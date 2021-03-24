 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Task and Purpose)   On this day in 2020, the senior medical officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt reported 3 cases of COVID-19. When it was all over, the captain would be relieved of his command, 1,273 of the nearly 5,000 aboard would be infected, and one would die   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, United States Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, ship's commanding officer, four-page letter, time Crozier's letter, Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. John York, Non-commissioned officer  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 7:41 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden needs to give Crozier a promotion or something.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Biden needs to give Crozier a promotion or something.


Seriously. The whole damn thing was horrible for him, with not one helping hand.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Biden needs to give Crozier a promotion or something.


Damn right.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1/5000 in incredibly close contact with others?

Sounds pretty harmless...
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand the Capt's decision, and I enjoyed the lack of social distancing on that ship, but he should have never publicly discussed the (not) readiness of a warship
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1/5000 in incredibly close contact with others?

Sounds pretty harmless...


Among a subset that skews young and healthy. STFU.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1/5000 in incredibly close contact with others?

Sounds pretty harmless...


mOaR pEoPlE dYe Of ThE fLu
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F*ck Thomas Modly and the piece of schitt that appointed him.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

COVID19: I understand the Capt's decision, and I enjoyed the lack of social distancing on that ship, but he should have never publicly discussed the (not) readiness of a warship


When was the last time we lost an aircraft carrier?  WWII?

Suppose that this was a bio attack.  Trump is the first president since, when? to loose am aiorcraft carrier.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1/5000 in incredibly close contact with others?

Sounds pretty harmless...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

COVID19: I understand the Capt's decision, and I enjoyed the lack of social distancing on that ship, but he should have never publicly discussed the (not) readiness of a warship


He didn't.
 
AirGee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: 1/5000 in incredibly close contact with others?

Sounds pretty harmless...


SuPpOrT tHe TrOoPs
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

COVID19: I understand the Capt's decision, and I enjoyed the lack of social distancing on that ship, but he should have never publicly discussed the (not) readiness of a warship


I blame you
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
61 links approved in 24 weeks...

Modmin alt detected
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay this guy obviously got railroaded. And it seemed to have been called from on high.

But he wasn't exactly perfect in his responses, and he admitted so. The second a higher up backed out on that phone call, he should have been trying to call EVERYONE, at all times, day and night.

Four to five hours a sleep a night? Ohh pobrecito!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.