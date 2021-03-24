 Skip to content
(The Hill)   DIY Giliad Kit: Part 1 of 5 Complete
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spencer Cox.... heh..heh
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I first came here, this was all porn. Everyone said I was daft to download my porn, but I downloaded it all the same, just to show them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?


Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to china
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn off all the cell towers in Utah.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a balm for that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Obama's America
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault rifles that kill people grabbing a gallon of milk.  OK
Strangers bumping uglies- OMG END IT NOW

fark these people (not in the good way)
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS, this stupid thing again?  This was so damned poorly written that I have no idea how they are going to judge compliance.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.


I found a stack of them in the woods.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.


That wasn't rain
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we don't want the government telling us what to do but you need to do this...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?

Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."


Or just not have any property in Utah.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?

Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."


Or, even easier. "Oh sorry, we don't have any phones to ship to your state. Sorry."
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least five other states have to pass the measure for it to take effect, however.

As goes Utah, so goes the... Utah.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're cummin' fer yer porn!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it include those weird bubble photos they seem to love so much?  lol.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Utah the state with highest amount of pay-per-view/subscription porn?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.


Meh, I had to parse through my dad's DOS5.0 directories to find the porn .avi and .gif files. Didn't screw me up too much.

/That farker was into some weird shiat I still don't get.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
120 million people on just pornhub EACH DAY but sure let's have the creepiest major religion tell us what is and is not morally wrong.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pron Filters? How does that work, exactly? Seriously. Does it try to recognize pron and shut it down? Or is it just some lame webfilter that could never keep up with the porn industry?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publisher decides to not publish OMG censorship, woke leftist socialist communist takeover mind control indoctrination.

Government literally required the installation of programs to censor content.... Well its for the children
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SpectroBoy: ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?

Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."

Or just not have any property in Utah.


Yep. That's just a really good way to get cellular providers to scurry away from Utah as fast as possible
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah: We beat off the Porn kings!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be awesome if the gadget manufacturers just blocked all use of their products in Utah instead.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?

Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."


My goodness...
They'll outlaw polygamy befo...

Oh..never mind...
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?


If I were the manufacturer I would simply say fine, we will no longer sell smart phones etc in Utah

How many customers would that be ? Offset it with a discount in a populous country and then laugh at Utah for trying to force me to do anything
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a "Giliad"?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives want smaller government, more freedom, personal responsibility and to be left alone.

/that's the joke
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.... Raise the price of each device by $10 when sold in Utah, problem solved. I don't think Samsung or Apple are going to care.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Oh, FFS, this stupid thing again?  This was so damned poorly written that I have no idea how they are going to judge compliance.


That's not the point. The point is pandering to their stupid constituents who will know anyway that it's legal for them.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COMALite J: What's a "Giliad"?


Is this a dark towers reference some how?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Publisher decides to not publish OMG censorship, woke leftist socialist communist takeover mind control indoctrination.

Government literally required the installation of programs to censor content.... Well its for the children


Hurray private business!  Boo big government!  The lines are moving...
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ever-increasing numbers of greenlit headlines with glaring spelling and grammar mistakes is indicative of something...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ryebread: FTFA: "Manufacturers that don't abide by the law could face fines of $10 for each violation with a cap of $500."

Oh no, how ever will they survive?

Cell phone manufacturer:  "Here's $50,000 so shut your pie holes for the 100 years you puritanical hayseeds."


That is basically what will happen. The authors of that bill knew that and don't care. This is simply virtue signaling by the right. Happens all over the political spectrum because most people don't actually read the laws.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COMALite J: What's a "Giliad"?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.


I have to click "yes" to confirm that I'm 18 or older. What more do you want them to do?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Need a balm for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: we don't want the government telling us what to do but you need to do this...


Utah Government:  Requiring people to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID isn't something the government should do.  It is the responsibility the people to act accordingly.  While we're at it, the sight of a nipple is too toxic so we are censoring them.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Son, you understand computers... please show me how to turn off my porn filter."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlehead: dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.

I found a stack of them in the woods.


lucky bastard.
 
Zoom meeting in progress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..but in the town it was well known
when they got home at night
their fat psychopathic wives (plural... you know, Mormon)
would thrash them within inches of their lives..
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Need a balm for that.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.


1)  It's going to work like shiat because the law is terribly written.

requires a tablet or a smart phone (a device) sold in the state and manufactured on or after January 1 of the year following the year this bill takes effect to, when activated in the state, automatically enable a filter capable of blocking material that is harmful to minors;

I mean, holy shiat!  And who is responsible for those blacklists or rulesets?

2)  It's the job of parents, not electronics manufacturers.
3)  There are already plenty of easy ways to do it, if a parent so wishes.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah. Tackling the big, important issues.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: old rain swollen Penthouse in a field


well are you sophisticated. we found Oui and Juggs in the woods.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlehead: dothemath: I dont know the details of how this works but its probably not the worst idea in the world to keep hardcore porn away from kids.

When I was a kid I had to hope to maybe find an old rain swollen Penthouse in a field somewhere.

I found a stack of them in the woods.


I found a stack of them and then had some woods.
 
