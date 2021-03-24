 Skip to content
Royal flush
36
    More: News, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall, House of Windsor, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, husband Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, queen's eldest granddaughter  
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What color was it?
Was it darker than eggshell?
This is apparently really damned important!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord Looie.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
golfclap.gif
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was a dead Prince Phillip headline
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Congrats, I guess"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delivered at the place of conception?

/it wasn't me
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a royal poop thread.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby...

huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy subby a beer. I loved it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Thomas Crapper would be proud.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoty.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I was expecting a royal poop thread.


Or a royal miscarriage.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: What color was it?
Was it darker than eggshell?
This is apparently really damned important!

Now I would have said "darker than the porcelain in the bathroom," but I'm old enough to remember the avocado and orange home decor combinations of the '70s.
Besides, as long as the baby is lighter than eggplant, who gives a shiat?

/ Dark purple indicating a circulation problem, of course
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Hoty.


Is Drew still considering my idea to let people insta-nominate headlines for HOTY for a dollar?
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amazing headline.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we fight two wars so that we don't have to give a crap about British royalty?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some headlines, where you could wait a thousand years but never have the perfect circumstances.
+1, Subby.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Didn't we fight two wars so that we don't have to give a crap about British royalty?


Then WWII happened, a bloke ate a hotdog, Churchill wondered about nude, and here we are.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, this turd looks just like Abe Lincoln!
You've gotta see it before I flush"

SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis should have gone where?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her highness aware that she was preggers or did the heir become apparent after a visit to the throne room?
"Jeeves, this BM is demanding a title from Grandmama!"
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
(subby here)   Hah, thanks!  Lurker for ages, first approval
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Straight from Satan's bottom.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Didn't we fight two wars so that we don't have to give a crap about British royalty?


They're also Canadian royalty, so we have to keep an eye on them just in case.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: What color was it?
Was it darker than eggshell?
This is apparently really damned important!


It was so lightskinned, the RUC wanted to sent it to Maze prison.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy crap.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: What color was it?
Was it darker than eggshell?
This is apparently really damned important!



Hey, I worked in a supermarket during high school, and the brown eggs always FAR outsold white eggs.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Thought this was a dead Prince Phillip headline


Prince Phillip looks like an order of spring rolls.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 660x373]

[Fark user image image 400x394]


Imho one of the few genuinely pretty genuine royals. But to be fair, I'd look like a sexy woman standing next to Mike Tindall..... and I'm a middle aged man.

Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Pert: Hoty.

Is Drew still considering my idea to let people insta-nominate headlines for HOTY for a dollar?


Yup
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Thought this was a dead Prince Phillip headline


I read it and pegged Andrew.

Whoopsie!  Not phrasing anymore.

Anyway, headline deserves Order of the Fark Empire.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
USA Today is there? The Sun must be pissed.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Am I a crude and boorish American if I didn't know who she was, then read she was Princess Anne's daughter and wasn't really sure who she was either?
 
