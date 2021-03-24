 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Redmond, Washington launches 'You Stay, We Pay" plan to boost tourism, offering a marked improvement over nearby Enumclaw's "You Play, We Neigh" plan   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, KIRO-TV, Motel, Destination hotel, gift certificates, Business, Small business, Paris, city of Redmond  
324 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 5:30 PM



Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beats their failed kombucha themed program, "We brew, you spew."
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny got his hands dirty with that one.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I meant to say subby, but I'm feeling a little horse.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoarse. Damnit.

If anyone needs me I'll be in my lab.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far does a 100$ gift certificate go in Redmond, WA?

I'm guessing it doesn't pay for one farking meal for 2.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason to go to Redmond is...I can't think of any reason.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Sorry, I meant to say subby, but I'm feeling a little horse.


Better than feeling a big horse, as learned.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Hoarse. Damnit.

If anyone needs me I'll be in my lab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take a coupon to Tipsy Cow, but I don't want to stay in a hotel there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no longer any reason to go into downtown Redmond since the all you can eat sushi place closed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see "Enumclaw", I think of a software loop.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaxMorgan: The only reason to go to Redmond is...I can't think of any reason.


You forgot to exit 520 at 148th?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There's half of us laughing at the hijinks in the headline and half of us bemoaning food prices.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Redmond Inn/Family Pancake House FTW!
Anyone know if they've survived so far?
 
epyonyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
La Isla closed over there :(
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like the chamber of commerce could use a Hand(s).
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

epyonyx: La Isla closed over there :(


Didn't it move? I think I saw it elsewhere.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: epyonyx: La Isla closed over there :(

Didn't it move? I think I saw it elsewhere.


The one in Ballard burned down, and then I last saw something saying they went out of business.  Double checking....
 
wiwille
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: How far does a 100$ gift certificate go in Redmond, WA?

I'm guessing it doesn't pay for one farking meal for 2.


It might cover parking for a couple of days.
 
Iggie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: The only reason to go to Redmond is...I can't think of any reason.


Chateau Ste. Michell is not in Redmond, but close.

/Used to live in Redmond
//Doubt they will have concerts again anytime soon
///Slashies
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neongoats: How far does a 100$ gift certificate go in Redmond, WA?

I'm guessing it doesn't pay for one farking meal for 2.


Goes a long way at the The Yella' Beak in the 'Claw, though.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: The only reason to go to Redmond is...I can't think of any reason.


Stone House is a fantastic little restaurant.

Other than that, yeah.
 
patowen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaxMorgan: The only reason to go to Redmond is...I can't think of any reason.


The final showdown with Clippy
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder how many years has to pass into Enumclaw isn't remembered for that. Clearly nearly twenty isn't enough...
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Worst Name I Ever Heard: Redmond Inn/Family Pancake House FTW!
Anyone know if they've survived so far?


Still open.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'll take a coupon to Tipsy Cow, but I don't want to stay in a hotel there.


Beast Mode burger FTW!
 
