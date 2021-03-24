 Skip to content
(MSN)   After many snowstorms, Supreme Court of Canada to rule on snow   (msn.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guilty, eh?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paging Senator McConnell.

Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canada needs to learn from the US's example and purposely head away from a litigation-happy culture.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know nothing, snow.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [throwbacks.com image 470x342]


Came for this!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I presume she's suing to cover medical expenses?

/Oh Wait
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While my knee-jerk reaction was derision, there's a legit, interesting legal argument on both sides.

That was a very interesting article. Thank you, Subby!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Canada needs to learn from the US's example and purposely head away from a litigation-happy culture.


We already have a loser pays system which means it can be very risky to file idiotic claims. The U.S system is rather  unique among Westen democracies and setup to encourage people to go to court and unfortunately they seem to have taken that to heart.
 
