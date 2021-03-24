 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Suez container ship also appears to be responsible for an earlier dick move, literally
    More: Followup, Suez Canal, mega container ship, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Egypt, mark of the canal, Israel, Africa  
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 1:44 PM



10 Comments
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, when does 'How to Avoid Canal Walls' by John W. Trimmer get released?
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised they haven't started making demands.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dick pics or it didn't happen.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dick move.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uhhhh.....that's an attack
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh, I guess. I might giggle if I was 9.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Having gone through the Suez Canal a few times I can only imagine how bad this is. I hope it was the last ship in its southbound convoy.

On a side note, every ship going through the canal has to have one of the Egyptian ship's pilots on board. These guys are the biggest scammers. While it is custom to feed and "tip" them. they will flat out ask for bribes and I was on a Navy Destroyer. We had one pilot who demanded a case of cigarettes. We offered him a carton and after sulking a bit he took it
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: [Fark user image 425x393]

Meh, I guess. I might giggle if I was 9.


I'm grudgingly impressed.  Something that large is hard to maneuver.

/as I well know
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WayneKerr: Dick pics or it didn't happen.


Suez Canal is not your personal erotica site.

It's more of a giant, very moist flashlight actually.
 
