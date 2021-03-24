 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   A: They remain abstinent after marriage   (theconversation.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...respondents had been told, since they were young, that women were nonsexual. At the same time, these men had also been taught that their wives would be available for their pleasure."
No wonder they're such a miserable lot.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In my opinion, people who do this have weird conceptions surrounding sex, that may not be very mentally healthy.

While these behaviors may seem unusual, they work in ways that allow men to actually assert their masculinity. Through what sociologist Amy Wilkins calls "collective performances of temptation," these men are able to discuss just how difficult it is to refrain from the beastly urges; in this way, they reinforce the norm that they are highly sexual men, even in the absence of sexual activity.

Thinking that wanting sex makes you "beastly" is at the core of racism against black men, and why white supremacy chooses to view them as "hypersexual beasts." All this trouble, and I haven't even started on the massage parlor mass murderer.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his girlfriend, the singer Ciara, recently announced plans to remain sexually abstinent until marriage.


They have three kids...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For example, one had an accountability partner who viewed his weekly online browsing history to make sure he wasn't looking at pornography.

If there's one thing creepier than being a fussbudget about abstinence, it would be intentionally looking through another guy's browser history searching for porn.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: For example, one had an accountability partner who viewed his weekly online browsing history to make sure he wasn't looking at pornography.

If there's one thing creepier than being a fussbudget about abstinence, it would be intentionally looking through another guy's browser history searching for porn.


Who doesn't use incognito mode for that? I use incognito when i don't want Google to think I'm an idiot for not knowing how to spell maintenance, let alone other things.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his girlfriend, the singer Ciara, recently announced plans to remain sexually abstinent until marriage.


They have three kids...


That link is for 2015.  Since they married the next year, I think them having three kids now has little impact upon the statement from five years ago.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had realized how tired we would be after the wedding I'd have abstained a few days to save myself for the consummation. At that age, after two or three days, I'd be raring to go. Instead we were just exhausted.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: SVC_conservative: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his girlfriend, the singer Ciara, recently announced plans to remain sexually abstinent until marriage.


They have three kids...

That link is for 2015.  Since they married the next year, I think them having three kids now has little impact upon the statement from five years ago.


So the real culprit is subby who is submitting 5 year old articles as recent news...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lambskincoat:

That stuff goes back to Birth Of A Nation, aka America's first blockbuster.

/No, it wasn't King Kong.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: For example, one had an accountability partner who viewed his weekly online browsing history to make sure he wasn't looking at pornography.

If there's one thing creepier than being a fussbudget about abstinence, it would be intentionally looking through another guy's browser history searching for porn.


I am part of an accountability support group. We each look at each other's browser history to make sure nobody is holding out and not sharing the good porn they found during the week. It's a coed group.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's far too scandalous.....

Wait for your first KISS until after marriage :

Virgin Couple Shares First Kiss | Virgin Diaries
Youtube Xp-jZyzQSms
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 850x850]


Abstinent is not the same as "makes your wife as dry as the Sahara in the summer"
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: [Fark user image 850x850]


Begone, dehumidifier incarnate!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A: They miss out on some of the best sex years of their lives - years they'll never get back - because of harmful, anachronistic, religious lies and bullshiat.

And here, it's even dumber than usual. Both parties aren't virgins. Ciara even had a kid from a prior marriage. Abstaining from sex until they get married is even more pointless and stupid than usual.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Thinking that wanting sex makes you "beastly" is at the core of racism against black men, and why white supremacy chooses to view them as "hypersexual beasts." All this trouble, and I haven't even started on the massage parlor mass murderer.


Sir, this is Sex Addicts Anonymous.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you happen to meet their ex wife after it all falls apart, you may want to invest in an ice making machine to soothe your junk because it's going to be in heavy rotation.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having grown up in Mormonism, I can tell you that all these guys and their girl friends are lyimg for the sake of their parents, or they are masturbating like crazy, or the guy has a secret boyfriend
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: SVC_conservative: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his girlfriend, the singer Ciara, recently announced plans to remain sexually abstinent until marriage.


They have three kids...

That link is for 2015.  Since they married the next year, I think them having three kids now has little impact upon the statement from five years ago.


I was beginning to think a turkey baster was involved...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: SVC_conservative: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his girlfriend, the singer Ciara, recently announced plans to remain sexually abstinent until marriage.


They have three kids...

That link is for 2015.  Since they married the next year, I think them having three kids now has little impact upon the statement from five years ago.


One of the three is Ciara's from a previous marriage.
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not particularly relevant, since the pandemic and the economy means more and more Americans aren't having sex into WELL INTO THEIR THIRTIES. How are you gonna have college hookups when 1) It's all online and 2)No one can afford college anymore?

Just another story about privilege, and how you can do without something important (sex) when you already have so much of something else (wealth, celebrity).
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 9, 2015 6.17am EDT

The quality of link I've come to expect from a crowdsourced aggregator that allows The Hill, The Intercept, NY Post, and Washington Examiner links on a daily basis.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tantum religio portuit suadere malorum.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These morons: women are sexless.

The fandom, upon seeing Loki on stage:


Loki Takes Hall H SDCC 2013 Comic Con FULL appearance!
Youtube 3R9g_VABesA


Anyway. I'm ace spec, and I met a man named Frank Grillo, face to face. And my brain MELTED.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like, I'm not even interested in having sex, particularly, but this man. My brain combusted and I was just like, yeah say anything. Just talk to me. Please. Do go on. Holy shiat.

But people who present as women are sexless. Sure.

/flame me if you want
//yes I took that photo I got yelled at for it
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty difficult to think of sex as "a gift from God meant to be enjoyed in the confines of the marriage bed"....when after a short period time after the marriage vows the wife throws in the towel and doesn't want to it anymore.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
o/
What do I win?

The issue is as I've said before a societal issue.
The values of a society reflect on the people and make certain things easier or harder.
Teen pregnancies are very high in societies were teen sex is normalized.

Let me give an example, if I really wanted to abstain from sex before marriage, certain activities/situations are more conducive to doing that than others. Can I go clubbing and still abstain? Of course, but the temptation is much higher there.
Do I hangout with same sex or opposite sex friends*? There are articles in Cosmo, IIRC, that talk about married couples where there is an unwritten agreement that the couple don't hang out with opposite sex friends (at all or alone).

To think of it another way, this is like an alcoholic that avoids places/situations where alcohol is central to the activity. With that same token, it's easier to be a recovering alcoholic in certain counties/states/countries than others.

To me, this is as simple as not keeping junk food in the house when I'm on a diet.
Speaking of which...I'm hankering for some chocolates.
C'ya.

/*for 95% of the population.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: Pretty difficult to think of sex as "a gift from God meant to be enjoyed in the confines of the marriage bed"....when after a short period time after the marriage vows the wife throws in the towel and doesn't want to it anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"What do you mean that my wife isn't on-point sexually aroused 24/7 and that I have to make an effort if I want her to be in the mood and me, being a completely self-serving male who has left the entire care of the house in her hands so she has no free time, no energy, and is stressed beyond belief, is actively undermining the concept of sexual relations?"
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you need to tell us
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Teen pregnancies are very high in societies were teen sex is normalized.


And here comes Colorado, proving that untrue

Seriously you're talking out your ass. Teen pregnancies are hard wired to bad sexual education and poor access to birth control, genius. Not sex.

Because it's super easy to prevent pregnancy if you have access to birth control without high cost or stigma or difficulty filling it.

You are not a sexual educator. In fact everything you are saying is directly opposed to healthy humans with healthy relationships. In FACT, you are directly contributing to teen pregnancy and the spread of STDs. STFU.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: That's far too scandalous.....

Wait for your first KISS until after marriage :

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xp-jZyzQ​Sms?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


There are not enough funnies for that! You would think that was made up, but kissing is awkward the first time. Butt kissing?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: These morons: women are sexless.

The fandom, upon seeing Loki on stage:


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3R9g_VAB​esA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]

Anyway. I'm ace spec, and I met a man named Frank Grillo, face to face. And my brain MELTED.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Like, I'm not even interested in having sex, particularly, but this man. My brain combusted and I was just like, yeah say anything. Just talk to me. Please. Do go on. Holy shiat.

But people who present as women are sexless. Sure.

/flame me if you want
//yes I took that photo I got yelled at for it


I find Tom Hiddleston to be completely creepy. There are plenty of actors that I find attractive, but there is something off about that guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: docilej: Pretty difficult to think of sex as "a gift from God meant to be enjoyed in the confines of the marriage bed"....when after a short period time after the marriage vows the wife throws in the towel and doesn't want to it anymore.

[Fark user image 850x477]

"What do you mean that my wife isn't on-point sexually aroused 24/7 and that I have to make an effort if I want her to be in the mood and me, being a completely self-serving male who has left the entire care of the house in her hands so she has no free time, no energy, and is stressed beyond belief, is actively undermining the concept of sexual relations?"


Yep.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: I find Tom Hiddleston to be completely creepy. There are plenty of actors that I find attractive, but there is something off about that guy.


Yeah that's me and Benedict Cumberbatch, but seriously? Even Hiddleston in Shakespeare?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Gramma: I find Tom Hiddleston to be completely creepy. There are plenty of actors that I find attractive, but there is something off about that guy.

Yeah that's me and Benedict Cumberbatch, but seriously? Even Hiddleston in Shakespeare?

[Fark user image 850x566]


The Lord's work- that is what you do, my fellow Farker.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: The issue is as I've said before a societal issue.
The values of a society reflect on the people and make certain things easier or harder.
Teen pregnancies are very high in societies were teen sex is normalized.


This is 100% backwards.

The sex drive is a basic survival instinct, up there with hunger, thirst, and avoiding pain. It's hard wired into every creature to have the urge to mate. When stupid rules and attitudes are imposed - usually by religious people - which contradict this basic need of all organisms THAT'S when teen pregnancy and STD rates are higher. Without access to basic reproductive knowledge and easy access to contraceptives young people don't just ignore 3.7 billion years of evolution, they still fark. They just aren't able to avoid pregnancies and STD's as easily as their counterparts in a less regressive social context.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2017/08/23/545289168/abstinence-ed​ucation-is-ineffective-and-unethical-r​eport-argues
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Lord's work- that is what you do, my fellow Farker.


Work is closed for snow today give me one excuse and this becomes an aesthetically pleasing man thread.

/I'll do it I'll totally do it
//...after I exercise
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Having grown up in Mormonism, I can tell you that all these guys and their girl friends are lyimg for the sake of their parents, or they are masturbating like crazy, or the guy has a secret boyfriend


Yup. Came in to say basically the same thing. Or they have to wait for the temple because there's dry humping going on. Or he's humping her leg and thinking about guys.

It was a convenient excuse to not say I was gay -- I have to save myself for marriage or I can't get married in the temple. That got old by the time I turned 25. I had sex with a guy when I was 25 and then came out. 25! All my guy friends from my mission (zone leaders, most of us) had pre-marital sex and lied to get into the temple because their parents would find them so disgusting. Their parents probably did the same thing. Those who didn't take that route were married by their 3-month mark upon returning home. Seriously -- engaged at 3 weeks, married at 3 months. It wasn't even questioned because everybody knew why.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Lord's work- that is what you do, my fellow Farker.

Work is closed for snow today give me one excuse and this becomes an aesthetically pleasing man thread.

/I'll do it I'll totally do it
//...after I exercise


Nope Equality is equality. We'll have our resident furry art connoisseur by shortly to take this one into left field shortly.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

docilej: Pretty difficult to think of sex as "a gift from God meant to be enjoyed in the confines of the marriage bed"....when after a short period time after the marriage vows the wife throws in the towel and doesn't want to it anymore.



My second ex-wife. Notice the "ex-" part. Guess why. Go ahead. Give it a shot.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Resident Muslim: The issue is as I've said before a societal issue.
The values of a society reflect on the people and make certain things easier or harder.
Teen pregnancies are very high in societies were teen sex is normalized.

This is 100% backwards.

The sex drive is a basic survival instinct, up there with hunger, thirst, and avoiding pain. It's hard wired into every creature to have the urge to mate. When stupid rules and attitudes are imposed - usually by religious people - which contradict this basic need of all organisms THAT'S when teen pregnancy and STD rates are higher. Without access to basic reproductive knowledge and easy access to contraceptives young people don't just ignore 3.7 billion years of evolution, they still fark. They just aren't able to avoid pregnancies and STD's as easily as their counterparts in a less regressive social context.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-sh​ots/2017/08/23/545289168/abstinence-ed​ucation-is-ineffective-and-unethical-r​eport-argues


The taboo makes it goddamned irresistible.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am from the purity culture boom that happened in the late 80s and 90s.
Yep. I was raised to save yourself until marriage.  And in my case it really wasn't that difficult.  Girls weren't really interested in me.
So I was missing out on any dating practice.
I married a girl who, after years of marriage, just viewed sex as a big "don't!" because you are told that all your life.  She has zero sex drive.
But I'm also her caregiver because of a debilitating disease.
We will be celebrating observing 21 years of marriage in September.
We haven't had sex since 2007.
She confessed that she wanted to get married because she didn't want to be alone.

No kids.

I'm just waiting for the sweet release of death.

I know now that the purity culture idea was a way to make sure that religious right leaders who had daughters didn't have to hear that their daughter was pregnant out of wedlock.

My older brother took the opposite direction and has 3 children from 3 different mothers and his life is a disaster.

So my view now is: keep the words of Jesus, but burn organized religion to the ground. Don't put your dick in crazy, so you better know that she isn't crazy first.

If you can take anything away from my bitter life, know that everyone has an agenda and no one is looking out for you except you.
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Gay. Gay. Gay. Gaygaygaygaygaygaygaygay. Gay-ey McGayface.
 
whitroth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been married more than once. One time, it was to a "technical virgin".

Thank you, no, experience is worth a lot more.
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whitroth: I've been married more than once. One time, it was to a "technical virgin".

Thank you, no, experience is worth a lot more.


Which kind of "technical virgin"?  The "I've had sex before, but it didn't count because (insert illogical reasoning)" type?  Or the "F*ck me in the ass 'cause I love Jesus" type?  Because there's a world of difference...

/everyone knows it's the sex that God can't see
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Incels?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wedding night...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
