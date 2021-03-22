 Skip to content
 
(South Florida News-Press)   As if boat strikes, red tides, water pollution and seagrass loss weren't enough, glyphosate poisoning now endangers sea cows. If only there were words to describe this huge calamity   (news-press.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sucks to be moo?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the gargantuan Trichechus!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just wait until all of the resident Monsanto shills on Fark get blindsided by gluten intolerant sea cows.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh sorry. Are you sea cows from Scotland?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: [Fark user image 850x637]


Why am I hearing the words "burn it all, child" in my head all of a sudden?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh dear what can the manatee
Paradise turned into a lavatory
Starved, beaten and poisoned
From Monday to Saturday
Nobody's said life was fair.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't have a (sea) cow, man.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, the huge manatee?
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just donate them to science.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
