 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WATE Knoxville)   Wild Hog: 'Come here you bearskin rug' Bear: "BACON"   (wate.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, black bear, Great Smoky Mountains, right place, Bear, power of a wild black bear, right time  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BACON!

And some prosciutto
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a pretty low bar in TN apparently of what constitutes a good looking fireman if the ad before the video is to be believed
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bacon flavored Bear ..
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If that bear had his constitutionally mandated AR-15 he could have made short work outta that hog and 30-50 of his buddies.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Bears will often stand on their hind legs to get a better view or a better sense of hearing and smell."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi guys!"
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty hardcore, black bears in the East aren't that much bigger than a boar. It had to be pretty darn hungry to take on such a target.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If that bear had his constitutionally mandated AR-15 he could have made short work outta that hog and 30-50 of his buddies.


I don't know about an AR-15 being constitutionally mandated for him, but he does have his right to his arms.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Black Bear VS Wild Hog! - Gatlinburg,TN.
Youtube zbfE_VVs1Bw


/Because that website sucked on my phone.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hai guys, what's goin' in in this thread...?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"not going to show you the entire video, because it is a little GRIZZLY at times".
Kuddos to the reporter.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bear " Squeal like a pig! "
It's Tennessee.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WTF kinds of scripts was that site running? It just kept reopening new stories, reloading, reloading....

Anyway, anyone care to share the outcome of the video?
 
payattention
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great... more un-bear-able jokes...

/runs away
 
GRCooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: WTF kinds of scripts was that site running? It just kept reopening new stories, reloading, reloading....

Anyway, anyone care to share the outcome of the video?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WGJ: Subtonic: If that bear had his constitutionally mandated AR-15 he could have made short work outta that hog and 30-50 of his buddies.

I don't know about an AR-15 being constitutionally mandated for him, but he does have his right to his arms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Holy shiat the Bears won a game!
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Holy shiat the Bears won a game!


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Eric Shun: WTF kinds of scripts was that site running? It just kept reopening new stories, reloading, reloading....

Anyway, anyone care to share the outcome of the video?

[Fark user image image 425x520]


Excellent. One less non-native environmental terrorist roaming around...
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Judging from the comments on the original Facebook video linked in TFA... lots of people don't seem to understand how predators actually work.

And the sound isn't really clear, but is someone yelling "Run, piggy" at 9:36? Yeah, lady, we can see the hog's neck vertebrae... this isn't happening.

/To be fair, though, these squeals are really painful to listen to.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good, hogs suck. It's waking up from the winter and is hungry and not much to eat yet. It's rare but they'll eat your dog or cat too given the chance. They'd rather get your trash can/compost though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bears gotta eat.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess Pooh finally got sick of Piglet's shiat..
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What Hogs vs. Bears might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.