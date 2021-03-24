 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Popcorn machine nixed at North Dakota Capitol after triggering alarms, finally ending this nefarious scheme of the Redenbacher crime syndicate   (mynews13.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Machine Intro 1974
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Best Dakota.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, it's not that difficult to dump the popcorn out of the kettle once it stops popping.

Then again, we're talking about Dakota, so it might be.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol.  What are they popping it in?  An old oil drum?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set off the alarms twice in a day? Sounds like government work.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a microwave oven set to "high" and "10 minutes".

/DNRTFA
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this popcorn machine a long standing tradition or did someone just bring it in without checking the reg.'s first?

"Johnson said she wasn't aware of a policy that bans popcorn poppers, toasters and other food appliances from the building, with the exception of the Capitol Cafe."

Okay then.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When ever we write the laws, they are for thee  not me.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: 'Rep. Mary Johnson was on her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the machine triggered the alarms for the second time that day.'

Someone needs to look into a better diet plan.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Were they using coconut oil?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I worked in a large office building (3000 employees). They banned microwave popcorn. They put out a memo that you would be fired if you had it. They removed it from the company store.

The reason why was over the course of 2 months someone set off the fire alarms 3 times. When they went off all 3000 employees had to leave the building until the fire department showed up and checked the entire building to make sure it was safe for us to go back to work. This typically took 45 minutes to an hour. So 3000 employees got paid to stand outside for an hour. So if I guess that everyone was making $12 an hour (this was probably low because I was pretty entry level making $15) it cost them $36,000 each time, plus the fee for having the fire department out.

They put a popcorn machine into the cafeteria and charged $0.25 for a large bag of popcorn.
 
