(KSAT San Antonio)   Cop provides knowingly false statement to get a search warrant for a residence. He is disciplined by: a) arrest and felony charges. b) suspension without pay. c) "employee coaching"   (ksat.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Corporal Chris Martinez, Law enforcement terminology, home of Zekee Rayford, search warrant affidavit, Schertz Police detective, last year  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, you need to insert certain words into your warrant application to give everyone some "wiggle room"... you know? Here's a list of these words... let's practice.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: See, you need to insert certain words into your warrant application to give everyone some "wiggle room"... you know? Here's a list of these words... let's practice.


Yea lets start with the words "testilying".....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be brought up in association with this law enforcement department until the end of time by defense lawyers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And they still wonder why the general public doesn't trust them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SSDD

I live here
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.
 
anfrind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.


Even on TV, the ends justify the means 99% of the time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did you know that brake fluid melts the paint off of cars almost instantly.

Even privately owned cars of police officers.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anfrind: Solty Dog: Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.

Even on TV, the ends justify the means 99% of the time.


Hell, that's usually the point in TV cop shows. Then the boomers get their panties in a twist whenever reality doesn't mimic television, and it turns out the cop in question was a lying fark the whole time.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They were really determined to nail this guy for marijuana possession.  They tried to frame a guilty man.
 
ongbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.


Real life cops get fired also. But generally when they do, they will get a job as a cop in a smaller department for a few years to "reform themselves", then they will move along to another larger department.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that police can lie to suspects, but suspects can't lie to police is pretty farked up...our justice system needs a reworking from top to bottom.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rolladuck: anfrind: Solty Dog: Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.

Even on TV, the ends justify the means 99% of the time.

Hell, that's usually the point in TV cop shows. Then the boomers get their panties in a twist whenever reality doesn't mimic television, and it turns out the cop in question was a lying fark the whole time.


Boomers? You mean like the ones that invaded the capital building on January 6? Those old geezers?
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: The fact that police can lie to suspects, but suspects can't lie to police is pretty farked up...our justice system needs a reworking from top to bottom.


That's why you should never talk to the police....about anything.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That'll learn'im
 
Fizpez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, 200 grams of brownie.... what's that work out to be, like 2?!?  Definitely worth the time and effort of a drug investigation....
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: The fact that police can lie to suspects, but suspects can't lie to police is pretty farked up...our justice system needs a reworking from top to bottom.


Don't lie. Never lie. Never tell the truth either. Tell them that they are the detectives, so go detect and that you want to call your lawyer.  Period.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Only TV cops get fired for breaking the rules. Unless they are the star, then they are exonerated on a technicality.


Three Polk County, Florida, deputies were just arrested, jailed, and fired after they "lost" money taken from a drug dealer. So it does happen, just not reliably enough. The Sheriff there, by the way, gave a great press conference on the subject. Watch it on Youtube. If you work in his department, you likely won't try any shady stuff.
 
freidog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"In my professional experience, this is not an uncommon practice for officers preparing a search warrant by including some paragraphs or statements recycled from a previous warrant,"

Well that's reassuring... "yes your honor, everything I have submitted is true and correct" ...
So the defendant was standing over the headless corpse of the victim with a sword screaming 'there can be only one'?
"That's what it says"
.... you know this is a failure to stop at a red-light traffic hearing right?
 
jayphat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iiiiiiii farking love it. I mean, in my job, if I knowingly accept a prescription that is false I will be fired, fined, placed on state and federal exclusion lists, and possibly jailed. But hey, it's not like a carry a gun or deny some their constitutional right.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(d) A promotion

/Fark The Police
 
Iowan73
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he asked for a warrant, was told he didn't have probable cause, then submitted an application for a warrant to someone else and "accidentally" stated he did have probable cause?

And this was a "cut and paste error?"

You're not even trying.
 
Kooj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iowan73: You're not even trying.


The prosecutor appears to have done the right thing by not agreeing to charges deriving from evidence acquired through this warrant.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I say "the only good cop is a dead cops", what I'm trying to say is "all of them. fark them all. Any and all of the "good cops" are long gone by now".
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Picture it: Circa 1983:
trailer park in BFE, I'm visiting my friend, and a Sheriffs' Crown Vickie pulls in next door.
The deputy was well known to all of us--he was the only one that lived in and patrolled North County.
My friend's husband was a local town cop, who was in Alaska trying to make enough money so they could buy a house.

We go out to talk to Max, he was there to serve a search warrant on a guy who was "new in town".

We'd shared bar-be-que with the gentleman in question, the night before and enjoyed his company.
He had no clue as to why the deputy was even there.

I asked to see the warrant.  Maz with great flair handed it over. He was an egotistical showman who would take teenagers' beer home or dump out their weed on the ground and then do a little jig on it while he squished it into the dirt, handed it over.

On the line listing what they expected to find was one word, "Contraband".

The debate was on.

Both I and the cop's wife told Max "This is an improper warrant--you can't just list "contraband. It's too broad"
I gave the guy the phone number of my family lawyer, She went in and called her husband.

Max left with his tail between his legs.

It came to light later, that the same judge who had signed that particular warrant, had just pre-
signed a bunch of warrant forms and allowed the deputies to fill in names, dates and info at their leisure.

Now, I want to listen to Warren Zevon's "Sweet Home, Alabama".
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These cops really dont like this family

falsify a search warrant and raid his house and then attempt to stop his kid months later and beat his ass on his front porch

This is part of the problem
"Last March, a raid of Rayford's home in the Northeast Side suburb was carried out hours after Martinez was able to get a judge to sign off on a search warrant affidavit that included the incorrect statement"

No it contained a LIE. not an incorrect statement. a fabrication manufactured to get a warrant approved by a judge
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least the warrant wasn't a Chinese menu.
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cop that lied and claimed that he contacted postal inspectors to get the warrant that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor has still not faced any consequences for manufacturing evidence out of thin air.
 
