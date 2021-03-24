 Skip to content
(The Drive)   If you have been flying drones over open water, the US Navy would like a word with you   (thedrive.com) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved?
assets.newatlas.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Navy has shotguns on board, at least one of the drones should have been splashed and recovered
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the evening encounters, as many as six aircraft were reported swarming around the ships at once.

I guess that's technically a swarm, but not exactly what I was thinking of... Also, shoot the things down and hold on to them for someone to complain about.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a practice run.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would like to remind our drone overlords that I would be useful in rounding up my fellow humans.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Drones in open water surveilling sounds like spy reconnaissance. Shoot at least one of them down to find out who is doing the spying.

Are we not capable of that?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: During the evening encounters, as many as six aircraft were reported swarming around the ships at once.

I guess that's technically a swarm, but not exactly what I was thinking of... Also, shoot the things down and hold on to them for someone to complain about.


They wouldn't admit it if they tried and failed to shoot one down.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Problem solved?
[assets.newatlas.com image 850x566]


Or this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
