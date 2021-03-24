 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Aviationist)   Depressed over program failures, F-35 tries to shoot itself down   (theaviationist.com) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, United States Marine Corps, F-35B, F/A-18 Hornet, aircraft's GAU-22 gun pod, Fighter aircraft, F-35 Lightning II, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, F-16 Fighting Falcon  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The aircraft landed safely and the mishap did not result in any injury to personnel, however, it was given the most severe classification, Class A, which means a damage of at least 2.5M USD

I'm pretty sure it costs $2.5 million just to change the oil in an F-35.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A round caused more than $2.5 million in damage? Golly, what happens when the bad guys start shooting?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer"

Wow, its got like everything! armor piercing and HE and incendiary and it is a tracer!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer"

Wow, its got like everything! armor piercing and HE and incendiary and it is a tracer!


Because some generals thought it should have ALL THE THINGS
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they do this on Battlestar?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: A round caused more than $2.5 million in damage? Golly, what happens when the bad guys start shooting?


They'll have armored bunkers to protect them?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: KarmicDisaster: "Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer"

Wow, its got like everything! armor piercing and HE and incendiary and it is a tracer!

Because some generals thought it should have ALL THE THINGS


The phrase "Jack of all trades, master of none" springs to mind.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah see! All we need is a few trillion more of taxpayer money and the F-35 won't be a complete failure!

/Oh, by the way, we won't be fixing the roads, feeding the hungry, or educating American children. All that money is already earmarked for the F-35 program.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: A round caused more than $2.5 million in damage? Golly, what happens when the bad guys start shooting?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time a USAF plane shot itself.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/mili​t​ary/aviation/a27967/the-fighter-plane-​that-shot-itself-down/
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thermal Curtain Failure?

/ducks
//runs
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If all the cool kids called you "Fat Amy", you'd have some self esteem issues, too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The aircraft landed safely and the mishap did not result in any injury to personnel, however, it was given the most severe classification, Class A, which means a damage of at least 2.5M USD


Shouldn't the company that made the prematurely exploding round (or gun depending on what caused the malfunction) be paying for the damage?
Or can I just sell the government faulty shiat for billions of dollars and when it doesn't do anything that the contract said it would, just say "Well, I guess you should just give me a lot more money." And then when they push the button that says "dispense candy" it fires magnesium flares all over the hanger causing 100s of millions of dollars in damage, I can just say "Wow...really sucks to be you guys. But if you want, I can install a magnesium flare deflector for $17 million/unit."
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The aircraft landed safely and the mishap did not result in any injury to personnel, however, it was given the most severe classification, Class A, which means a damage of at least 2.5M USD


Shouldn't the company that made the prematurely exploding round (or gun depending on what caused the malfunction) be paying for the damage?
Or can I just sell the government faulty shiat for billions of dollars and when it doesn't do anything that the contract said it would, just say "Well, I guess you should just give me a lot more money." And then when they push the button that says "dispense candy" it fires magnesium flares all over the hanger causing 100s of millions of dollars in damage, I can just say "Wow...really sucks to be you guys. But if you want, I can install a magnesium flare deflector for $17 million/unit."


That's the business model, yes.  But Medicare for all will bankrupt your country.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Not the first time a USAF plane shot itself.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/milit​ary/aviation/a27967/the-fighter-plane-​that-shot-itself-down/


And yet you linked an article on a US Navy jet.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: KarmicDisaster: "Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer"

Wow, its got like everything! armor piercing and HE and incendiary and it is a tracer!

Because some generals thought it should have ALL THE THINGS


You should watch the movie about the Bradley transport vehicle. It's called The Pentagon Wars
 
clevegilbert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should put a fork in it. It's done and will make an interesting paper weight.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer"

Wow, its got like everything! armor piercing and HE and incendiary and it is a tracer!


multirole ammo for a multirole fighter
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
F-35, total piece of shiat, film at 11! (Repeat for every F-35 related story, forever)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

clutchcargo2002: MythDragon: Not the first time a USAF plane shot itself.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/milit​ary/aviation/a27967/the-fighter-plane-​that-shot-itself-down/

And yet you linked an article on a US Navy jet.


Look, you want compelling articles related to the topic at hand, or accurate descriptions of the articles? Because it's two in the morning, I'm on my 5th shot of rum, and you can't have both.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So long as someone is still making money on this thing, I will be pulling for it.   It's like a bad poker hand you just cannot stop throwing more money into ... when you're the house, you love it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In 1986 I recovered a A-7E that was just back from the range. The port wing had three 20mm wholes clean through it. Just missed the wing fuel tank. The pilot had no idea he had been hit.It was the only plane on the flight with live guns. We figured he took ricochet from one if the armored targets on the range during a stafing run. He shot his own aircraft.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Or can I just sell the government faulty shiat for billions of dollars and when it doesn't do anything that the contract said it would, just say "Well, I guess you should just give me a lot more money." And then when they push the button that says "dispense candy" it fires magnesium flares all over the hanger causing 100s of millions of dollars in damage, I can just say "Wow...really sucks to be you guys. But if you want, I can install a magnesium flare deflector for $17 million/unit."


So how long have you been an executive at Boeing?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what never shoots itself down?

It says "Brrrrrrtttttt"...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.