(Spinoff.co.nz)   Retro flashback: Hey, remember Covid-19?   (thespinoff.co.nz) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hard times for sole survivors.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Hard times for sole survivors.


Asia Sole Survivor
Youtube ORphKZpHe1s
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New Zealand? Really? I mean, couldn't they use an actual country for this?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This Video Will Age Terribly
Youtube m8NyO4nbVy4
 
