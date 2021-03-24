 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Florida man notorious for impersonating police officers demonstrates he's not yet learned anything about the law   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Firearm, Jeremy Dewitte, law enforcement, ORANGE COUNTY, Orange County sheriff's deputies, Gun, black stars  
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he had just added a biatchin' stache, he might have pulled it off.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a pretty big community on YouTube that covers this guy's bullshiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dewitte was the only one openly carrying a firearm, which is a violation of state law, according to the sheriff's office... As Dewitte is a convicted felon, he is not allowed to carry concealed weapons.

Well, what is he supposed to do to keep his livelihood as a sex offender and pretend cop? Gun grabbers have gone wild.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dewitte was convicted in 2005 of sexual battery on a person 12 to 15 years old. He is registered as a sexual offender.

What could possibly go wrong with him continuing to impersonate cops and the "justice system" continuing to let him do it by not locking him up for a long time? The convicted felon in possession of a gun charge alone should get him 3-15 years.

moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did not know RIchard Belzer was from Florida
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Things could've gone a lot worse for him if he was a little black kid on a swing set.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"the author of her his own misfortune."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The comments on that site LUL
I guess they comment there and then go to reddit and then come here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess all of that Florida humidity really bumps up the potency of the lead paint chips the kids eat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Did you not see the part where he was white?
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Florida state law:
""Firearm" means any weapon (including a starter gun) which will, is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive; the frame or receiver of any such weapon; any firearm muffler or firearm silencer; any destructive device; or any machine gun."

A chemical squirt gun probably doesn't qualify as a 'firearm' under this definition. Just looking like a firearm -- even deliberately so -- doesn't make something a firearm under this definition.
 
peterrigid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't fix stupid.

You can lock him up and get him away from others though (besides other inmates).
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like collection agent, or car repossesser, drag in some of the lesser states.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't we just tattoo "Not A Cop" on his forehead?
 
nijika
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok, so cops please, please start paying attention to why you should NOT embrace your fanbase.

They don't like YOU they like YOUR GUN.
 
