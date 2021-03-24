 Skip to content
 
(WBUR Boston)   Witness the beauty of thousands of flamingoes migrating en masse to their spring feeding grounds in... Boston?   (wbur.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I saw them in South Jersey all the time

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I saw them in South Jersey all the time


Haha. You almost fooled me. Flamingos only have one leg, not two. That's how I can tell they are not real.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anybody Want a Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass displays of plastic pink flamingoes has been a thing in Baton Rouge for decades.  Not to take anything away from Boston, but it is certainly not a new and imaginative idea.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news is old.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I dont wanna stay in no hotel with no Puerto Ricans"

- one of the flamingos
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear whooping cranes really like peyote.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't give them yo-yos

Camille Saint-Saëns - The Carnival of the Animals
Youtube poz9nZCFmb0
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather had a few in a flowerbed back in the seventies, so I think they're great.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to include 200 beat-up single-wide trailers...
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hate to be a killjoy, but all I see with that is thousands of plastic flamingos filling a landfill for the next few millennia.

/insert debbiedowner.jpeg
//typed on my totes recyclable laptop
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gotta be careful with the damn things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wyldkard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're shipping up to Boston
/whooo-oooo-ooooah!
 
