 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Not many new stories contain quotes like "74 people saw my cooter. That's 74 people and my husband's mom too many." But this one does   (yahoo.com) divider line
52
    More: Awkward, Explanation, Woman, Mixture, Wife, bride Jenny Parrish, Parrish's friends, Parrish's video, innocent picture  
•       •       •

2677 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what I'm hearing is that 75 people saw the cooter
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She must be humiliated.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: She must be humiliated.


I know, she'll never speak about this ever again
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Box wine FTW
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this was gonna be some story about bad surgeons and nurses ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you care for some queef with your aperitif?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This totally happened.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the hyperlinks in that article, you'd think one could've been to the cooter.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
savingcountrymusic.comView Full Size


Feels your pain
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, "How is this news" and "This is Fark" and blah blah blah ...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
btw I have a tea kettle I'm selling
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: btw I have a tea kettle I'm selling


Surprised it took this long to get brought up.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Box wine FTW


The reflection was on the glass, not the bottle.

Or are you suggesting chugging it straight out of the box?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [savingcountrymusic.com image 262x243]

Feels your pain


Came here for dem' Dukes, leaving satisfied.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 75 people saw her cooter in the reflection, I really want to know how she sits when she's having a glass of wine.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics or it didn't happen
 
gideon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: bearded clamorer: Box wine FTW

The reflection was on the glass, not the bottle.

Or are you suggesting chugging it straight out of the box?


It's called an "Adult Juice Box".
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soo many people have seen his cooter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What, you've never seen an angry one before?"
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's play along and pretend it was an innocent mistake and not an attention whore thing:

1) How does anyone with any kind of 'news' affiliation beyond their Instagram feed find out about this?

2) Why would any normal person respond to interview requests with anything other than recoiling in horror that the story was going viral?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Fat Chicks

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Box wine FTW


I think this is more her speed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait,
74 people saw it
But 74 people and her husband's mom too many
Does she not consider her husband's mom a person,
Or is there one person who was supposed to see it, with 73 + the MIL not
Or the MIL was supposed to see it, but not the other 74

I'm only asking the important questions because apparently she's deleted the video already.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: With all the hyperlinks in that article, you'd think one could've been to the cooter.


That page tore through my adblocker and my script blocker like they weren't there.  I think my computer might have AIDS now.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: Wait,
74 people saw it
But 74 people and her husband's mom too many
Does she not consider her husband's mom a person,
Or is there one person who was supposed to see it, with 73 + the MIL not
Or the MIL was supposed to see it, but not the other 74

I'm only asking the important questions because apparently she's deleted the video already.


MIL already saw it on the wedding night.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics or it didn't happen
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't seem all shook up.

/uh huh huh, hey, yeeaaah yeeeeaaah
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Let's play along and pretend it was an innocent mistake and not an attention whore thing:

1) How does anyone with any kind of 'news' affiliation beyond their Instagram feed find out about this?

2) Why would any normal person respond to interview requests with anything other than recoiling in horror that the story was going viral?


1) Because people call them, and tell them all about it.  Because they advertise for stuff like this.  "Call us with your funny stories/embarassing stuff/suggestive vegetables and be in the paper/site."  And people do, because it's 5 seconds of 'fame.'  Plus they sometimes get paid a bit - not much.

2) See 1.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where is the photo?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: So where is the photo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: bearded clamorer: Box wine FTW

The reflection was on the glass, not the bottle.

Or are you suggesting chugging it straight out of the box?


Don't judge - it's been a rough year.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 1) Because people call them, and tell them all about it. Because they advertise for stuff like this. "Call us with your funny stories/embarassing stuff/suggestive vegetables and be in the paper/site." And people do, because it's 5 seconds of 'fame.' Plus they sometimes get paid a bit - not much.

2) See 1.


1) I believe you to be correct.

2) Humanity never fails to disappoint me to some degree or another.

This is one of the minor disappointments, though... if you wanna laugh at things like this instead of dying of shame, all the power to you, it's the going to the trouble of advertising it outside your immediate circle of friends that seems a bit much to me.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a bit of digging but I found it.


.

.

.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Box wine FTW


Looks like this was too subtle for a bunch of farkers.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Took a bit of digging but I found it.


.

.

.

[Fark user image image 300x375]


Never not funny. One of my favorite Farkisms evar.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's plausible.  https://deadspin.com/chri​s-cooleys-acc​idental-nude-blogging-causes-stress-fo​-5049977
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whar pics!

/Personal erotica site etc.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait. Whut?

cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clout chasing, YEAH!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Candygram for Mongo: Took a bit of digging but I found it.


.

.

.

[Fark user image image 300x375]

Never not funny. One of my favorite Farkisms evar.


Agreed. Always happy to see it, usually gets a chuckle.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: This totally happened.


There's a link to the original picture. True, it goes to some piece of Kardashian trash posting an underwear picture (not even with yours, Studman55, nor even with yours) but they tried.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Took a bit of digging but I found it.


.

.

.

[Fark user image image 300x375]


Do you have the original of that?
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"My sweats got ripped off and now there's nothing between the ground and my cooter and tooter." 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next level : make an only fan and make 10k per month or something
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: "My sweats got ripped off and now there's nothing between the ground and my cooter and tooter." 

[Fark user image 748x633]


Oh yer talkin' about her 'butt trumpet' and her 'please pump it'... I get it...
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Primitive Screwhead: "My sweats got ripped off and now there's nothing between the ground and my cooter and tooter."

[Fark user image 748x633]

Oh yer talkin' about her 'butt trumpet' and her 'please pump it'... I get it...


or possibly her "hog taker" and her "log maker"...
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkmedown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.