(News 13 Orlando)   Florida family finds dead snake in clothes dryer. Always wash your boas on the 'delicates' cycle   (mynews13.com) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than finding a live, very pissed off snake.
 
KickahaOta [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A few days ago I found that a mouse had chewed its way through the exterior flap on the dryer vent, then chewed through the vent tube itself, and taken up residence nearby.

This is clearly an organized campaign.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Excellent play on words high five!
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the ol' "snake in the dryer".
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's no way to treat a set of high value collectables. Just spray a little CRC 3-36 on them and put them back in the safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Why, what are YOU taking about?
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those serpentine belts are a pain to try to replace.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eric Shun: Better than finding a live, very pissed off snake.


Probably couldn't strike straight, what with being that dizzy and all.
 
