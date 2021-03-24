 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1765, Parliament passed the Quartering Act, proving they could give up the funk even before George Clinton   (history.com) divider line
    Massachusetts, American Revolution, British soldiers, Townshend Acts, Quartering Act, George Washington, New York, ale houses  
UberDave
1 hour ago  
Well, now that song is in my head all day.
 
OtherLittleGuy
55 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is where the Third Amendment came from.

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.
 
iheartscotch
53 minutes ago  
we want the funk, give up the funk

we need the funk, we gotta have the funk

we want the funk, give up the funk

we need the funk, we gotta have the funk
 
edmo
48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Yeah, this is where the Third Amendment came from.

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.


These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.
 
dittybopper
42 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't mention the one case prior to The Quartering Acts when British soldiers did take over private homes:  In 1756, Lord Loudoun, the commander of British forces in North America, ordered the residents of Albany, NY to house his troops as he was moving to oppose the French.  When they objected, he forced them at gunpoint to quarter his troops until barracks could be built.  He used a local church as a powder magazine, something that also didn't endear him to the locals.

Though largely forgotten today, it was still relatively fresh in the minds of people who were fighting the Revolutionary War just 20 years later.  That's why we still have the Third Amendment.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
35 minutes ago  
The Third Amendment is a curse on this country.
 
JustHereForThePics
35 minutes ago  

edmo: These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.

These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.


More like the nearest parking garage
 
MythDragon
33 minutes ago  

edmo: These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.

These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.


Better than 10 of them in your living room. You don't want to use the toilet after a soldier who's got the MRE shiats after a 3 day clog up. They don't call them Meals Resisting Exit for nothing.
 
BitwiseShift
33 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: More like the nearest parking garage

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.

These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.

More like the nearest parking garage


This.  Valet parking places for Field Grade.
 
tricycleracer
32 minutes ago  
But, Mersh, you hate punk.
 
Destructor
31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The Third Amendment is a curse on this country.


The 3rd amendment is the exact same law that keeps vampires from entering your home without an invitation. FACT.
 
dj_bigbird
29 minutes ago  
One of the other reasons for the 3rd Amendment is that troops that were quartered in people's homes were basically spies for the Brits and the people didn't like that too much, either. So, the 3rd is an anti-government spying amendment, as well.
 
HairBolus
21 minutes ago  
Opposition to quartering was fanned by claims the soldiers were infecting people with smallpox. (extent was probably overblown)

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2020/10/could-third-amendment-prot​ect-against-infection/616791/
Could Give Pandemic-Struck America a Way Forward
An overlooked corner of the Constitution hints at a right to be protected from infection.


https://founders.archives.gov/documen​t​s/Franklin/01-07-02-0017
 
kbronsito
14 minutes ago  
This important law was a key precursor to the Beer Ponging Act of 1822.
 
winedrinkingman
10 minutes ago  

edmo: These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.

These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.


You could argue that the Border Patrol has a military function so you have third Ammendment rights against them using your property on the  border.

Most countries consider border patrls to be a military operation
 
hobnail
10 minutes ago  
Quartering? We can't be halving any of that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
9 minutes ago  
Damn that 3rd! I mean IF I got to pick the troop/gender I'd be happy to quarter one. A nice army 10 (normal 6). Who makes a lot of bad choices and likes to have a good time.
 
Arkanaut
7 minutes ago  
It's much worse than the Drawing Act of 1701.
 
WelldeadLink
7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The Third Amendment is a curse on this country.


There has been a statistically significant reduction in visits from British troops since then, despite the best efforts of the Department of Tourism.
 
DVD
3 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: More like the nearest parking garage

I'm amazed we never got it tested in the past four years or so.

These days we'd put all troops up at Holiday Inn Express at taxpayer expense.

More like the nearest parking garage


__________

And ya know what?  All of those "Blue Lives Matter" and "Support The Troops" Vanilla ISIS Parler Boys types are just fine with substandard housing for every soldier and cop that stood between them and attacking elected representatives of the American people.

Of course, there are farkers that also want to try a soldier for a war crime when that soldier stands between a Taliban with explosives and a school, so there's that.
 
OkieDookie
3 minutes ago  
🎼My name is George,... George Clinton. I've got 37 degrees in fatking.🎵
 
