(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Possible mass shooting foiled   (ajc.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But i thought until they start killing people, it's just expressing their 2nd amendment rights to carry their precious, precious guns.

/Glad they stopped him, really.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*where
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed on his person.

At least he's limbered up his prison pocket.
 
firefly212
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This BS is gonna keep happening unless we make it stop.

Doing nothing, as conservatives have espoused for decades, has not worked... we just need to accept that it didn't work, and change our approach.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.


Glad to see you on board! I really am! Even though Georgia does not require a license to conceal, I hope that you're going to take some courses in responsible carrying. Or you can always come out this way and we'll get some range time in.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's with supermarkets now?

What a ridiculous society that it's been this long with these attacks and we still haven't done anything about because our political system vastly enfranchises a minority over a larger majority in a variety of ways that minority has been hijacked through propaganda and fear to vote for an entirely corrupt, regressive party with no scruples, or morals.

Hopefully things get better sooner.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.


I've noticed a few of my fellow libby-lib friends arming themselves in the past year.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.

Glad to see you on board! I really am! Even though Georgia does not require a license to conceal, I hope that you're going to take some courses in responsible carrying. Or you can always come out this way and we'll get some range time in.


This is incorrect. Georgia requires a Concealed Weapons License for both open and concealed carry of firearms.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: What's with supermarkets now?

What a ridiculous society that it's been this long with these attacks and we still haven't done anything about because our political system vastly enfranchises a minority over a larger majority in a variety of ways that minority has been hijacked through propaganda and fear to vote for an entirely corrupt, regressive party with no scruples, or morals.

Hopefully things get better sooner.


Maybe because they're one of the few places we've been around other people this past year?
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.


so you are saying that the NRA's plan is working as intended
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm staying out of Price Chopper, I can tell you that.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: What's with supermarkets now?


Soft targets. It's just sad.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guys don't understand.  He was just a Good Guy with a Gun™ lurking in the bathroom, wait for his moment spring out and save everyone from the imminent antifa invasion
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.


I propose that we ban men from owning guns. That'll solve an awful lot of crimes overnight.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.


Yeah, imagine if gun info and advertising was as difficult to access as porn.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Man took 5 guns, body armor into Atlantic Station Publix, cops say"


Fark user imageView Full Size



THERE WAS NOT A FIREFIGHT
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of these mass murdering fark heads ever stop to think that they might shoot a few their own kind? NTTAWWT
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.

Glad to see you on board! I really am! Even though Georgia does not require a license to conceal, I hope that you're going to take some courses in responsible carrying. Or you can always come out this way and we'll get some range time in.


I was a Dead-eye Daisy, years ago, I could pick a fly off a bottle top. Time to practice again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of these days the Amazon Fresh driver and the milkman are going to go all Rambo on my cul de sac, aren't they?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: wear that asshole


The last time I wore and asshole was when the neighbor's kid wanted a piggyback ride.

darkhorse23: *where
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed on his person.

Thank goodness the manager spotted his weapons. Imagine now if Georgia was an open carry state, and this guy had just brought one semi-auto rifle in with him. Nobody would have been able to do Jack shiat until he started firing. Open carry needs to be outlawed, along with all semi-auto weapons.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kwirlkarphys: darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.

so you are saying that the NRA's plan is working as intended


No, dear, but thanks for playing.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: darkhorse23: wear that asshole

The last time I wore and asshole was when the neighbor's kid wanted a piggyback ride.

darkhorse23: *where


goddamnit...   *an
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Claude Ballse: I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.

Yeah, imagine if gun info and advertising was as difficult to access as porn.


Did you just allege porn is difficult to access? You have been on the internet before?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Posting this again~
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Metal detectors at grocery stores. I'm calling it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Claude Ballse: I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.

I propose that we ban men from owning guns. That'll solve an awful lot of crimes overnight.


No. If we tell people that they aren't allowed to buy or own something, then it just drives the desire to obtain said items even more.

No. Back off the regulation aspect and instead go after the industry that profits off of exploiting people's fears. Stop creating and feeding fears, and watch the desire to own firearms dry up.

Proof: Once Trump was elected gun sales plummeted. Why? Because with a Republican in charge, the fears of guns being taken away were abated. But this pissed off the gun industry because sales nearly dried up. Thus they had to stoke fears again to drive sales to make profits.

Eliminate the profiteering, eliminate the problem.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: dailygrinds: Claude Ballse: I still say the best solution to the gun violence problem in this country is to remove the fear that drives people not buying guns because they fear for their safety.

Start by banning firearms advertising like we do with tobacco products. Then reclassify gun magazines and other published media that is purely commercial as adults only. Make "Guns & Ammo" and other publications as restricted as Hustler magazine.

Focus on that instead of simple banning guns and watch who really complains.

Yeah, imagine if gun info and advertising was as difficult to access as porn.

Did you just allege porn is difficult to access? You have been on the internet before?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rico Marley is the name of my reggae Gerardo cover band.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kwirlkarphys: darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.

so you are saying that the NRA's plan is working as intended


"Women's bodies shut down when they're being shot at, and the bullets just bounce off. I am a conservative legislator."
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Icarus_Rising: Dancin_In_Anson: darkhorse23: God dammit, I am sick of this. 10 minutes from my farking house. Almost the same distance to wear that asshole shot those women at the day spas. I haven't owned a gun in 20 years, but as of this month I own three. Ignorant assholes.

Glad to see you on board! I really am! Even though Georgia does not require a license to conceal, I hope that you're going to take some courses in responsible carrying. Or you can always come out this way and we'll get some range time in.

This is incorrect. Georgia requires a Concealed Weapons License for both open and concealed carry of firearms.


Small correction:  "Georgia Weapons Carry License"
As you stated, GA does not distinguish between open/conceal carry.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
can normal people buy body armor ? i dont really have a need for a gun but a bullet proof vest etc might come in handy
 
