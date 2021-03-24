 Skip to content
(NBC 10 New England)   Apparently there has been a huge escaped steer roaming Rhode Island backyards for over a month   (turnto10.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Rhode Island, Johnston woman, wayward steer, Cattle, Providence County, Rhode Island, Johnston police, backyard of their Pine Hill Avenue, photo of the steer  
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy the Beefalo snorts, "Amateur."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... wayward steer ...

🎶 Carry on my wayward son
You'll be beef when you are done... 🎶
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Must be looking for a new job since he left the White House as Deputy Director of Bull.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about that. It was just really really good acid.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The steer got away near the Providence line last month while being offloaded at Rhode Island Beef and Veal.

A picture of the offloading process:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess it keeps mooing around the neighborhood.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many steers in a Rhode Island?
 
danceswithcrows [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that's a load of bullocks.  They should cow it into submission, before it goes crazy-ape bonkers on a marijuana farm and the steaks get too high.

/hides
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: How many steers in a Rhode Island?


How many cowboys in Rhode Island?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's something in the way she moos me, like no udder lover.

(I know that it said steer, that line just cracks me up though)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many steers equal one Rhode Island?
 
