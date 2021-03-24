 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   English lorry driver found guilty on two accounts of assault by beating. With tea. Bonus: Top notch photoshop skillz   (wiltshire999s.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, Tea, Automobile, Coffee, Tea bag, Honey, Alexander Peterson, Tea infuser, M4 motorway  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTAF?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really good. I wouldn't have noticed if subby hadn't tipped me off with the headline.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: WTAF?
[Fark user image 750x394]


It's glorious.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't throw things at people, people. Justice has been delivered to a tee.

\ducks, runs etc...
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't publicly teabagging someone who calls you a "perv" kind of prove their point?
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See!
See what Brexit has done to my Nation!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: WTAF?
[Fark user image 750x394]


It's an early Dire Straits video.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: WTAF?
[Fark user image 750x394]


I like how it looks like it's coming in for a landing. We didn't get flying cars, but apparently the UK has flying semis.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He ordered his tea and food but when he was handed it, [the assistant] has mutter under her breach 'you perv', or something to that effect"

I hate it when an assistant mutters under her breach.  That's just pervy.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought lorry drivers kidnapped people at gun point then forced them to choose between two identical pills, one poison and one not, while the driver takes the other one.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inaditch: I thought lorry drivers kidnapped people at gun point then forced them to choose between two identical pills, one poison and one not, while the driver takes the other one.


Remind me to stay out of your town.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's really good. I wouldn't have noticed if subby hadn't tipped me off with the headline.


I think it's the owl.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I thought lorry drivers kidnapped people at gun point then forced them to choose between two identical pills, one poison and one not, while the driver takes the other one.


Jeremy Clarkson on Lorry Driving
Youtube imhBoE56OEs
 
Milk D
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This brings back memories of Virtual Racing on Sega Genesis
 
waxoctopus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pista: WTAF?
[Fark user image 750x394]

It's an early Dire Straits video.


Lookit these yoyos
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Assault with a Tetley weapon.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sources have just released this photo of the driver.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A London lorry driver tossed his teabag at one Greggs assistant before chucking his cup of tea at another"

Euphemisms? Phrasing?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if the assistant knew something not being talked about in the story.
Why would the assistant call a 49 yr old never married, truckdriver since he was 21 a perv?
Why did he respond as such?
Did she cut to close to the quick?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.