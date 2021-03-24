 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   QAnon claims ship stuck in Suez Canal used by Hillary Clinton to traffic children. No word on how they fit it into Comet Ping Pong pizzeria's basement   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Followup, Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, George W. Bush, President of the United States, cargo ship claim  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Other Traffickers tend to go from point to point via low-visibility/low-risk avenues, but Hillary likes to give the kids a premium 'Round the World voyage.  See the sights, visit the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe--she includes it all before finally landing them in the States after the most expensive, roundabout, high-risk, high-visibility trafficking operation that makes even he most brazen drug suppliers stand in awe.

And the best part? She spends so much to let the kids see the world that practically nothing is left over for staffing a competent bridge crew. Risky? Sure, but that's how you know she truly cares about the kids above all. The entire trafficking empire could come crashing down from one simple mistake, but the kids' enjoyment is simply worth every penny.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does QAnon think ALL the containers contain child sex slaves, that all the containers are going to be opened, or that the military knows which containers contain the children and will open all of those?

Also, how many children are they going through to need one or more cargo containers full? And you might say "well obviously they wouldn't keep them full, that'd be silly", but there have to be enough that it's more efficient to put them on a massive cargo ship instead of just flying them.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a leaked photo from inside the ship. Hillary is a f*cking monster.
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HRC = Hillary Rodham Clinton. Evergreen = Hillary's Secret Service name. Evergreen Call Sign: H3RC."

lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lobotomy for all qanons please.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!


The first rule of creating a conspiracy is making sure your enemy is competent enough to be everywhere at all times but incompetent enough to be defeated by people who got C's in high school.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QAnon is Russia and China instigating tensions within the US.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before: if their hands worked anything like their thought processes, these dipshiats could all get rich making balloon animals.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!


Dunh dunh daaaaaaaaaaaa!!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this even a thing?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of naming the ship after herself, why not name it the SS. Donald J Trump to throw off investigators.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Q-Anons cared about child sexual abuse at all, they'd be demanding that Dennis Hastert divulge the entity that paid his victims hush money while he was Speaker.  It certainly wasn't Hastert, he got caught the first time he tried to make the payment on his own.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q is so farking stupid.
It's mind blowing! Do these people have an initiation process that involves head trauma???
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The scary part is that they're not publishing every dumb theory. QAnon has so many branches that followers don't even know all of them.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to take the Disney approach to this. Just ignore them like they did for that one movie.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another month of free rent for HRC
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TRAFFIC The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Q is so farking stupid.
It's mind blowing! Do these people have an initiation process that involves head trauma???


An initiation? I guess registering with the RNC could be called that.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just wondering, maybe someone that has been paying attention to Qanon all this time might know.

Has Q ever been right about anything? No, really, has a single conspiracy theory coming out of Q ever been proven right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uzzah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Study it out:

SUEZ spelled backwards is ZEUS.  Greek God of Thunder.  Thunder = storms, aka THE STORM.  Hillary and the Deep State are using physical measures, like blocking off canals and ports and key pieces of infrastructure, to prevent The Storm from occurring.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lobotomy for all qanons please.


Hmm, I think you're on to something.
 
valenumr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does QAnon think ALL the containers contain child sex slaves, that all the containers are going to be opened, or that the military knows which containers contain the children and will open all of those?

Also, how many children are they going through to need one or more cargo containers full? And you might say "well obviously they wouldn't keep them full, that'd be silly", but there have to be enough that it's more efficient to put them on a massive cargo ship instead of just flying them.


Just the cabinets from wayfair.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

madgonad: Just wondering, maybe someone that has been paying attention to Qanon all this time might know.

Has Q ever been right about anything? No, really, has a single conspiracy theory coming out of Q ever been proven right?


If anything, it's creepy how accurately they've been wrong. It's like they have a crystal ball containing a demon that really hates idiots.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Study it out:

SUEZ spelled backwards is ZEUS.  Greek God of Thunder.  Thunder = storms, aka THE STORM.  Hillary and the Deep State are using physical measures, like blocking off canals and ports and key pieces of infrastructure, to prevent The Storm from occurring.


That's a pretty good one, you could get some qcumbers on board with it
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How clear does it all have to be!?!
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: lolmao500: Lobotomy for all qanons please.

Hmm, I think you're on to something.


I appreciate the effort, but that won't make them any smarter.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!

The first rule of creating a conspiracy is making sure your enemy is competent enough to be everywhere at all times but incompetent enough to be defeated by people who got C's in high school.


You're being way too generous with that grade.
 
g.fro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nonsense. Everyone knows containers full of children go around the Cape of Good Hope. The payout to the Suez Canal pilots is too high.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hissatsu: UltimaCS: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!

The first rule of creating a conspiracy is making sure your enemy is competent enough to be everywhere at all times but incompetent enough to be defeated by people who got C's in high school.

You're being way too generous with that grade.


I know how it works. I've heard about teachers handing out C's just to avoid seeing certain kids for another year.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is Newsweek even reporting on this? And, if they still have a print version, is it on the cover?

They must realize that reporting on this, even to mock it, gives it some semblance of authenticity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gormless tw*ts. They're just hopping on any band wagon or news cycle that passes in desperation to retain their viral memes.

Screw them. Where the Hell are these kids supposed to be coming from? There's no lack of Kids in America.

Music cue!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqMce​v​cUmqg
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does QAnon think ALL the containers contain child sex slaves, that all the containers are going to be opened, or that the military knows which containers contain the children and will open all of those?

Also, how many children are they going through to need one or more cargo containers full? And you might say "well obviously they wouldn't keep them full, that'd be silly", but there have to be enough that it's more efficient to put them on a massive cargo ship instead of just flying them.


*note: I'd never wish sex slavery on anyone*

How funny would it be if they opened the containers and they *were* filled with sex slaves, all headed to Vladimir Putin, courtesy one Donald J. Trump

/no? eh, i guess you had to be there...
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does QAnon think ALL the containers contain child sex slaves, that all the containers are going to be opened, or that the military knows which containers contain the children and will open all of those?

Also, how many children are they going through to need one or more cargo containers full? And you might say "well obviously they wouldn't keep them full, that'd be silly", but there have to be enough that it's more efficient to put them on a massive cargo ship instead of just flying them.


No.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

madgonad: Just wondering, maybe someone that has been paying attention to Qanon all this time might know.

Has Q ever been right about anything? No, really, has a single conspiracy theory coming out of Q ever been proven right?


Would have to ask the FBI/NSA, unless someone makes it a hobby to follow this stuff. Q goes through so much revisionism to make their future "predictions" more betterer.

A lot of "I meant to do that", followed a week later by a new timeline with the screwups written in as part of next week's plan.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If, just if, Hillary was powerful enough to orchestrate all this illegal activity unchecked, and wanted to keep it a secret, why would she associate the ship with her goddamn name???
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How long would a kid last in a container in, basically, the Egyptian desert? 10? 20 minutes?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Does QAnon think ALL the containers contain child sex slaves, that all the containers are going to be opened, or that the military knows which containers contain the children and will open all of those?

Also, how many children are they going through to need one or more cargo containers full? And you might say "well obviously they wouldn't keep them full, that'd be silly", but there have to be enough that it's more efficient to put them on a massive cargo ship instead of just flying them.


Not all of them, just the ones that make the news.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They have to be the most bored f*cking people to come up with this.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you even imagine giving a fark about Hillary Clinton in 2021?
 
g.fro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: How long would a kid last in a container in, basically, the Egyptian desert? 10? 20 minutes?


That's why you use a reefer container.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

g.fro: Por que tan serioso: How long would a kid last in a container in, basically, the Egyptian desert? 10? 20 minutes?

That's why you use a reefer container.


idk, seems kinda small

dailygrinds
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: hissatsu: UltimaCS: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Again, if Hillary Clinton was the international supervillain they claim her to be -- running a worldwide child sex trafficking ring and having personally murdered scores of opponents with no repercussions at all -- exactly how did she lose the election to Donald Trump?

Unless Trump was on the payroll the whole time!

The first rule of creating a conspiracy is making sure your enemy is competent enough to be everywhere at all times but incompetent enough to be defeated by people who got C's in high school.

You're being way too generous with that grade.

I know how it works. I've heard about teachers handing out C's just to avoid seeing certain kids for another year.


Hey, that's how I graduated!
 
g.fro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mateomaui: g.fro: Por que tan serioso: How long would a kid last in a container in, basically, the Egyptian desert? 10? 20 minutes?

That's why you use a reefer container.

idk, seems kinda small

They come in various sizes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

g.fro: mateomaui: g.fro: Por que tan serioso: How long would a kid last in a container in, basically, the Egyptian desert? 10? 20 minutes?

That's why you use a reefer container.

idk, seems kinda small

They come in various sizes.


Woooooo, look who's buying in bulk.
 
