(CNN)   Nothing like a few mass murders to put gun buyers in the mood   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Firearm, stricter gun regulation, Democratic Party, United States presidential election, 2008, mass shootings, Bill Clinton  
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two people who go out and buy guns after mass shootings:

1) People who are pissing themselves with fear that they could be a victim of one and think a gun will make them safer even though the statistics show the opposite is true
2) People who are pissing themselves with fear that the durdy libruls are gonna take their gunz away because clearly the answer to gun violence is MOR GUNZ

But I'm sure the gun fetishists will be along once again to explain why more guns are good and gun control is bad with bad-faith arguments and strawmen.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans double down on American tragedy by Americaing even harder.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy CNN staffer did an image search for "buying guns" and found a bunch of ... shotguns? Come on, guys...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They just want to stock up before Clinton Obama Biden comes for their guns...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Great.  So ammo is gonna get even more expensive.  Goddammit.
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gun people are so predictable.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Lazy CNN staffer did an image search for "buying guns" and found a bunch of ... shotguns? Come on, guys...


But they're TACTICAL!!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I made a tidy profit selling my AR-15 after Sandy Hook. I saw this movie before so why not make a buck.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What surge? Shelves have been bare for over a year and January had the most background checks in a single month ever. We've been in permanent surge for almost 14 years at this point with no signs of ebbing.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The fark is wrong with people.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh noes! Obama Hillary Pelosi Biden really is going to take our guns this time!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are lawn furniture sales up?  Swimming pools?  I'm told repeatedly that those are just as dangerous.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The fark is wrong with people.


A lot.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
America: We do everything backwards.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess this is the proof that stupid really is fatal
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most effective advertising campaign ever! It's less than free since those executing the commercials buy their own tools from you.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfft. I am already ready, at all times, at a moment's notice, to deal with all incoming threats.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd say Equilibrium was Bale's worst movie, but he was in Exodus: Gods and Kings
//But it is a great source of ridiculous gunplay gifs
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But I was snarky and everything about this every other time it's happened why hasn't it changed yet.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Concerning gun control, President Biden said, "I'll crawl up those stairs when I come to them".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fine buy all the guns you want, not like there is any ammo out there.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anfrind: Gun people are so predictable.


Make's them easy targets to lead.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't a person just buy a guy because they like guns? If gun owners were as paranoid as people ascribe them to be, I would figure there would be more gun violence directed at people opposed to guns than random people at a supermarket. I think what belies the gun issue is a mental health crisis and a social safety net collapse resulting in more people becoming rabid.  But I'm just a lib so who knows *shrug*
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do guns expire? Why buy yet more guns? Wouldn't it be better to buy more ammo and training for the gun you do have?

/not a gun expert
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Pfft. I am already ready, at all times, at a moment's notice, to deal with all incoming threats.

[Fark user image 320x178] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]
[Fark user image 450x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I'd say Equilibrium was Bale's worst movie, but he was in Exodus: Gods and Kings
//But it is a great source of ridiculous gunplay gifs


It's actually a great movie as long as you don't expect it to be a good movie.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much peepee extension do I get if I buy an MK47 Mutant and a deagle?
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Haven't they saturated the market yet?

I looked at the numbers after Sandy Hook and we had nearly reached a Gun Density of one Firearm per Citizen then.

Surely we're approaching 2.0 FpC by now...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gopher321: Do guns expire? Why buy yet more guns? Wouldn't it be better to buy more ammo and training for the gun you do have?

/not a gun expert


It's just like the the toilet paper. Or the milk, eggs, bread. You should by canned for that taste good cold and has a pop top. Nope. Perishables. Okay.
Consumers are $tupid.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A lot of these must be first time buyers.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Can't a person just buy a guy because they like guns? If gun owners were as paranoid as people ascribe them to be, I would figure there would be more gun violence directed at people opposed to guns than random people at a supermarket. I think what belies the gun issue is a mental health crisis and a social safety net collapse resulting in more people becoming rabid.  But I'm just a lib so who knows *shrug*


I'm a liberal gun owner too. And I'll say that a lot of gun owners like in TFA are paranoid, insecure whackadoos.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: Do guns expire? Why buy yet more guns? Wouldn't it be better to buy more ammo and training for the gun you do have?

/not a gun expert


100% correct. You really should focus on a medium to top tier rifle / pistol / holster+gear(if you want to go the chest rig or plate carrier route) instead of 6 budget ar15s and one of each handgun you see on sale.  I think younger gun owners are slowly coming around to that realization. That's just my opinion though.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are realistic looking toy guns still illegal?
 
cartersdad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GodComplex: What surge? Shelves have been bare for over a year and January had the most background checks in a single month ever. We've been in permanent surge for almost 14 years at this point with no signs of ebbing.


That's the thing, they want universal background checks.  What state doesn't run their own Background check and how would it be different?  To get my CCP, went through an extensive background check.  which they still run, whenever I purchase a gun.

what state doesn't have a waiting list?  And I have no problem with red flag laws.

But we have seen other incidents where a dude doesn't like his neighbor and call the cops saying he is crazy and has guns.  so they come by and confiscate the guns. I cannot remember the outcome, but neighbor not crazy and had to fight to get his guns back.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Great.  So ammo is gonna get even more expensive.  Goddammit.


Probably not much at all There's been a lot of hoarding already, and most of the idiots that are going to go out now are probably buying their 5th (or 10th / more) firearm. The pandemic was a bit different, people don't know what to expect. Here only the real nutters will run out and buy, in comparison.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much peepee extension do I get if I buy an MK47 Mutant and a deagle?


I'm not sure what scale gunhummpers use, but I do know both of those are well regarded for their penetration
/besides, any increase over zero is infinite
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or, a bunch of people just got their covid bucks and are now on a spending spree
 
wild9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The old "Good guy with a gun" argument. The ones who talk tough but I'm like 99 percent positive when out in that situation they will freeze up with the adrenaline rush.

/Own guns but no need to carry them around. I know it can do more harm than good to the untrained.
 
wee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gopher321: Wouldn't it be better to buy more ammo and training for the gun you do have?


Training, yes. Ammo, it's nearly impossible to buy in any appreciable quantity. Been that way for a year now.

I think a bunch of people are doing this to resell them later.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: A lot of these must be first time buyers.


Negative. It's speculators. After Sandy Hook you couldn't find a pmag for months and anything AR platform flew off the shelf.

You could pick them up for 130% - 250% higher the following weekend at the nearest gun show.

It was the same thing with the 22 ammo shortage that followed, just a lot of profiteers buying up, sitting on, and reselling.

If you want to really fark up an ammosexuals day make it illegal for them to resell a gun to anyone but an FFL holder and actually enforce illegal ammo selling.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: Do guns expire? Why buy yet more guns? Wouldn't it be better to buy more ammo and training for the gun you do have?

/not a gun expert


Some will break over time through abuse, or mechanical failure that's not worth fixing.  But at least in my experience that's really rare. I've only ever scrapped one in my lifetime.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a frightening conversation with a middle aged sales guy at my office who decided to up and get into guns due to tha libz (little did he know i am uh lib but also a guy with gunz).

He asked me if his new AR fired 5.56 and 7.62 rounds.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Coronach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So when does the lib-owning begin with the stimulus checks being used to purchase 4/5 badly made firearms?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Pfft. I am already ready, at all times, at a moment's notice, to deal with all incoming threats.

[Fark user image image 320x178]
[Fark user image image 400x224]
[Fark user image image 450x250]

/I'd say Equilibrium was Bale's worst movie, but he was in Exodus: Gods and Kings
//But it is a great source of ridiculous gunplay gifs


Oh you did NOT just rag on Equilibrium!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: MrScruffles: Can't a person just buy a guy because they like guns? If gun owners were as paranoid as people ascribe them to be, I would figure there would be more gun violence directed at people opposed to guns than random people at a supermarket. I think what belies the gun issue is a mental health crisis and a social safety net collapse resulting in more people becoming rabid.  But I'm just a lib so who knows *shrug*

I'm a liberal gun owner too. And I'll say that a lot of gun owners like in TFA are paranoid, insecure whackadoos.


Serious question...do you enjoy recreational hunting or target shooting, or are your firearms primarily for security?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course, it's so much better to have a Democratic President ignoring his oath to uphold the Constitution, isn't it?

The results here are absolutely obvious "unintended consequences" of legislation (and I'm presuming it's unintended). If you threaten the supply of something, everyone is going to want to stock up on it. Congratulations! You have now fully succeeded in doing the opposite of what you claimed you wanted.
 
soupafi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So I guess things are back to normal now. 7 mass shootings in 7 days.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And yet, as time goes by, guns are found in fewer and fewer households every year.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to really fark up an ammosexuals day make it illegal for them to resell a gun to anyone but an FFL holder and actually enforce illegal ammo selling.

Licensed firearms dealers may not sell ammunition to those they have a reason to believe are below the age of 21. Unlicensed parties may sell ammunition to anyone they believe is 18 or older./

Lots of people selling ammo to kids? It's only illegal if you manufacture, you can resell commercial ammo all day every day, if your state laws permit.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: MrScruffles: Can't a person just buy a guy because they like guns? If gun owners were as paranoid as people ascribe them to be, I would figure there would be more gun violence directed at people opposed to guns than random people at a supermarket. I think what belies the gun issue is a mental health crisis and a social safety net collapse resulting in more people becoming rabid.  But I'm just a lib so who knows *shrug*

I'm a liberal gun owner too. And I'll say that a lot of gun owners like in TFA are paranoid, insecure whackadoos.


You aren't paranoid for buying now when the President says he's going to ban them. Depending on how the ban is done if you're allowed to keep them it makes sense to have one you can shoot and enjoy and a couple of extras as collector's items. Given enough time those socked away collector guns can be worth a lot of money.
 
