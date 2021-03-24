 Skip to content
(Inquirer Philippines)   Juvenile arrested for injury to property. Because he picked a flower. Bonus - he's 6-years old. Guess the color of his skin   (newsinfo.inquirer.net) divider line
    More: Obvious, Crime, 6-year-old boy, juvenile court, 14-year-olds, United States, Black children, North Carolina, Judge  
•       •       •

SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course this happened in North Terriblecrima
 
VoipTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UNFARKING REAL.
where has common sense gone?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to know who the farker was that thought it was necessary to call the cops in a little kid picking a flower?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work


Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work

Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.


Also a good point.
Who did press the charges?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work

Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.


As it was a bus stop it seems likely it was the city pressing charges.

The cop should not have arrested the kid OR even written it up. (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)
The DA should have seen this and said "no freaking way "
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: sithon: SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work

Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.

Also a good point.
Who did press the charges?


Re-re-re-read the article.  I'm *sure* the fine journalist mentioned it somewhere in there.

/they didn't

Another article says the boy picked the flower from a neighbor's yard, implying that the neighbor may have called the cops.  It doesn't really matter.  Even if the neighbor is a racist Karen, the law shouldn't have allowed arresting a 6 year old (it does), the cop shouldn't have done it (they did), the prosecutor should have dropped it like a hot rock (they didn't).

At least the judge did say, "get that shiat off my docket!" (Are we still doing paraphrasing?)
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: SpectroBoy: sithon: SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work

Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.

Also a good point.
Who did press the charges?

Re-re-re-read the article.  I'm *sure* the fine journalist mentioned it somewhere in there.

/they didn't

Another article says the boy picked the flower from a neighbor's yard, implying that the neighbor may have called the cops.  It doesn't really matter.  Even if the neighbor is a racist Karen, the law shouldn't have allowed arresting a 6 year old (it does), the cop shouldn't have done it (they did), the prosecutor should have dropped it like a hot rock (they didn't).

At least the judge did say, "get that shiat off my docket!" (Are we still doing paraphrasing?)


I'm not an advocate for doxing but the pos that pressed charges and the cop need outing.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)


What kind of "damages"?  Do the parents go down to the store and buy a tulip bulb?

As someone who has had their flower beds "raided" by little kids in the neighborhood innocently picking flowers for their mom or even me!, after the slight cringe of a torn apart stem, I just tell them to come to me and I'll help them pick the flower the right way.

(mostly I founge off the big hydrangea blooms.  The kids love them, they are so huge!   Or maybe a rose bloom that is about to blow, but mostly the hydrangeas.)
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OW! My property!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The arrest of the boy, who is Black, has also been seen as a case of racial discrimination in the juvenile justice system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Some children need arrestin'
Yee-haw, North Carolina
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In situations like this, every cop should ask, "What would Andy do?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/especially in freaking NC
 
stray_capts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SpectroBoy: (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)

What kind of "damages"?  Do the parents go down to the store and buy a tulip bulb?

As someone who has had their flower beds "raided" by little kids in the neighborhood innocently picking flowers for their mom or even me!, after the slight cringe of a torn apart stem, I just tell them to come to me and I'll help them pick the flower the right way.

(mostly I founge off the big hydrangea blooms.  The kids love them, they are so huge!   Or maybe a rose bloom that is about to blow, but mostly the hydrangeas.)


I don't think arresting the kiddo is the right move, but I do understand the frustration of the homeowner who works hard in the yard and has neighborhood kids come and pick the flowers.  I think if it is a first time, and one flower, the property owner should just say, "darn kids."  If it is the 32nd time, the parents should come re-plant.  At some point it changes from "a flower" to "trespassing."   Also, this is NEVER the 6 year old's fault.  The parents need to...parent.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
treehugger.comView Full Size

It makes you so sick you could throw up.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
e3.365dm.comView Full Size

I'm surprised they didn't charge him with inciting a riot and vandalism.
 
Gramma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I understand not wanting kids to pick your flowers. The kid is old enough to understand the concept of 'not yours'.  It is a situation where you speak to his mother or father. Not call the police.

That said, I would like to press charges against Bambi's mother. I've given up trying to have flowers. They get eaten the day they bloom.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Sure. Just an innocent kid picking flowers. But next thing you know, we're all dead.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd love to send this guy to that bus stop:

Caddyshack Cinderella Man
Youtube bg8lSyGavc4
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he'd fallen in the flowerbed, they'd have executed him on the spot.

/better not be obscure
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, arrested at age 6 for picking flowers and a night in jail (goddamn)
You can't hardly win can ya, goddamn
No telling what they'd do if you pull an apple or something
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Forget race. Why are they arresting all those children to begin with?
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gramma: I understand not wanting kids to pick your flowers. The kid is old enough to understand the concept of 'not yours'.  It is a situation where you speak to his mother or father. Not call the police.

That said, I would like to press charges against Bambi's mother. I've given up trying to have flowers. They get eaten the day they bloom.


Try triffids.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't even....

When I was a kid, there was this Haitian woman who had stopped in front of our house to pick some flowers that were growing along yard. My mom happened to be coming by and asked the woman not to pick them, since she'd spent so much time planting. The Haitian lady, Lovelie, said she was sorry and they started chatting. Turned out Lovelie had grown up with really pretty flower gardens at her house that her mom had tended, and bringing these flowers to work at the nursing home really made her, and her charges, day.

For like the next three years, my mom and Lovelie would plant a variety of flowers together every spring, so she'd have lots of flowers for herself and the people in the nursing home. Sometimes she'd come over after church and hang because my mom was a widow and liked the company.

A f*cking six farking year old kid picking a flower and these c*nts called the f*cking COPS? Are you mother f*cking SH*TTING me???? And the cops didn't tell the caller to go f*ck themselves?????? <--- need more ? because I can't even literally even.
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of those complaints, 47 percent were against Black children, 40 percent against white children and 7 percent against Hispanic or Latino children, the report said. Around 22 percent of the state's population is Black, 70 percent white and 10 percent Hispanic.

It seems the Hispanic & Latino parents are able to keep their kids in check
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Forget race. Why are they arresting all those children to begin with?


They can't go around stomping on anyone who "smells like marijuana" so they've got to take out that anger on someone.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, at least the cop didn't shoot the kid.

Or the homeowner, citing castle doctrine.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: Of those complaints, 47 percent were against Black children, 40 percent against white children and 7 percent against Hispanic or Latino children, the report said. Around 22 percent of the state's population is Black, 70 percent white and 10 percent Hispanic.

It seems the Hispanic & Latino parents are able to keep their kids in check


I'm no great mathlete but I kinda think you might wanna re-check your figures.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Dewey Fidalgo: SpectroBoy: (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)

What kind of "damages"?  Do the parents go down to the store and buy a tulip bulb?

As someone who has had their flower beds "raided" by little kids in the neighborhood innocently picking flowers for their mom or even me!, after the slight cringe of a torn apart stem, I just tell them to come to me and I'll help them pick the flower the right way.

(mostly I founge off the big hydrangea blooms.  The kids love them, they are so huge!   Or maybe a rose bloom that is about to blow, but mostly the hydrangeas.)

I don't think arresting the kiddo is the right move, but I do understand the frustration of the homeowner who works hard in the yard and has neighborhood kids come and pick the flowers.  I think if it is a first time, and one flower, the property owner should just say, "darn kids."  If it is the 32nd time, the parents should come re-plant.  At some point it changes from "a flower" to "trespassing."   Also, this is NEVER the 6 year old's fault.  The parents need to...parent.


Firstly, the flowers apparently were readily available to a little kid waiting at the bus stop (I think, not clicking the link again).   While I agree that the flowers are not his to pick, they are right there. Is it trespassing if the kid is on the sidewalk.   I don't think it would qualify as an attractive nuisance but it isn't like the little boy went into the backyard.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Well, arrested at age 6 for picking flowers and a night in jail (goddamn)
You can't hardly win can ya, goddamn
No telling what they'd do if you pull an apple or something


North Carolina, Starkville, Mississippi.... it's all the same.
 
Suflig
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."
 
Laptopia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: sithon: SpectroBoy: Another kid who will grow up with a deep understanding of why you should never trust a cop.

Mighty fine police work

Forget the cop. What asshole pressed charges on a 6 year old over a flower. They should be outed and shunned from society.

Also a good point.
Who did press the charges?


If actual charges have been brought beyond the initial arrest?  The DA.

The DA will often listen to a victim if they insist they don't want to press charges on something minor, but ultimately it is on the DA.  They have the discretion to not prosecute or to prosecute.

There's a whole lot of fail going on here from the 'victim' to the cop to anyone else involved that allowed this to happen.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This boy committed a major felony punishable by death.  And he got off.  Clearly because of white privilege.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know a city employee who got fired for picking an orange  of a tree whose branch was hanging in the city right of way.   The property owner was a little old racist lady and she would not let it go.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: This boy committed a major felony punishable by death.  And he got off.  Clearly because of white privilege.

[denofgeek.com image 640x380]


Damn, you beat me by 60 seconds.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: dr_iacovone: This boy committed a major felony punishable by death.  And he got off.  Clearly because of white privilege.

[denofgeek.com image 640x380]

Damn, you beat me by 60 seconds.


I almost went with  this one because I really want to know what he is describing.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Giving the kid a little talking to, explaining why he shouldn't do that, was not considered, at all?  We had to go right into arresting him, a 6 y/o kid, over picking a goddamned flower?

Christ, we are a f*cked up country.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I want to know who the farker was that thought it was necessary to call the cops in a little kid picking a flower?


Yeah, it's almost like they don't want tneir name mentioned, for fear of retribution.

And the cop who arrested a 6 year old must be very proud of himself. He or she needs to be named as well.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Dewey Fidalgo: SpectroBoy: (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)

What kind of "damages"?  Do the parents go down to the store and buy a tulip bulb?

As someone who has had their flower beds "raided" by little kids in the neighborhood innocently picking flowers for their mom or even me!, after the slight cringe of a torn apart stem, I just tell them to come to me and I'll help them pick the flower the right way.

(mostly I founge off the big hydrangea blooms.  The kids love them, they are so huge!   Or maybe a rose bloom that is about to blow, but mostly the hydrangeas.)

I don't think arresting the kiddo is the right move, but I do understand the frustration of the homeowner who works hard in the yard and has neighborhood kids come and pick the flowers.  I think if it is a first time, and one flower, the property owner should just say, "darn kids."  If it is the 32nd time, the parents should come re-plant.  At some point it changes from "a flower" to "trespassing."   Also, this is NEVER the 6 year old's fault.  The parents need to...parent.


You don't want people picking your flowers? Put up a farking fence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He could grow up to become a Supreme Court Justice, and his experience might come in very handy, after the multimillion dollar settlement.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I too was outraged.

So outraged that I had to give it some thought. Who would call the cops on a 6 year old for even 'stealing' a tulip. Although I'm know it has happened, but the ratio of cops who would actually handcuff and arrest a 6 year old has to be pretty low. None of this is impossible but it inspired me to look into it further.

It appears that the Inquirer and other outlets are picking this up from the original story and perhaps jumping to some conclusions. The boy ended up in court, but I don't see anything in this original article that's explicitly stating he was arrested.

Looks like a court mix-up even but there IS a problem here and it definitely needs to be addressed.

Winston-Salem Journal
 
Laptopia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: stray_capts: Dewey Fidalgo: SpectroBoy: (If he HAD to do something, cite the parent for recovering damages)

What kind of "damages"?  Do the parents go down to the store and buy a tulip bulb?

As someone who has had their flower beds "raided" by little kids in the neighborhood innocently picking flowers for their mom or even me!, after the slight cringe of a torn apart stem, I just tell them to come to me and I'll help them pick the flower the right way.

(mostly I founge off the big hydrangea blooms.  The kids love them, they are so huge!   Or maybe a rose bloom that is about to blow, but mostly the hydrangeas.)

I don't think arresting the kiddo is the right move, but I do understand the frustration of the homeowner who works hard in the yard and has neighborhood kids come and pick the flowers.  I think if it is a first time, and one flower, the property owner should just say, "darn kids."  If it is the 32nd time, the parents should come re-plant.  At some point it changes from "a flower" to "trespassing."   Also, this is NEVER the 6 year old's fault.  The parents need to...parent.

You don't want people picking your flowers? Put up a farking fence.


The deer have a habit of eating any flowers I plant as soon as they bloom.  Worse, they can hop fences.  I should have them arrested.

And don't get me started on the bears that raid my trashcan and make a mess of things on trash day.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Forget race. Why are they arresting all those children to begin with?


Forget race?

I don't know this for sure, sure, but I bet it's pretty "dark" in New Hanover County juvie lockup.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: I can't even....

When I was a kid, there was this Haitian woman who had stopped in front of our house to pick some flowers that were growing along yard. My mom happened to be coming by and asked the woman not to pick them, since she'd spent so much time planting. The Haitian lady, Lovelie, said she was sorry and they started chatting. Turned out Lovelie had grown up with really pretty flower gardens at her house that her mom had tended, and bringing these flowers to work at the nursing home really made her, and her charges, day.

For like the next three years, my mom and Lovelie would plant a variety of flowers together every spring, so she'd have lots of flowers for herself and the people in the nursing home. Sometimes she'd come over after church and hang because my mom was a widow and liked the company.

A f*cking six farking year old kid picking a flower and these c*nts called the f*cking COPS? Are you mother f*cking SH*TTING me???? And the cops didn't tell the caller to go f*ck themselves?????? <--- need more ? because I can't even literally even.


That was a game if thrones like narrative shift. But I agree 100 percent.
 
red5ish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: I know a city employee who got fired for picking an orange  of a tree whose branch was hanging in the city right of way.   The property owner was a little old racist lady and she would not let it go.


Uh...if the branch hangs over my property, it's mine to do with as I wish. Pretty sure that's Common Law...
 
