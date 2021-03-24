|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Care for some cinnamon bourbon shrimp tails?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-03-24 2:39:57 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Sure is getting weird out there. Shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch, super freighters drawing phallic symbols then wrecking in the Suez Canal. Speaking of which, either the Fark News Livestream will be on hiatus until next week when Dallan returns from a work trip, or I'll figure out how to do it solo on my end. Might depend on how much I drink Friday night. Stay tuned.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
King Something explained why no soap company wants to be associated with Biscuit Tin's idea for the oil-covered pennies a man's ex-boss paid him with
Dead for Tax Reasons thought a man who was arrested for abusing girls at a boarding school looked familiar
ditka80 had one question when a cache of fireworks caused a house to explode
Farkenhostile thought everyone was wrong about the pile of oily pennies left in a man's driveway
arrogantbastich was rather offended by a slideshow featuring shirts for big boobs
Circusdog320 showed us why someone who was traveling the country to complete her bucket list refused to wear a mask in a bank
snowybunting recognized a sorority that was suspended after being accused of hazing
HighlanderRPI had a suggestion for Wells Fargo and Chase Bank customers who were waiting for their stimulus money
vudukungfu had one thing to say about a Glock 19 that was painted to look like a Nerf gun
WhippingBoi warned us about a troubling side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
libranoelrose shamelessly revealed Katy kitty's deadly secret ninja move (GIF goodness included)
Smart:
Alphax shared a story about a woman who tried to police an accessible parking space for the worst reason
chewd had a suggestion for how a particularly dangerous type of criminal should be penalized
roostercube can apparently end up getting yelled at for parking anywhere at all
wademh gave one of many reasons why a parent might be at a gas station with their 1-year-old at night (the comments being referenced are from the news site)
Pocket Ninja began to explain how a functioning alcoholic can drink daily amounts that would keep most people from functioning at all
fragMasterFlash brought up the costs associated with a particular method of paying a worker
vicejay remembered Farker Mudbuggy a year after his death
Dryad recalled an interview with a grieving mom's quest to draft legislation to keep other kids from being taken by strangers
WilderKWight revealed the secret behind Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop (Note: I have no idea if this is accurate)
CSB Sunday Morning: Your most unusual pet
Smart: Rene ala Carte had a great story about a parakeet who loved the New York Times
Funny: MorningBreath's fish is way too smart
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Murflette shared how vital the stimulus payments are and what they mean to many Americans
Funny: fly_gal showed off an impressive hair styling tool
Smart: generalDisdain shared news about achieving a new rank
Funny: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat gave advice on talking your spouse into getting a vasectomy
Smart: Cafe Threads completed the sentence, "Best comic strip that's not The Far Side or Calvin and Hobbes is ______"
Funny: wearsmanyhats made everyone feel welcome
Politics Funny:
HighOnCraic figured out why Trump didn't receive a summons and complaint sent to him at Mar-a-Lago after "Ricky" signed for the package
Kat09tails figured out who submitted a headline claiming that, because the Bidens have dogs, Republicans now hate dogs
Mr. Coffee Nerves flawlessly deciphered a secret message from President Trump
Rapmaster2000's parents learned to accept who their child really is
Jack Sabbath argued that Trump is not shrinking away into obscurity
Politics Smart:
arrogantbastich explained why the pandemic experts failed
Jack Sabbath pointed out that Marjorie Taylor Greene knew what she was talking about
stan unusual had a good plan for how to handle questions about the rights of transgender people
log_jammin discussed the plight of white farmers
markie_farkie had an idea for some new legislation
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed that the stereotype of sweating like a tart in church has been greatly exaggerated
Terrapin Bound discovered how much bovine craftsmanship has improved since 1982 [citation needed]
kabloink conclusively proved that Earth is indeed flat
RedZoneTuba put Leo and Keanu together in a suspenseful scene
Driver found out what happens when you have a typo in your bar supplies order
I_Am_Weasel caught Poseidon playing with his bath toys
Thrakkorzog realized a bunny with a pancake on its head isn't enough anymore when you have no idea what someone's talking about
zeon witnessed a senseless act of bird-on-canine violence
RedZoneTuba turned this into that kind of party
clovercat showed us that what goes up must come down
Captions:
From Caption this presidential cat (this is a 1994 photo of Socks, the Clintons' cat):
RedZoneTuba figured that Socks never left the White House
Keyser_Soze_Death revealed Socks' confusion when looking at the audience
Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday took the weekend off, but it'll be back this week.
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: It's a F'artiste homage to Spring! Flowers in bloom as we say goodbye to winter gloom. Let's honor the season by creating some art that shows what Spring means to you - write a poem, take a photo, draw a drawing, P a PShop, use any medium you choose.
Farktography: Toy story
This one ended in a tie with MorningBreath's rainbow brick road and SoupGuru's wee Chevy
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, but the 1000 club stays as empty as my new InstaPot. On the Quiz itself, bud jones came out on top with 982, followed by MrCynical in second with 931 and Hoopy Frood in third with 919. dionysusaur made fourth with 896, and Denjiro finishes out the top five with 860.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which 80s comedy never became a network TV show. 36% of quiztakers didn't remember Charlie Schlatter taking a chainsaw to a cardboard cutout of Matthew Broderick in the premier of NBC's "Ferris Bueller" back in 1990 - even though it also starred Jennifer Aniston as his sister. It was cancelled after 13 episodes. 32% of quiztakers didn't remember "Fast Times" on CBS in 1986, probably because even though it had Claudia Wells (the original Jennifer in "Back to the Future"), Vincent Schiavelli, and Moon Unit Zappa, it's safe to say that Dean Cameron (Chainsaw in "Summer School") was no Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli, and no way were the censors letting anything good on the show. The network pulled the plug after only 7 episodes. Which leaves only 32 % that correctly guessed that the networks realized a "Major League" series would have no chance without Charlie Sheen and so never greenlit one.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the world's first rock-and-roll song, recorded 70 years ago in March 1951. 77% of quiztakers knew that Ike Turner (yes, *that* Ike Turner, although it was recorded as "Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats") had written the song about the new model of Oldsmobile - the "Rocket 88", which had a 303 (5.0L) V8 producing a whopping 135 horsepower. Quite fittingly for the car the first rock-and-roll song was about, the Olds Rocket 88 widely considered to be the first American muscle car.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about those wacky Pop-Tart engineers and what they've been up to since they ceased being drug tested. Only 42% of quiztakers remembered that Oreos are a Nabisco product and Pop-Tarts are made by Kellogg's, so the correct answer was the Kellogg's cereal Froot Loops. Which, based on the article, are really every bit as bad as you think they would be. There *is* a "Cookies & Creme" flavor Pop-Tart that many people compare favorably to an Oreo, but it's not officially licensed and doesn't bear the name. Besides, everyone knows Brown Sugar & Cinnamon lightly toasted and smeared with cheap tub margarine are the greatest ever Pop-Tart experience.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was surprisingly about an upcoming series from HBO based on a graphic novel. 92% of quiztakers knew that "Slam!" was a story about women in the sport of roller derby. The unique thing about the series is that it's going to be done with both CGI and old-school rotoscope animation, where animation cels are drawn from footage of real actors acting out the scenes. When it's done well, you get 1981's "Heavy Metal". When it's done not-so-well, you get 1979's "Lord of the Rings". Let's hope for the former.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on it here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
