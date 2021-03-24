 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The world's oldest and largest continuously functioning organization announces pay cuts due to the pandemic. Hopefully God will provide   (vaticannews.va) divider line
    More: Interesting, Rome, Pope, St. Peter's Basilica, Holy See, Pope Benedict XVI, motu proprio, concern employee salaries, Pope Francis  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vatican crying poor, that's a good one.   I'm not sure that this guy would approve of the wealth that the Roman Catholic Church has...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no words to express how little I care about the church pretending to be poor.

Hmm, another chance. fark this religion in particular, and fark all religions.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You have to admit that the heads of private sector businesses don't cut their own salaries first, they "reduce headcount".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The church ain't poor, but the lay clergy sure the fark are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And here I thought some hookers were having a fire sale.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait so just bankrupt the Vatican and they're out? I wonder how much is in banks versus treasure chests and caves with relics
 
reveal101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Speaking of pedophiles, when are we getting a link to the drama on reddit about the new admin whose father chained a ten-year old up in an attic and abused them?

The same admin then hired their father AFTER the incident to work on their electoral campaign under a false name.

Hundreds of sub-reddits have gone private in protest, it's pretty entertaining if the story wasn't so sickening.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 425x204]


I blame agnostics. Their attitude of "I don't want to anger a higher power just incase it's real" is essentially endorsing blind fanaticism.

You can't fault a true believer for believing, since they have no choice. But agnostics do, and they choose not to challenge the fantasy. As the communists say, they walk the same path.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: And here I thought some hookers were having a fire sale.


Oldest organization, not profession.

Of course if sex workers unionize globally into a trade organization, that would be a helluva thing to behold. Imagine union hall training centers for blowjobs and jizz mopping (because you just know they're gonna organize peep shows and gloryholes) and the certifications along with those that boost wages. Then having shop stewards fighting with madams over laundry services and amenities, and then the contract negotiations....
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some are getting cut back to one altar boy per week.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Auction off a relic or two. You'd be astounded at the price a piece of John the Baptist's foreskin could fetch.

/ a couple "pieces of the True Cross" here, a burial shroud there, bango, instant prophets ... profits.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to complain about Christian churches, you should probably start with US evangelist ones first.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I have no words to express how little I care about the church pretending to be poor.

Hmm, another chance. fark this religion in particular, and fark all religions.


Let the bigot thread begin!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only the cable company accepted the shriveled finger of St. Agnes the Dismembered as payment.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Your Mom's Anal Whoredom not available for comment, Submitter?
 
