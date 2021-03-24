 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   ♪ Double your pleasure, double your fun, 'double mutant' Covid found in . . . ♪ Wait, that doesn't sound fun at all   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, United States, Government, Vaccination, U.S. state, Diwali, Holi, double mutant variant, Federal government  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 10:55 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zzottt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let the good times roll....

Fark us all
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And thats a variant that survives in India. So its pretty bad.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Double-fresh gum
Youtube e8EXf5ZL_Ug
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All it farking took.
All it farking took was for people to realize that masks would help.
ONE farkING YEAR AGO!
But here we are.
fark all those maskholes.

Did you read about the tourists in Hawaii who refuse to wear their masks, because their home state doesn't require them.
Too many humans are too farking stupid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe it will mutate into a nocturnal version...

Whodini - Freaks Come Out at Night
Youtube FxwrLLlQwBw
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Total vaccinations in India, rank as the world's third-highest, behind the US and China, but its ranking is lower on a per-capita basis, according to the Our World in Data website.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe it will mutate into a nocturnal version...

[YouTube video: Whodini - Freaks Come Out at Night]


I always forget about that sort of mutation. I guess I just have a problem with nocturnal omission.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ummm....India is one of if not the most densely populated countries on the planet correct?  They are not necessarily known to have the most sanitary of environments correct? They have a large population of very poor people correct? This seems like a perfect environment for this sort of virus to thrive.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: All it farking took.
All it farking took was for people to realize that masks would help.
ONE farkING YEAR AGO!
But here we are.
fark all those maskholes.

Did you read about the tourists in Hawaii who refuse to wear their masks, because their home state doesn't require them.
Too many humans are too farking stupid.


Masks are great, but the sanitation of surfaces was much more important in my opinion.  Of course, I'm not an epidemiologist.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.