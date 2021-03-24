 Skip to content
This is what happens when you die, according to a bunch of zombies
927 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 2:16 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol, according to people who died. Shiver me timbers, dead men tell no tales.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a Reddit thread has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.

This question is asked about every other week over there.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I ever flat lined but I was in a serious car accident at 19.  Spent 3 days in ICU on a ventilator have no memory of driving or anything until I woke up in the hospital.

The last thing I remember was watching a college basketball game between Cal and UCLA so December 21st was the game.  I think I came to sometime on Christmas eve.  It's all still very fuzzy.  My passenger was unhurt, thank diety.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, a Reddit thread has posed the question...

Apparently, what's dead now is journalism.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in this wonderful place filled with fire and brimstone and these little guys in red pajamas were sticking pitchforks in my butt...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh huh ...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Now, a Reddit thread has posed the question...

Apparently, what's dead now is journalism.


You forgot what it was like when they'd ask "people on the street." It was also horseshiat, but less eloquent.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask people on Facebook, the BEST source for news & information.  LOL
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on the table, watching the white sauce start to drip into the IV, and the next thing I know I'm in post-op demanding a cup of coffee. I was simply switched "off" in between.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is what happens when you die. This is what happens when she dies. It's all in the handbook."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I die I usually have to recover my corpse after running from the spawn point.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a couple of J. Chick tracs, you sleep until you are summoned to stand nekkid before God.  He orders your life reviewed on a jumbotron.  Everything.  Then, he asks if your name is in the book of Life.  If it is, he welcomes you in to a black and white Heaven.  Not sure why you have to review your life if it comes down to an entry in a book.  If you're name isn't in the book, an angel takes you to a lake of fire and drops you in.

I'm going in as Jesus Christ.  No.  I don't have any ID....   Dad.  You popped me up here nekkid, ya perv.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: According to a couple of J. Chick tracs, you sleep until you are summoned to stand nekkid before God.  He orders your life reviewed on a jumbotron.  Everything.  Then, he asks if your name is in the book of Life.  If it is, he welcomes you in to a black and white Heaven.  Not sure why you have to review your life if it comes down to an entry in a book.  If you're name isn't in the book, an angel takes you to a lake of fire and drops you in.

I'm going in as Jesus Christ.  No.  I don't have any ID....   Dad.  You popped me up here nekkid, ya perv.


I'm just gonna keister a $20 before I go, St. Pete will take it and look the other way, right?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DMT's a helluva drug
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pure, perfect, uninterrupted sleep, no dreams."


Maybe I'm just tired right now, but that doesn't sound bad at all. Kind of awesome actually.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've died five times.  What happens is you don't remember anything and wake up to EMTs looking at you and a cop asking where you bought your heroin.  Then you leave and go buy more heroin because Narcan sucks.

My motto used to be: It's Narcan, not Narcan't, so find me a bigger spoon and let's go see the wizard!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I died - really.  It was the same day Dennis Hopper died. I was given a choice - be his roommate for eternity, or come back as a male nurse.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

duppy: Now, a Reddit thread has posed the question...

Apparently, what's dead now is journalism.


Zombie journalism... it's what's eating our brains.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fredbox: I was on the table, watching the white sauce start to drip into the IV, and the next thing I know I'm in post-op demanding a cup of coffee. I was simply switched "off" in between.


Versed does that to me. Last time I had a procedure I deliberately tried to plant memory markers and recall all that I could. It went something like...

Doc: "We're starting Versed into your IV now. See you later!"
Me: "I can feel it burning in my elbow."
Me: "I can feel it burring in my shoulder."
Next memory is five hours later of my dad is tucking me into bed. Don't even remember the drive home. But I'm told I babbled like a fool and cried like a baby the entire time.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The thing about near death experieces is they were "dead" for minutes, sometimes only seconds. The brain doesn't turn off the second your heart stops. It's not an on/off situation. You're going to have synapses firing randomly as your brain begins to shut down, which is going to make for an interesting light show (if you see anything at all).

Maybe I'd believe it if we brought someone back a day or two later, but that's not currently possible.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dying is a process, not an event. Your body stops being able to maintain homeostasis for whatever reason, and cells start to die. There hits a point where cell death outpaces the ability of modern medicine to correct and restore homeostasis, which is when you are Dead.

You don't come back from the dead. You enter a critical period where homeostasis is collapsing. If medical science is able to reverse that, you never died.

So yeah, I can see people remembering things while dead. That brain tissue may still be functional even without the heart pumping. Hypoxia is a helluva drug for your brain cells though, so expect to remember wierd shiat.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The thing about near death experieces is they were "dead" for minutes, sometimes only seconds. The brain doesn't turn off the second your heart stops. It's not an on/off situation. You're going to have synapses firing randomly as your brain begins to shut down, which is going to make for an interesting light show (if you see anything at all).

Maybe I'd believe it if we brought someone back a day or two later, but that's not currently possible.


There are documented cases of people with absolutely no brain activity, having out of body experiences.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They put you in a little box
They cover you with dirt and rocks.
The worms crawl in the worms crawl out.
The worms play pinochle on your snout.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duppy: Now, a Reddit thread has posed the question...

Apparently, what's dead now is journalism.


Worse! They're calling this science.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: There are documented cases of people with absolutely no brain activity, having out of body experiences.


The key there is no detectable brain activity. We suck at knowing exactly what is going on in the brain. Medical science is barely past the "poke it with a stick" step of monitoring what the brain is doing.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here in America you see lights and people you knew, but if you ask people in other countries, they see what their culture tells them they should see. So it's likely we are creating our own story.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: Wendigogo: There are documented cases of people with absolutely no brain activity, having out of body experiences.

The key there is no detectable brain activity. We suck at knowing exactly what is going on in the brain. Medical science is barely past the "poke it with a stick" step of monitoring what the brain is doing.


Agreed. A friend of mine is studying neuroscience, and it is far more complex than we understood 20 years ago.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Herr Morgenstern: The thing about near death experieces is they were "dead" for minutes, sometimes only seconds. The brain doesn't turn off the second your heart stops. It's not an on/off situation. You're going to have synapses firing randomly as your brain begins to shut down, which is going to make for an interesting light show (if you see anything at all).

Maybe I'd believe it if we brought someone back a day or two later, but that's not currently possible.

There are documented cases of people with absolutely no brain activity, having out of body experiences.



What other people said. Plus, they could always be, y'know, lying. Occam's Razor and all that.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My friend who died in a motorcycle accident 10 years ago saw her dead sister. I don't think she saw her own body though.
She had such massive head trauma the cops called her in as a fatality without checking her, then she did die in the ambulance.  It's amazing that she made almost a full recovery.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: I was in this wonderful place filled with fire and brimstone and these little guys in red pajamas were sticking pitchforks in my butt...


/Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: "This is what happens when you die. This is what happens when she dies. It's all in the handbook."
[Fark user image 735x413]


This thing reads like stereo instructions!
 
