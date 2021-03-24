 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   NBCNews almost goes full Onion with their headline for the latest mass shooting   (nbcnews.com) divider line
50
    More: Murica, Columbine High School massacre, mass shootings, Colorado residents, high school seniors, Court documents, high-profile mass shootings, Columbine High School, disproportionate share of mass shootings  
•       •       •

2131 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 9:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
america has a serious gun problem. the second amendment has to go.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has a serious gun problem. the second amendment has to go.


Nah.  You guys love it.

You can generally tell when people are doing what they want, because they're doing it.

What America seems to want is to have the place awash with guns, but to do some tearful handwringing about it from time to time.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their editors knew exactly what they were calling out to.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early to talk about it. Or too late. Or maybe just too difficult.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Twitch?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*this thread is now a well regulated militia*
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a smart headline to keep in the stable  because you know you can reuse it weekly in America.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh the conversation is pointless gun owners believe that they're not responsible for what other gun owners do so that's the beginning and the end of the conversation people will just have to die periodically so that everyone can have their metal toys
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Starkaryen: It's a smart headline to keep in the stable  because you know you can reuse it weekly in America.


"Gas prices surge ahead of Memorial Day weekend."
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has a serious gun moral problem. the second amendment has to go.


After Sandy Hook, America choose the Second Amendment over live children:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault​_​Weapons_Ban_of_2013
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother lives near Boulder and when I heard about the shootings I wondered if he could possibly be a victim, or the shooter.

/Neither
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now's Not The Time To Fix America's Gun Problem, Says GOP In Familiar Refrain
Youtube CAlMS4fG37w
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To most gun owners the idea of gun control to stop this shiat is as absurd as banning cars to stop drunk driving.

We can debate the differences all day long but to them it's that clear. Hell, same with abortion; if you firmly believe that an abortion is the murder of a baby, nothing anyone else says will EVER sway your position.

It sucks, and it's frustrating, but it's where we are as a society right now. We're not going to change minds of enough people to fix it this generation.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(I have no idea if he really said that or not)
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: My brother lives near Boulder and when I heard about the shootings I wondered if he could possibly be a victim, or the shooter.

/Neither


Wow. Those are not fun thoughts to have.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the truth:

Colorado's magazine ban did nothing to prevent this tragedy.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: To most gun owners the idea of gun control to stop this shiat is as absurd as banning cars to stop drunk driving.

We can debate the differences all day long but to them it's that clear. Hell, same with abortion; if you firmly believe that an abortion is the murder of a baby, nothing anyone else says will EVER sway your position.

It sucks, and it's frustrating, but it's where we are as a society right now. We're not going to change minds of enough people to fix it this generation.


As generational poverty spreads and we have an angry, armed populace, it's going to get ugly. I think the US will resemble some of the smaller African countries by 2080.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: My brother lives near Boulder and when I heard about the shootings I wondered if he could possibly be a victim, or the shooter.

/Neither


Give it time...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lack of oxygen in colo?
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: dukeblue219: To most gun owners the idea of gun control to stop this shiat is as absurd as banning cars to stop drunk driving.

We can debate the differences all day long but to them it's that clear. Hell, same with abortion; if you firmly believe that an abortion is the murder of a baby, nothing anyone else says will EVER sway your position.

It sucks, and it's frustrating, but it's where we are as a society right now. We're not going to change minds of enough people to fix it this generation.

As generational poverty spreads and we have an angry, armed populace, it's going to get ugly. I think the US will resemble some of the smaller African countries by 2080.


Wakanda?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switzerland has a combat rifle with two loaded magazines in almost every house. But they have much fewer assholes per capita
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Starkaryen: Fonaibung: dukeblue219: To most gun owners the idea of gun control to stop this shiat is as absurd as banning cars to stop drunk driving.

We can debate the differences all day long but to them it's that clear. Hell, same with abortion; if you firmly believe that an abortion is the murder of a baby, nothing anyone else says will EVER sway your position.

It sucks, and it's frustrating, but it's where we are as a society right now. We're not going to change minds of enough people to fix it this generation.

As generational poverty spreads and we have an angry, armed populace, it's going to get ugly. I think the US will resemble some of the smaller African countries by 2080.

Wakanda?


Man, I wish. Our native-born population has declining STEM graduation rates.
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, because legislation has pretty much never fixed anything in the history of humankind?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [YouTube video: Now's Not The Time To Fix America's Gun Problem, Says GOP In Familiar Refrain]


That's easy for him to say....an "elite" who gets to live in a secure building and/or a gated community.

Normal people do not have that luxury.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has a serious gun problem. the second amendment has to go.


This, but given the response from politicians, I am not optimistic. I had been considering whether it is worth it to maybe go into politics after I retire, but now I am bent on emigrating to another country.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I don't get is that we don't even do thorough background checks, which in my mind is the MINIMUM. Making sure you're not crazy isn't taking away anything and they only reason you'd fight it is if you know you're feeling crazy and shouldn't have a gun. Also the infrastructure needed to put that system in place would create tens of thousands of jobs.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 677x499]

(I have no idea if he really said that or not)


Here is an idea:

Blame the suck fark who did it.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theprinceofwands: Ummm, because legislation has pretty much never fixed anything in the history of humankind?


Only when there's enforcement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: To most gun owners the idea of gun control to stop this shiat is as absurd as banning cars to stop drunk driving.

We can debate the differences all day long but to them it's that clear. Hell, same with abortion; if you firmly believe that an abortion is the murder of a baby, nothing anyone else says will EVER sway your position.

It sucks, and it's frustrating, but it's where we are as a society right now. We're not going to change minds of enough people to fix it this generation.


Women are going to have to stop having sex with gun owners
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's too early to talk about it. Or too late. Or maybe just too difficult.


The problem with america is that children over 18 are allowed to vote.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Switzerland has a combat rifle with two loaded magazines in almost every house. But they have much fewer assholes per capita


Do they have a social safety net how do they treat their poor and homeless
Do they have health care do they care about mental health
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theprinceofwands: Ummm, because legislation has pretty much never fixed anything in the history of humankind?


Didn't the New deal pull us out of the depression
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support the Chris Rock solution.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a Muslim trump hating man-boy drives over 20 miles to a sooper market in a jewish enclave where people were shopping for passover  ignoring the one 1/2 mile from his house, and twitter says it is ok to mis-label him a white christian supremacist

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tw​i​tter-says-labeling-boulder-shooter-whi​te-christian-is-ok.html
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: wildcardjack: Switzerland has a combat rifle with two loaded magazines in almost every house. But they have much fewer assholes per capita

Do they have a social safety net how do they treat their poor and homeless
Do they have health care do they care about mental health


I think we have a winner.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: some_beer_drinker: america has a serious gun moral problem. the second amendment has to go.

After Sandy Hook, America choose the Second Amendment over live children:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault_​Weapons_Ban_of_2013


And bump stocks after vegas I guess.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm what could be the reason?  It's just a total mystery. What a head-scratcher.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: Hmm what could be the reason?  It's just a total mystery. What a head-scratcher.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x763]


The reason is that personal responsibility no longer exists in our country.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB:
My dad was an avid duck hunter. He used to take me with him to our family cabin starting when I was about 14 or 15 because I think he wanted me to be as outdoorsy as he was (that did not happen). I've never been colder in my life than November in Minnesota sitting in a duck blind at 6am. The bureaucracy necessary for obtaining a season license, the rules and regulations you needed to follow, and the DNR enforcement officers out ensuring everyone was following the rules, were all far more stringent in concerns to protecting the birds and hunting season than whatever rules there were for the guns.

We'd be visited by DNR officers several times a season. Always looking for the correct stamps, checking for bag limits, ensuring nobody was shooting too early or too late in the day. My dad and his hunting buddies would joke with them. They all seemed on friendly terms, just making sure no rules were being broken. Never any questions or rules or regulations about the deadly shotguns we were all carrying. A 14 year old kid with a 12 gauge. No questions asked. That's America.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The low oxygen is making them loopy

https://www.postindependent.com/news/​l​ongevity-why-theres-more-depression-an​xiety-and-suicide-at-high-altitude/
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's too early to talk about it. Or too late. Or maybe just too difficult.


wondermark.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Doc Daneeka: Hmm what could be the reason?  It's just a total mystery. What a head-scratcher.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x763]

The reason is that personal responsibility no longer exists in our country.


Thank you for expressing your detachment from reality so succinctly. If trusting in "personal responsibility" worked this wouldn't keep farking happening.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CANT STOP THE ROBOTS

/cant stop the rock
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Watubi: I support the Chris Rock solution.


Great for comedy, but it sucks in reality.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The_Sponge: Doc Daneeka: Hmm what could be the reason?  It's just a total mystery. What a head-scratcher.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x763]

The reason is that personal responsibility no longer exists in our country.

Thank you for expressing your detachment from reality so succinctly. If trusting in "personal responsibility" worked this wouldn't keep farking happening.


It does not work because we have created a rotten culture where personal responsibility does not exist.

Try to keep up with the rest of the class.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Hmm what could be the reason?  It's just a total mystery. What a head-scratcher.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x763]


Two thirds of those US deaths were suicide according to this
https://worldpopulationreview.com/cou​n​try-rankings/gun-deaths-by-country
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?
*click*
Holy plagerism, batman.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has a serious gun problem. the second amendment has to go.


Then how the hell do you expect us to protect ourselves from all the guns??
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Switzerland has a combat rifle with two loaded magazines in almost every house. But they have much fewer assholes per capita


Oh, Switzerland is full of assholes. They are just much nicer assholes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Switzerland has a combat rifle with two loaded magazines in almost every house. But they have much fewer assholes per capita


One rifle per house? America laughs at those numbers.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.