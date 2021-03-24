 Skip to content
(Reuters)   After exhausting modern technology for help, petitions for divine intervention still abound. God knows why   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Water, Water crisis, Prayer, Taipei, Provincial city, Precipitation, Republic of China, Water levels  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because they don't work?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The god of squall things.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously a Jewish space weapon operating on Ra's cosmic sun-energy. You're Sea Goddess prayers are useless against such power. You must summon Lucifer, God of Earth and Fire, to send a vast volcanic spray into space to combat the powers of oppression.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More reason for the computer chip shortage. Taiwan has most of the manufacturing.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because sometimes, hope helps you keep going?
 
