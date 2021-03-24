 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Man awakes to find an intruder pointing a gun at his head and demanding a) money, b) drugs, or c) cats   (mlive.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This man?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was not me
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging libranoelrose to the thread.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understandable
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bizarre story.  Were these Savannahs or something?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are out of control!
 
dalthas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like an estranged couple and they didn't come to an agreement on custody.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the cats okay?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not right, but I understand.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have the right to remain aloof.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of this story doesn't make sense.  Why wake the person?  Just stand near wherever you got in and crinkle a bag of cat treats; they'll be right there.
/Don't steal people's pets.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was booked at the Houghton County Jail on charges of home invasion and felonious assault.


But he didn't get charged for shoplifting the pussy?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he have OJ's cats?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ...  what about the farking cat he stole. What the fark is it with journalism these days. Was the cat alright? Was it recovered. Jesus H Christ I can't take reading these local stories anymore.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: A lot of this story doesn't make sense.  Why wake the person?  Just stand near wherever you got in and crinkle a bag of cat treats; they'll be right there.
/Don't steal people's pets.


I'm guessing they needed help getting the cat. Although I just don't understand why they couldn't just shake some treats or something...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone stole my cats I would go full Taken on them.
 
casenickles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few things to cover off.

1 - More cat burgler references need to be made.
2 - Victim knew the thief obvs.
3 - Why wake the guy? Just PSPSPSPS wherever you gained entry (a key?) and the cats will come.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: This man?

[Fark user image 519x564]


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan: Florida North.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waking up to some unhinged person pointing a gun at you is no picnic.  Just ask Henry Hill.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pet world has never been the same since the Swiss banks started accepting cats.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felinious assault?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could probably find plenty of them in the local landfill.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.


No that's Alabama.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the intruder wanted cats that badly they could have just sat an empty box outside their door. They'd have one for free the next day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is quite odd.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.

No that's Alabama.


No, Alabama is North Florida (making Tallahassee part of Central Florida). Michigan is Florida North, the place where future Floridians learn how to be true Floridians before they move south to actual Florida.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Man demands pussy from another man."

[Youredoingitwrong.jpg]
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Man demands pussy from another man."

[Youredoingitwrong.jpg]


I was trying to come up with something like that  good job.
 
englaja
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mollari: This man?

[Fark user image image 519x564]


It would be more likely Ricky needing the cats to guard his plants from squirrel pee.
 
alice_600
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: alice_600: ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.

No that's Alabama.

No, Alabama is North Florida (making Tallahassee part of Central Florida). Michigan is Florida North, the place where future Floridians learn how to be true Floridians before they move south to actual Florida.


You know people are born in Florida right?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alice_600: ClavellBCMI: alice_600: ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.

No that's Alabama.

No, Alabama is North Florida (making Tallahassee part of Central Florida). Michigan is Florida North, the place where future Floridians learn how to be true Floridians before they move south to actual Florida.

You know people are born in Florida right?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Its the closest thing to pussy that he'll ever see
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: alice_600: ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.

No that's Alabama.

No, Alabama is North Florida (making Tallahassee part of Central Florida). Michigan is Florida North, the place where future Floridians learn how to be true Floridians before they move south to actual Florida.


Even worse, it was in the UP.  Yoopers are ...different.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: If the intruder wanted cats that badly they could have just sat an empty box outside their door. They'd have one for free the next day.


You mean 10 minutes.  Cats are predictable.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: alice_600: ClavellBCMI: Michigan: Florida North.

No that's Alabama.

No, Alabama is North Florida (making Tallahassee part of Central Florida). Michigan is Florida North, the place where future Floridians learn how to be true Floridians before they move south to actual Florida.


Florida Panhandle is LA.

Lower Alabama
 
