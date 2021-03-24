 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Do you want to write a letter to your loved one in jail? First, you must provide your email address, physical address, IP Address, mobile cell number, GPS location, MAC of all devices you use, and any related identifiers we may require from you   (vice.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Private companies should not be allowed anywhere near the prison system.

Ever.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private companies should not be allowed anywhere near the prison system.

Ever.


This
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private companies should not be allowed anywhere near the prison system.

Ever.


Double this
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This system, Smart Communications boasted, "eliminates anonymity of postal mail, now postal mail has a digital fingerprint with new intelligence."

Thanks, Unabomber.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...a proposal from a vendor that said they could do all that.

I got sick of the ad vomit on that site.  Was it ever actually implemented?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So...a proposal from a vendor that said they could do all that.

I got sick of the ad vomit on that site.  Was it ever actually implemented?


"The proposal, which VA DOC did not ultimately pursue"

fark off, subby.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're worried that someone might email a prisoner a file.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, prisoners aren't human and neither is anyone connected to them. The American way.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark is this shiat legal? This surveillance state dystopian nightmare is getting farking untenable.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it will happen. No one pushes shiat like this then gives up on it. Some special interest donations to the right senators, and they're in. farkers like these always get their way if there's a buck to be made.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like something Die Stassi would run. The level of possible abuse is mind boggling.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the weird compulsion to give the prisoner a black and white copy of a letter or photo instead of the real one?  I mean is it just mean spirited or do they think paper is dangerous?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know what?  No one gives a shiat.  The people who will air their "outrage" today in this thread will be more than happy to see people they don't like subjected to this bullshiat tomorrow.  So fark all of you hypocritical douchebags.  No one wants reform because that means treating people you don't like with respect.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A contact at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recommended they talk to a Florida company

Well there's your problem right there.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sort of understand the idea of scanning the mail and only providing a digital form. The use of mail to traffic LSD is a classic move. But there might be a constitutional problem with interfering with the mail, as delivered by the USPS.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of you have I ever actually had friends or family in prison? I have. This is the farking norm. They ring every penny out of both sides that they can as well as those government dollars for housing those very same prisoners.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: What is the weird compulsion to give the prisoner a black and white copy of a letter or photo instead of the real one?  I mean is it just mean spirited or do they think paper is dangerous?


Originals might be soaked in drugs
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we still pretending the united states government isn't actively evil?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: How many of you have I ever actually had friends or family in prison? I have. This is the farking norm. They ring every penny out of both sides that they can as well as those government dollars for housing those very same prisoners.


Well I think the point is this crap needs to stop
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: So...a proposal from a vendor that said they could do all that.

I got sick of the ad vomit on that site.  Was it ever actually implemented?

"The proposal, which VA DOC did not ultimately pursue"

fark off, subby.


"But Pennsylvania did sign a contract with Smart Communications, through an emergency procurement process, due to a controversial and contested claim of a surge in mail being laced with synthetic marijuana."

I know, I know. Reading the whole thing is hard.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: How many of you have I ever actually had friends or family in prison? I have. This is the farking norm. They ring every penny out of both sides that they can as well as those government dollars for housing those very same prisoners.


I have too. And a number of coworkers over the years. Just send a letter. If you need my personal info just to see if someone is still alive, get a warrant for electronics I may or may not have at all. It's not like we can't go to a judge we went to high school with or some other guys buddy your ex is still friends with to get a message across.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"a surge in mail being laced with synthetic marijuana"

But seriously Paige, no
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GORDON: Are we still pretending the united states government isn't actively evil?


*in before the 'but China' brigade*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private companies should not be allowed anywhere near the prison system.

Ever.


Why... you.... anti-capitalist commie bastard!
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, and I thought it was hard to register to vote /sarc
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: What is the weird compulsion to give the prisoner a black and white copy of a letter or photo instead of the real one?  I mean is it just mean spirited or do they think paper is dangerous?


The cruelty is the point.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I moved to Iowa and opened a bank account asked the bank officer a questions about MAC(money access centers) machines and I was told "we don't call them that here"
I don't know MAC machine is actually better than with ATM machine which is automated teller machine machine


Cool story time over
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private companies should not be allowed anywhere near the prison system.

Ever.


Sorry dude, that horse has already kicked over a lantern, killed a stableboy, left the barn, run across five counties and is now living under the assumed identity of "Cow." And now, a look at next week's episode where these whores gain a toehold in privatizing the judicial process itself.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Toxophil: How the fark is this shiat legal? This surveillance state dystopian nightmare is getting farking untenable.


How is it legal to restrict communications from and to prison inmates convicted of crimes?

I dunno, but it ain't new. :)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fredbox: HawkEyes: What is the weird compulsion to give the prisoner a black and white copy of a letter or photo instead of the real one?  I mean is it just mean spirited or do they think paper is dangerous?

The cruelty is the point.


There is that but there might also be a fear that the inmates are smarter than them and might have figured out some way to smuggle contraband in
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: So...a proposal from a vendor that said they could do all that.

I got sick of the ad vomit on that site.  Was it ever actually implemented?

"The proposal, which VA DOC did not ultimately pursue"

fark off, subby.

"But Pennsylvania did sign a contract with Smart Communications, through an emergency procurement process, due to a controversial and contested claim of a surge in mail being laced with synthetic marijuana."

I know, I know. Reading the whole thing is hard.


Also, while they TFA says they are unsure, it's thought that they have deals with County and Regional jails.

Not so CSB: I used to visit prisons here in Quebec as a part of AA. One of "us", this motherfarker was smuggling in heroin through some sort of flattening method, IDK. He got caught and that program got shut down for a few years. Also, when prisoners from different tiers met in the room, a few gave each "that" handshake I knew so well from my own street days.
But this is straight up torture, and effing wrong,
On a side note, one of us three going in were randomly given an alarm button. This was medium security, and anyone would had ever been the slightest bit of trouble inside couldn't go.
End of not so CSB.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any company that works directly for a government agency or entity should have have to comply with the same restrictions the government does. This includes warrantless searches, as I see it, of those that are corresponding with inmates. I also believe we should simply reduce the harsh prison penalties that are slapped upon people for generally mild offenses. Start treating even prisoners humanely and maybe have if need some sort of imprisonment then build more community-based reintegration type of systems and put only the violent prisoners into the secure prisons with better mental health care.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Toxophil: How the fark is this shiat legal? This surveillance state dystopian nightmare is getting farking untenable.

How is it legal to restrict communications from and to prison inmates convicted of crimes?

I dunno, but it ain't new. :)


As I understand once you are a prisoner you lose those rights with the exception of talking with legal counsel in which that can't be intercepted.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: How many of you have I ever actually had friends or family in prison? I have. This is the farking norm. They ring every penny out of both sides that they can as well as those government dollars for housing those very same prisoners.


No friends, but a few acquaintances (both men and women), most of whom are out right now.

And however much money has been wrung out of them by The Man, it doesn't come close to how much they've farked over others in the course of their miserable lives.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Toxophil: How the fark is this shiat legal? This surveillance state dystopian nightmare is getting farking untenable.

How is it legal to restrict communications from and to prison inmates convicted of crimes?

I dunno, but it ain't new. :)


Read the whole farking article. Hell, read the headline. They'd be getting personal info and even gps tracking data on the people who send letters. People who aren't prison inmates, convicted of crimes.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Federal prison averages something like $35k per prisoner.

I don't get how we can spend as much as we do and still have a system as broken as we do.

I know a lot of people dislike UBI, but at 40 hours per week, minimum wage only pays $15k

Just saying
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Smackledorfer: Toxophil: How the fark is this shiat legal? This surveillance state dystopian nightmare is getting farking untenable.

How is it legal to restrict communications from and to prison inmates convicted of crimes?

I dunno, but it ain't new. :)

Read the whole farking article. Hell, read the headline. They'd be getting personal info and even gps tracking data on the people who send letters. People who aren't prison inmates, convicted of crimes.


And?

Yes, they are asking for more data than they usually do, but they've always asked for some data.

I can't imagine the law says they can ask me for no more than X pieces of identifying information...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And let clarify:

I'm not saying I support this. I'm saying I don't see how it is illegal. Can you tell me what makes it illegal yet leaves other restrictions legal?
 
