll get to them as soon as I can!

Meanwhile, we're still fine-tuning the title for this year, deciding between 'Need Help Soonish' 'Need Help, Soonish' 'Need Help (Soonish)' and other variations.  Feedback and suggestions welcome! Our artist has already made some very good progress on concepting, and we're still in progress!
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a dark and stormy night.

to be continued...
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to remind everyone Joseph Conrad barely spoke English until his 20s. There's still time for the rest of us then.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight...
 
Tiamat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We split up. Both teams took the upside-down-left in opposite directions on the MC Escher stairs.

Then shiat got weird.
 
listernine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And thats how gramma died.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If we are quoting Kafka, this is my favorite.

I stand on the end platform of the tram and am completely unsure of my footing in this world, in this town, in my family. Not even casually could I indicate any claims that I might rightly advance in any direction. I have not even any defense to offer for standing on this platform, holding on to this strap, letting myself be carried along by this tram, nor for the people who give way to the tram or walk quietly along or stand gazing into shop windows. Nobody asks me to put up a defense, indeed, but that is irrelevant.

The tram approaches a stopping place and a girl takes up her position near the step, ready to alight. She is as distinct to me as if I had run my hands over her. She is dressed in black, the pleats of her skirt hang almost still, her blouse is tight and has a collar of white fine-meshed lace, her left hand is braced flat against the side of the tram, the umbrella in her right hand rests on the second top step. Her face is brown, her nose, slightly pinched at the sides, has a broad round tip. She has a lot of brown hair and stray little tendrils on the right temple. Her small ear is close-set, but since I am near her I can see the whole ridge of the whorl of her right ear and the shadow at the root of it.

At that point I asked myself: How is it that she is not amazed at herself, that she keeps her lips closed and makes no such remark?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Just to remind everyone Joseph Conrad barely spoke English until his 20s. There's still time for the rest of us then.


Conrad? Hell, Nabokov wrote Lolita as his first English novel. And it's better than just about every novel written by a native speaker.

If, of course, you discount the fact that it was about a couple of pedophiles.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's where that band got their name from?
Josef K - Sorry For Laughing (Official Video) (Domino Records)
Youtube -VzcWv8qKQw
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's the due date for this year's FFA? I have about 60% of an idea for one, but I'm in the process of both moving and wedding planning, which are ending April 1 and May 1, respectively. Then a week of honeymoon.

Point is, I might be able to submit something if the deadline is May 31st or later.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Warm enough to go bike riding again. Helps me think. Lots of ideas come when I can't distract myself.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What's the due date for this year's FFA? I have about 60% of an idea for one, but I'm in the process of both moving and wedding planning, which are ending April 1 and May 1, respectively. Then a week of honeymoon.

Point is, I might be able to submit something if the deadline is May 31st or later.


We'll be open for submissions until July 31st of this year.  You have time!
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Just to remind everyone Joseph Conrad barely spoke English until his 20s. There's still time for the rest of us then.


Lordy Jim! Into the heart of darkness, then.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm trying to write every day, really I am, but I'm still jet-lagged from a new schedule. I promise to submit one story for the anthology, possibly two. Most likely at the last minute. Like last year.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've re-written my Fantasy entry for the Anthology three times so far. It still sucks.

Option 1: grit my teeth and FORCE the farking thing to come out the way I imagined it.
Option 2: keep re-writing the bloody thing until it's something I'm willing to submit.
Option 3: steal a concept from a better writer.
Option 4: dump the concept altogether and submit something else.
Option 5: drink heavily, then pick one of the above.

Grrr!

Can't remember if I've posted this before, but here's a concept I abandoned once I realized I had nowhere to go with it beyond the set-up.

*****
"Lieutenant Colonel Merrill?"

The youngish-seeming man at the door smiled broadly at the question. "Guilty as charged," he replied. "I fear I may be a bit early."

He was shorter than Isabel had expected, with a trim figure and no hair on his head. He wore a high-necked knit shirt under a sport coat with matching trousers- all well-made and obviously tailored. The skin of his face and hands was the colour of properly-brewed tea, and his features were otherwise completely unremarkable, until one looked into his eyes. The Colonel's eyes shared the same hard gaze as the more flamboyant officers usually assigned to the Ministry by their units. She smiled steadily into those eyes, but shuddered inwardly. Despite his pleasant demeanor and casual attire, the young-appearing man across the desk was a killer- just like the others.

"No worries, sir," the receptionist assured him brightly. "I'll inform Mr. Wagner you're here. Please be seated, and I shall return shortly. I'm afraid I can't offer you any refreshments."

Merrill slid easily into a leather chair to the left of the door. "I suppose I can survive not having any tea for the moment." He answered with the smile never leaving his face.

Isabel returned the smile as she stepped through the vestibule to inform the Undersecretary his visitor had arrived. Tobias Wagner nodded a reply and returned to the file he was reading- one with a dull red tab from the special safe beneath his desk. Isabel returned to her desk and resumed her work compiling action reports from dozens of field offices around the world.

A green light lit on her desk, telling her Mr. Wagner was ready for his visitor. Isabel rose to her feet, saying, "The Undersecretary will see you now. If you'll come with me?"

He was instantly and gracefully on his feet, still with a trace of a smile under those cold eyes. He followed her through the vestibule as she knocked and announced him. "Lieutenant Colonel Merrill to see you, sir."

Despite the narrow doorway, Merrill slipped past her without contact. Isabel shut the door behind her as she left the room, allowing herself to shudder visibly once the door was closed.

Wagner pointed at the high-backed chair across his desk but did not stand as Merrill entered. "Please be seated, Merrill," he said quietly. "Sorry to pull you from the field, but the Minister wishes to have these reports by the end of the week."

The Colonel smiled briefly and sat easily. Wagner met his eyes without fear and nodded.

"We'll get straight to it, shall we?" he asked, as if Merrill had a choice.

"Please do," came the reply. "I am entirely at your disposal."

Wagner tapped a finger on the list of questions and began. "How long have you been with us, now?"

"Two years, six months, nineteen days, and about eleven hours, sir." Merrill's voice was cool and reserved, with no trace of tension.

Wagner allowed a smile to appear. "Far more precision than I need, really. Thank you." He moved a finger on the paper. "Please list your assignments in chronological order."

The Colonel briefly itemized his tasks for the Ministry. Wagner spent a few minutes asking prepared questions about each assignment in turn, occasionally interjecting requests for details not included in the records. Merrill promptly and professionally answered freely, with no change of expression or any sign of tension- even when discussing the Malaysia affair. That had been a rushed job, dropped into the Lieutenant Colonel's lap at the last minute when the previous field officer had vanished in Kuala Lampur.

"You're quite sure?" Wagner insisted. "No possibility of a mistake? All loose ends neatly tied off?"

Merrill flashed a brief grin, which never reached his eyes. "Quite sure, sir," he answered smoothly. "I'm not sure 'neatly' is the correct description, but there are no loose ends."

Wagner nodded agreeably. "Very good work, that. The Ministry was quite concerned when the previous field officer disappeared. No chance at all he'll turn up, then?"

The grin was broader now. "None at all, sir."

The Undersecretary nodded again. "That concludes the official portion of the interview."

"Now you get to ask the real questions?" Merrill's tone was completely neutral, and would have seemed chilling to anyone without the Undersecretary's background.

Keeping his features bland and affable, Wagner nodded. "You're quite the enigma to most of the Ministry, you know," he said bluntly. "Some of the Minister's Staff often comment how you don't fit in with the other field officers."

"Sorry to disappoint," Merrill answered in even tones. "Is there some complaint about my abilities or methods?"

Wagner scoffed, "Wouldn't matter if there were," he replied forcefully. "The Minister and I don't give a fig about anything except results. And you always deliver exceptional results." He tapped a finger atop the red-tabbed folder on his desk blotter. "Anyone minded to voice such nonsense has left the Service or wisely kept their stupidity to himself after the way you handled Malaysia."

"Why the 'not-official' questions, then?" Merrill asked quietly. He gestured vaguely with his left hand. "Do all your successful field officers have to run this 'gauntlet'?"

"Yes, actually." The Undersecretary said, nodding again. "Each field officer gets a personal interview when their secondment period is ending. His Grace is very keen to be sure we keep those who can handle the load, and return to unit those who show signs of breaking."

"Like Vickers?" Merrill asked, arching an eyebrow as he named the missing Malaysia field officer.

"Different sort of 'break' entirely, I'm afraid." Wagner said imperturbably. "Back to my questions. Would you say you have a fearsome reputation among our competitors?"

"I'd say I'd have failed in my mission if any of our competitors knew who I was. A reputation is an impediment to success in this line of work."

Wagner agreed cheerfully. "Quite so. Couldn't agree more." He sat back and tented his fingers. Gazing at Merrill over his fingertips, he asked, "Please describe our 'line of work', using your own words."
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I opened this thread.
I closed this thread.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
