(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1989, a new oil deposit was found in Alaska by the Exxon Valdez   (history.com) divider line
14
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It killed as many birds as a single windmill.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs a "slick" tag.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: Exxon itself was condemned by the National Transportation Safety Board and in early 1991 agreed under pressure from environmental groups to pay a penalty of $100 million and provide $1 billion over a 10-year period for the cost of the cleanup. However, later in the year, both Alaska and Exxon rejected the agreement, and in October 1991 the oil giant settled the matter by paying $25 million, less than 4 percent of the cleanup aid promised by Exxon earlier that year.


THIS is why we can't have nice things. Goddammitsomuch.
 
zjoik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: FTA: Exxon itself was condemned by the National Transportation Safety Board and in early 1991 agreed under pressure from environmental groups to pay a penalty of $100 million and provide $1 billion over a 10-year period for the cost of the cleanup. However, later in the year, both Alaska and Exxon rejected the agreement, and in October 1991 the oil giant settled the matter by paying $25 million, less than 4 percent of the cleanup aid promised by Exxon earlier that year.


THIS is why we can't have nice things. Goddammitsomuch.


Truly exxon is a shining example of personal responsibility
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And they never *really* paid for the cleanup.  Been boycotting their gas stations (for all the good that does) ever since.

Stubborn?  Sure, whatev.
 
solcofn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nice one subby.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GoGoGadgetLiver: And they never *really* paid for the cleanup.  Been boycotting their gas stations (for all the good that does) ever since.

Stubborn?  Sure, whatev.


I remember a story on Fark maybe 10 years ago where the courts finally let Exxon completely off the hook.
Exxon just waited until no one was paying attention anymore and their friends in the government ook care of them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: FTA: Exxon itself was condemned by the National Transportation Safety Board and in early 1991 agreed under pressure from environmental groups to pay a penalty of $100 million and provide $1 billion over a 10-year period for the cost of the cleanup. However, later in the year, both Alaska and Exxon rejected the agreement, and in October 1991 the oil giant settled the matter by paying $25 million, less than 4 percent of the cleanup aid promised by Exxon earlier that year.


THIS is why we can't have nice things. Goddammitsomuch.


Exxon is a scummy company, which must be why republicans love it so much.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: It killed as many birds as a single windmill.


Don't forget all the ear cancer it caused.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oil comes from the earth, but is bad for the earth.

You can't explain that.
 
DVD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: It killed as many birds as a single windmill.


______

This being Fark, I have to ask if we meant to have a /s after that statement?

The Exxon Valdez spill killed about a quarter million birds.

Wind turbines in the U.S. kill between 150,000 and 600,000 birds per year.

There are almost 60,000 wind turbines in the U.S. right now.

Buildings cause about 600,000,000 bird deaths each year in the U.S.

Cars cause about 200,000,000 bird deaths each year in the U.S.  (If you have a tall parking garage, does each bird death get counted twice?)

The point is that those that want to use bird deaths as a way to stop wind power are arguing from a bad faith position, unless they're willing to wipe out all buildings, vehicles and even non-bird animals too.

I haven't even gone into air pollution from hydrocarbons as a contributor to avian death rates.

So, I didn't know if the post was meant to have a /s at the end.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The crash was caused more by deregulating mandatory safety procedures than a drunk captain who wasnt even on the bridge at the time of the accident.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: elvisaintdead: FTA: Exxon itself was condemned by the National Transportation Safety Board and in early 1991 agreed under pressure from environmental groups to pay a penalty of $100 million and provide $1 billion over a 10-year period for the cost of the cleanup. However, later in the year, both Alaska and Exxon rejected the agreement, and in October 1991 the oil giant settled the matter by paying $25 million, less than 4 percent of the cleanup aid promised by Exxon earlier that year.


THIS is why we can't have nice things. Goddammitsomuch.

Exxon is a scummy company, which must be why republicans love it so much.


My cousin Irene, (biatch--we've despised each other since childhood) sat second chair for the defence on the trial. Most of us in the family disowned her. Biatch.
 
