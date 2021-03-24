 Skip to content
(Press of Atlantic City)   Little Lord Stankbeard offers free gym memberships to anyone who doesn't get vaccinated   (pressofatlanticcity.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dept of public health should label the gym a public health hazzard for prom
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one prove lack of vaccination?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never got medical attention after dropping the 40lb kettlebell on his head, did he?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I genuinely don't understand these people. But, whatever. Without them America wouldn't #1
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Couldn't read the article, but that guy definitely looks like someone with a sex cult.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Dept of public health should label the gym a public health hazzard for prom


Why for prom? Why not homecoming?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: How does one prove lack of vaccination?


A patriot wouldn't lie.
 
neongoats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a farking moron. I hope he farking dies gasping on lung goo.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the mask whining is completely ludicrous, but understandable on a farking buffoon level, i guess.

this is completely nonsensical on any level beyond shiatting in one's own mouth.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: How does one prove lack of vaccination?


They scan you to see if the microchip was implanted.

/study it out
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a special part of Jersey down there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Exercise, destressing, and good nutrition are good things. Vaccines against potentially deadly viruses are too.

The confluence of health freaks and antivaxxers is a weird thing. That there is also a strong Trump cultish under flow among these granola nuts is strange too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I look forward to some obituaries.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Dept of public health should label the gym a public health hazzard for prom


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Why would anyone ask this asshat to speak at a convention?
 
The Why Not Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He sure showed dem Libs, boy howdy.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jesus, subby, could you at least have warned us before we clicked the link and saw that image?
 
Gramma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I do not comprehend his thinking.
I also don't understand why anyone would want a gym membership to a place with that policy.
 
rga184
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I genuinely don't understand these people. But, whatever. Without them America wouldn't #1


Damnit.  This comment is too funny AND too brilliant.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I genuinely don't understand these people. But, whatever. Without them America wouldn't #1


That's true, and that's one reason why I'm leaving.
 
rga184
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tex570: Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Why would anyone ask this asshat to speak at a convention?


CPAC = asshat convention.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess this farkwit got a taste for killing people after he drove drunk and killed someone.

Arsehole probably needs the conservative money spigot to cover state fines and decided "doing something dangerous and stupid (to other people" was the way to do it.

Fark him.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tex570: Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Why would anyone ask this asshat to speak at a convention?


It's CPAC. He wouldn't even be in the running for dumbest speaker.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Me: Goes to gym to get free membership...

Douchebag owner: "Have you been vaccinated?"

Me: "Nope..."

Me: (turns to the camera):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now he has to offer "equal rights" to people who get vaccinated.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tex570: Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Why would anyone ask this asshat to speak at a convention?


CPAC couldn't book many speakers as the Nazi convention was next door.

No, seriously.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As I said the other day, I don't want those awful glazed donuts, and if I was unvaccinated I wouldn't want his gym membership.

I wish HRO would offer something for being vaccinated, like maybe a free Anderson Powerpole connector each day?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
451: Unavailable due to legal reasons
We recognize you are attempting to access this website from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) including the EU which enforces the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and therefore access cannot be granted at this time. For any issues, contact SubscriberServices@pressofac.​com or call 1-877-773-7724 or 1-609-272-1010.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if his lawyers will make all takers sign a lengthy waiver absolving the gym of responsibility if they catch the plague there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that's one definition of a Lifetime membership...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: How does one prove lack of vaccination?


You walk into the gym and shout, "Bootstraps!" at the top of your lungs.  Not just once, but over and over, jumping up and down and spittleflecked with rage.  Finish the ensemble with a "Suck it, libs!" at the end.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 512x512] [View Full Size image _x_]


wtf....his beard stays still while his head moves around inside it, is he wearing some sort of beard scarf? Is it like a zoom background, only it's a beard foreground instead?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rga184: Gubbo: I genuinely don't understand these people. But, whatever. Without them America wouldn't #1

Damnit.  This comment is too funny AND too brilliant.[Fark user image image 425x642]


Why not both?

/smunny
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Link seems dead
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigChad: Me: Goes to gym to get free membership...

Douchebag owner: "Have you been vaccinated?"

Me: "Nope..."

Me: (turns to the camera):

[Fark user image image 480x270]


for whatever reason, this completely cracked me up.

literal lol.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pershing123: As I said the other day, I don't want those awful glazed donuts, and if I was unvaccinated I wouldn't want his gym membership.

I wish HRO would offer something for being vaccinated, like maybe a free Anderson Powerpole connector each day?


I'd like to find a compact 6m indoor antenna that I wouldn't trip over if I ran it vertically-polarized. I really don't want to put holes in my house, and right now running something through a window is also off the table.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So Stankbeard doesn't believe in science or medicine, but he'll probably run to the ER if he stubs a farking toe.  You just know this asshole is a raging hypocrite.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: I guess this farkwit got a taste for killing people after he drove drunk and killed someone.

Arsehole probably needs the conservative money spigot to cover state fines and decided "doing something dangerous and stupid (to other people" was the way to do it.

Fark him.


I was wondering what the deal was with the caption under the photo.

Ian Smith, a co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday morning addressing the 2007 crash that left a Galloway teen dead.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: How does one prove lack of vaccination?


Do you really want to go to any great lengths to have a membership at a gym promoting that?

"Disinfecting machines after you use them is just poppycock!! If you aren't tough enough to handle someone else's sweat, why are you even working out, Sally?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Exercise, destressing, and good nutrition are good things. Vaccines against potentially deadly viruses are too.

The confluence of health freaks and antivaxxers is a weird thing. That there is also a strong Trump cultish under flow among these granola nuts is strange too.


Have you seen how many moronic new age faith healing, homeopathy, quantum enlightenment, yogi, pseudoscience nutjobs exist online fleecing people?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pershing123: As I said the other day, I don't want those awful glazed donuts, and if I was unvaccinated I wouldn't want his gym membership.

I wish HRO would offer something for being vaccinated, like maybe a free Anderson Powerpole connector each day?


Free guns and bullets?
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Exercise, destressing, and good nutrition are good things. Vaccines against potentially deadly viruses are too.

The confluence of health freaks and antivaxxers is a weird thing. That there is also a strong Trump cultish under flow among these granola nuts is strange too.

Have you seen how many moronic new age faith healing, homeopathy, quantum enlightenment, yogi, pseudoscience nutjobs exist online fleecing people?


Oh,I forgot shamans.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Exercise, destressing, and good nutrition are good things. Vaccines against potentially deadly viruses are too.

The confluence of health freaks and antivaxxers is a weird thing. That there is also a strong Trump cultish under flow among these granola nuts is strange too.


Because Dump was such a paragon of healthy eating, rigorous exercise and mellow?
 
