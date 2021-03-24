 Skip to content
 
(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Covid-19 has altered the deal. Pray it doesn't alter it further   (wbaltv.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a simple cure -- just need a big enough donation to Ron DeSantis and you get the Florida Surgeon General dressed as Goofy with a syringe with all four viable vaccines blended together ready to make you turbo-immune.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida recently became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants.

Which will conveniently be spread all throughout the US, when Spring Break is over.  Thanks, Florida!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Florida recently became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants.

Which will conveniently be spread all throughout the US, when Spring Break is over.  Thanks, Florida!


The kids came back here to Pitt and other universities, and my county today had the highest number of infections reported in 2 months because of them.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So basically Florida has been volunteered as the national petri  dish. Good luck y'all.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Florida recently became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants.

Which will conveniently be spread all throughout the US, when Spring Break is over.  Thanks, Florida!


Fark, momentarily forgot that "y'all" is "all of us" for now.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See that "Dr" Randall Paul, you farkstick.

Yes, I know he really graduated from Duke Medical school and is a real MD. But he is the most pig ignorant motherfarker in politics.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does Colt 45 work on Covid?
 
mateomaui
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheManofPA: Does Colt 45 work on Covid?


In quantity, via alcohol poisoning and death of the host.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Strap yourselves in for the ride, kids. This aint gonna be over for a very long time.
 
