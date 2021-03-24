 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Time to stock up on munchies and flaunt that legal weed. I'm talking to you New York   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Cool, New York, David Paterson, New York lawmakers, New York City, New York governor's office estimates, Eliot Spitzer, US attorney offices, Kirsten Gillibrand  
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legislature and Cuomo WILL fark it up.

It'll be legal, but with so many bullshiat hoops to jump through and a confiscatory tax structure, the black market will march merrily along. I mean, sure, legalize it, but prepare to have your mellow harshed, as the elderly boomerstoners say in New Paltz.

The New York governor's office estimates that a legal cannabis program in the state could bring in around $35 million annually, it added.

Blue sky bullshiat Albany math corrected for you.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

obligatory
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why is it not legalized or at least decriminalized on a federal level? It just seems so silly.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 517x389]


oldermemechecksout.jpg
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My (medical) dispensary is going to go to hell...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Why is it not legalized or at least decriminalized on a federal level? It just seems so silly.


Agreed. Make it a state issue, like alcohol. Let the state legal businesses engage in the banking system. Regulate at a most local basis.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well NY couldn't smell any worse.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Well NY couldn't smell any worse.


The cows in Utica are particularly rank
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You had a nice run, Ben Sinclair. Enjoy retirement to the fullest.
 
