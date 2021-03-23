 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Colombian town uses strict discipline to stay virus-free. To be fair, there's nothing like a spanking from a stern leather-clad goddess to make me do the right thing   (mynews13.com) divider line
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Penguin in Bondage ( from "Roxy & Elsewhere" )
Youtube dRHn6TsvteQ
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Most men would listen to this nurse.

assets.yandycdn.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does Subby know about . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dalek ordering self isolation.
Youtube 2MvbkehQqOY

You people were thinking bondage, I was thinking Daleks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the remoteness, not the discipline.

Talk to anyone in urban Colombia or Ecuador about the level of lockdown they're under, and the virus is still spreading.

There comes a point that being stuck in your 4 walls, 6 days a week, and only being allowed out 4 hours on the other day and only allowed a certain distance from home is going to cause WAY more issues that just letting people get sick.
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stupid headline is stupid.
 
