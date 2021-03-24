 Skip to content
(Mad River Union)   "Hey rocky, watch me pull a rabbit outa the hat"   (madriverunion.com) divider line
13
    21-year-old Jack Bullwinkel of Arcata, Humboldt County, California  
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll tell you how dumb moose are, the squirrel is the smart one...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a California tag.
And start using the phrase California Man.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dudes name was Bullwinkle, and his friend was Mallet.

Moose and Hammer are definitely not the sharpest knives in the drawer.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That trick never works!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Again?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey Rocky, watch me pull a shiv outta my prison purse!
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Total chaos - no mass confusion
Rhymes so hypnotizin' known to cause an illusion
Like a magician who draws a rabbit out a hat, son
I draw them all like a .44 Magnum"

- Jesus, I think
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
with a bat
And a six four Impala?

/obscure?
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mood lately:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pert: with a bat
And a six four Impala?

/obscure?


You wish?
Skee-Lo - I Wish
Youtube cmXZOI7cM0M
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: Pert: with a bat
And a six four Impala?

/obscure?

You wish?
[YouTube video: Skee-Lo - I Wish]


I love that song SO MUCH.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has the potential to be an epic thread.
ACAB vs The copsuckers
Where's my popcorn.
 
