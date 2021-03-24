 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 24 is 'quash' as in: "You can backtalk Bigfoot, you can yell at the Yeti, but you never sass Quash"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, English language, Romance languages, United States, Anglo-Norman language, quash verbs, Word, Chesterfield County, England  
•       •       •

66 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 3:23 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah... Quash is the sound the couch makes when your mom sits on it.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Speaking of Bigfoot, Oklahoma is offering $2,000,000 for capturing one unharmed.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Goin to da fermers merket fer some curn, quash n taters"
 
Poster1212
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw the article but too lazy to enter a headline
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Speaking of Bigfoot, Oklahoma is offering $2,000,000 for capturing one unharmed.


Hell, for $2M I'm sure I could jump on Grindr and convince a big hairy guy to sit naked in a net.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What about a Samsquanch?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.