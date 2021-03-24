 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Wait. So the guy who found the shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch was Corey Matthews?   (nypost.com) divider line
82
    More: Followup, Danielle Fishel, Breakfast, Boy Meets World, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Shrimp, Jensen Karp, Twitter, General Mills  
•       •       •

1664 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Mar 2021 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They WANT you to take the rolls!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with her face
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


I do. Because it's farking delicious.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iEat Kix if iWanna shred the roofo my mouf

/or -- capt Crëp
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

I do. Because it's farking delicious.


Rice Krispies is my usual go-to cereal, but Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a nice change of pace.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Raisin Bran.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


Cinnamon Toast Crush is fantastic.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


I'll tell you what you can eat: a dick.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just forget the shrimp tail and cereal and just fill the thread with hot pictures of Danielle Fishel?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


Please let us know what breakfast foods are acceptable, oh great one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breakfast cereals are gross
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.


Not exactly a role model though, for other reasons

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkyorefeelings: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Please let us know what breakfast foods are acceptable, oh great one.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Probably some high fiber mix of cud and lawn clippings, sold at Whole Foods for $27 a box.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foxxinnia: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Cinnamon Toast Crush is fantastic.


That,and Golden Grahams.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is widely known as an abuser and a liar.  I read his book a couple of years ago and it was.... off.  Now I understand why.  Stories like how a famous singer he won't name (but insinuates its Jessica Simpson) doesn't own a toothbrush and weird stuff that will remind you of that one guy you used to know who always had the CRAZIEST stories that smelled like lies but you couldn't prove it.

/our guy was called Ninja Doug because he said he once got jumped walking home, defending himself with karate, including dodging (or catching?) a crossbow bolt)
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


Haha! This guy can't see why kids love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Can we just forget the shrimp tail and cereal and just fill the thread with hot pictures of Danielle Fishel?

[Fark user image 386x503]
[Fark user image 850x1065]
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x630]
[Fark user image 625x625]
[Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 850x1279]
[Fark user image 850x1249]


PAWG in the house
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What the fark is wrong with her face


It's not locked in a nigh-constant tongue battle with my face, that's what's wrong with it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karp....shrimp....
I get it
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The guy is widely known as an abuser and a liar.  I read his book a couple of years ago and it was.... off.  Now I understand why.  Stories like how a famous singer he won't name (but insinuates its Jessica Simpson) doesn't own a toothbrush and weird stuff that will remind you of that one guy you used to know who always had the CRAZIEST stories that smelled like lies but you couldn't prove it.

/our guy was called Ninja Doug because he said he once got jumped walking home, defending himself with karate, including dodging (or catching?) a crossbow bolt)


Hmmmm. Sounds legit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Can we just forget the shrimp tail and cereal and just fill the thread with hot pictures of Danielle Fishel?

[Fark user image image 386x503]
[Fark user image image 850x1065]
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x630]
[Fark user image image 625x625]
[Fark user image image 850x1275]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x1275]
[Fark user image image 850x1279]
[Fark user image image 850x1249]


What the Cinnamon Toast F*ck
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


i'm gonna karate kick you square in the moobs, buddy
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: stoli n coke: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.

Not exactly a role model though, for other reasons

[pbs.twimg.com image 710x1500]


Damn.

/CHECK YOUR VOICEMAIL
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Shredded Wheat
2) Mueslix
3) there is no 3
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to submit that Cinnamon Oat Cheerios are absolutely delicious.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 1) Shredded Wheat
2) Mueslix
3) there is no 3


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?


CSB confessional: Sometimes in a pinch I'll chew up a few handfuls of plain toasted oat Cheerio's and chase it down with a glass of tap water. This is the life I tell ya
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Breakfast cereals are gross


Oatmeal is good.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Can we just forget the shrimp tail and cereal and just fill the thread with hot pictures of Danielle Fishel?

[Fark user image image 386x503]
[Fark user image image 850x1065]
[Fark user image image 850x478]
[Fark user image image 850x630]
[Fark user image image 625x625]
[Fark user image image 850x1275]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x1275]
[Fark user image image 850x1279]
[Fark user image image 850x1249]


Butter face 👀
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best cereal: Shredded Wheat
Best hangover cereal: Cheerios
Best cereal for rolling around on naked: Crunch (Harvest or Captain)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: stoli n coke: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.

Not exactly a role model though, for other reasons

[pbs.twimg.com image 710x1500]


I love how people live to tarnish their exes while ignoring the fact they had the bad taste to sleep with said ex
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

I'll tell you what you can eat: a dick.


Are they any good? You seem to be an expert and all...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The guy is widely known as an abuser and a liar.  I read his book a couple of years ago and it was.... off.  Now I understand why.  Stories like how a famous singer he won't name (but insinuates its Jessica Simpson) doesn't own a toothbrush and weird stuff that will remind you of that one guy you used to know who always had the CRAZIEST stories that smelled like lies but you couldn't prove it.

/our guy was called Ninja Doug because he said he once got jumped walking home, defending himself with karate, including dodging (or catching?) a crossbow bolt)


Jerking motion gif
No one ever believes anything I say but I promise it's the truth as far as I know
And this goes all the way back to elementary
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dumbobruni: stoli n coke: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.

Not exactly a role model though, for other reasons

[pbs.twimg.com image 710x1500]

I love how people live to tarnish their exes while ignoring the fact they had the bad taste to sleep with said ex


Why are you so intent on defending serial abusers?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Can we just forget the shrimp tail and cereal and just fill the thread with hot pictures of Danielle Fishel?

[Fark user image 386x503]
[Fark user image 850x1065]
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x630]
[Fark user image 625x625]
[Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 850x1279]
[Fark user image 850x1249]


Like the fist of Ares on Armistice Day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 1) Shredded Wheat
2) Mueslix
3) there is no 3


cracklin oat bran
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry...in a couple weeks' time we're gonna find out it was a hoax, just like the guy who made up the story about the woman in 7A.

/And he's about to marry an actress ten years younger than he is...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: waxbeans: dumbobruni: stoli n coke: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

According to TFA, the kind of adult that gets to bang Topanga.

Not exactly a role model though, for other reasons

[pbs.twimg.com image 710x1500]

I love how people live to tarnish their exes while ignoring the fact they had the bad taste to sleep with said ex

Why are you so intent on defending serial abusers?


You know if people would stop making babies with them it wouldn't even be a problem at some point in time in the future until then own your mistakes
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I prefer Raisin Bran.


No you don't, nobody likes that shiat.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stoli n coke:

That doesn't seem to be a prize...... seriously plastic
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kumana Wanalaia:

Weetbix
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What adult eats this crap for breakfast?
My god, you're old enough to prepare a nutritious meal.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.  There's no resolution about this situation until Mr. Feeny has chimed in at the exact opportune time to dispense his advice.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: WhippingBoi: What kind of "adult" eats Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Please let us know what breakfast foods are acceptable, oh great one.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, for me it's usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder, and a cup of PG Tips
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: What adult eats this crap for breakfast?
My god, you're old enough to prepare a nutritious meal.


Sometimes I don't want a nutritious meal, sometimes I want a treat.

You never have ice cream?  A cookie?  Mac n Cheese or a burger?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah, the Milkshake Duck phase....
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.