 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Milwaukee looks to establish an unarmed first responder group, tentatively to be named the Friendly Officer Direct Dispatch Emergency Response   (tmj4.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, Police, Council members, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Common Council, Constable, Diversion Task Force, Executive Director of the Fire, Gendarmerie  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 4:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes because what kind of hell hole would have unarmed cops.
media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

DNRTFA but there would still armed cops for situations that require it right?

So Subby what percent of police calls do you think need armed police
110 or 120%?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you sure? Is that canon?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Amusing, subby, though since Denver started doing this they haven't had a single violent incident and its been a huge success

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2021/02/06/denver-sent-mental-hea​lth-help-not-police-hundreds-calls/442​1364001/

Turns out police are very bad at their jobs, guns aren't the answer, and maybe cities don't need to spend 50% of their budgets beating, arresting, and murdering their residents.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh look, subby is a scared chickens**t who doesn't realize that this is already being successfully done.  We all know that you can't orgasm without a child being shot in the face, so STFU and GTFO, seriously.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2021/02/06/denver-sent-mental-hea​lth-help-not-police-hundreds-calls/442​1364001/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But being unarmed... How will they be able to shoot through doors?

/Oh, Ninjas...
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Amusing, subby, though since Denver started doing this they haven't had a single violent incident and its been a huge success

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/na​tion/2021/02/06/denver-sent-mental-hea​lth-help-not-police-hundreds-calls/442​1364001/

Turns out police are very bad at their jobs, guns aren't the answer, and maybe cities don't need to spend 50% of their budgets beating, arresting, and murdering their residents.


Same with Eugene's program, which has been working very well.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The UK does it just fine.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I support starting this program in the neighborhoods where city council members live. See how it works out.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Per the Bill Burr bit, the unarmed first responder is the person who calls it in.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aren't firemen and paramedics "unarmed first responders"?   Or am I being too literal again?
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm the first to point out this is FODDER for peaceniks?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: Aren't firemen and paramedics "unarmed first responders"?   Or am I being too literal again?


Yeah, and they get attacked by people way more often than cops do. But we gotta keep pretending that cops are the brave front line that deserve 6 figure salaries while paramedics make $10/hour.
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Will they be given red shirts?
 
on the road
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The problem is that then you have to give them knives.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The UK does it just fine.


They don't believe in freedom over there. Even knives are illegal.
 
guidonet9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skyotter: Aren't firemen and paramedics "unarmed first responders"?   Or am I being too literal again?


True story.  Friend called 911 because he was having back spasms and in super pain, couldn't move.  So the cops show up about 5 minutes before the meds.  One goes to my friend, while the other starts going through drawers and the garbage looking for I assume drugs or something.  Mind you this was in a well to do suburb in an upscale townhome.  There was no reason for the police to be there.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Yes because what kind of hell hole would have unarmed cops.
[media2.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]
DNRTFA but there would still armed cops for situations that require it right?

So Subby what percent of police calls do you think need armed police
110 or 120%?


They've cut things back to mailing a form in response to a burglary. If you want a uniformed officer, you're best bet is a dating app.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Absent an active shooter, an immediate threat of violence (i.e. "My husband is beating me and I've locked myself in the bathroom, please send help."), or the need to arrest someone to force their court appearance (because they failed to appear voluntarily), there's really no need whatsoever for armed police to respond to anything. Beyond those scenarios, all they're doing is gathering evidence -- taking statements, photographing, cataloging.

This is an excellent first step for Milwaukee.
 
eagles95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I should log back into FB to see what people are saying about this. An old classmate of mine is MPD and a huge Punisher Thin Blue Line fan. An old co-worker's SIL is MPD and last year was complaining how her car was targeted in Milwaukee because of her my son is MPD bumper sticker. She liked to tell us that he was taught by MPD that his #1 job is to get home safely each night by any means necessary.
Not to serve and protect
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a farking dipshiat.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: Bennie Crabtree: The UK does it just fine.

They don't believe in freedom over there. Even knives are illegal.


Even the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles don't have knives.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FODDER
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know what you're thinking. 'Did he say six words or only five'? Well to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, i kind of lost track myself. But being that I'm an unarmed crisis counselor, the most sympathetic negotiator in the world, and would talk your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well do ya, buddy?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why not pepperball pistols? Paintballs filled with pepper spray stuff.

security-discount.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: I support starting this program in the neighborhoods where city council members live. See how it works out.


I'm sure they would agree with that assessment from a personal interest standpoint.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: weddingsinger: Amusing, subby, though since Denver started doing this they haven't had a single violent incident and its been a huge success

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/na​tion/2021/02/06/denver-sent-mental-hea​lth-help-not-police-hundreds-calls/442​1364001/

Turns out police are very bad at their jobs, guns aren't the answer, and maybe cities don't need to spend 50% of their budgets beating, arresting, and murdering their residents.

Same with Eugene's program, which has been working very well.


CAHOOTS!!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Destructor: Bennie Crabtree: The UK does it just fine.

They don't believe in freedom over there. Even knives are illegal.

Even the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles don't have knives.


They also don't kill people

/I'll bet...
//I have no idea.
///This was one thing that was barely on my Geek radar.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyotter: Aren't firemen and paramedics "unarmed first responders"?   Or am I being too literal again?


Violence is one such outcome; for decades, EMS crews have waited for law enforcement officers to gain control of the scene before beginning treatment.

Fire and EMTs won't even respond until the cops arrive and make sure it's safe for them to enter. This has become a common practice.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Why not pepperball pistols? Paintballs filled with pepper spray stuff.

[security-discount.com image 850x850]


Why not paintball? Those are fun! Except, everyone should wear eye protection. And be able to opt out.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: Kit Fister: Why not pepperball pistols? Paintballs filled with pepper spray stuff.

[security-discount.com image 850x850]

Why not paintball? Those are fun! Except, everyone should wear eye protection. And be able to opt out.


Airsoft!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.