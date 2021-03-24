 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you are looking for a new occupation, try "death doula," a person who helps people prepare for death. Elvis' granddaughter just became one
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm so goth I be came a death dealer doula.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like an inherently scammy gig.

"How many times have you died, doula?"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My girlfriend does this, and recently got certified for it in the L.A. area.   This past year, though, dealing with Covid ....she has seen some shiat, man.   Her stories rival my coroner stories.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"


Because you're not a nurse.

Midwife for death is more appropriate, imo.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The at-home underwater method works well, I hear.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"

Because you're not a nurse.

Midwife for death is more appropriate, imo.


Death concierge works. To be a Nurse or midwife requires serious training and skills that take years to attain. Becoming a doula can be done in a weekend. I know a few home palliative care RNs and LCSWs and it is hard on a person to do.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"


Or "serial killer"?
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like a great way to score some "unused" palliative care substances
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Makes sense. She already took down Immortan Joe.
 
turboke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"

Or "serial killer"?


The specific term is "angel of mercy" if they do it form a caregiver position.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, Elvis himself helped many a BBQ sandwich prepare for death.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We should all be so lucky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: raerae1980: Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"

Because you're not a nurse.

Midwife for death is more appropriate, imo.

Death concierge works. To be a Nurse or midwife requires serious training and skills that take years to attain. Becoming a doula can be done in a weekend. I know a few home palliative care RNs and LCSWs and it is hard on a person to do.


*nods*
She kinda fell into the role, she was in social work working with hospice patients but the demand for these folks grew exponentially last year.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No Inigo Montoya references?

Fark, you are disappoint.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Send one to my house, please
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

This one.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What most people need is a death technician, not a death midwife. Someone to setup the gas or get the tubing correct, or make sure you've got a sufficient dosage.

"Have you tried turning it off and back on again?"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"


Which one was Ho Spice?
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a doula to the death might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is whack. Go get a job with a hospice agency.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

turboke: dodecahedron: Sub Human: What's wrong with "Hospice Nurse?"

Or "serial killer"?

The specific term is "angel of mercy" if they do it form a caregiver position.


I didn't mean to connect that with a hospice nurse, but with someone who might also fit the description of who might enjoy the doula job. It was a joke that obviously fell flat. I have no issues with hospice nurses.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joking aside, this should be a thing.

Far too many people don't want to grasp their own demise and we have been conditioned to believe the hospital is where you should be nearing the end.

I sat by my mothers side the last three months of her life. She knew the cancer would not be put into remission this time and had no desire to be hooked up to machines at a place that limited when someone could see her, surrounded by strangers that only knew her as a number on a chart.

She had a DNR in place and while talking to the Hospice person who saw her it was explained to me that even if she was in great distress that 911 was not an option.

"If you believe in a higher power, pray she goes quietly in her sleep so you won't have to watch her suffer"

After she fell into what amounts to a coma, having no food or water for a week or so, she did.

At her home, surrounded by people that knew her and cared about her passing.

Dying with dignity is not being kept alive past your expiration date while your bank account is sucked up by a health care industry driven by profits.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buster_v: This is whack. Go get a job with a hospice agency.


Who do you think employs the Doula?  A hospice agency.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We as a society really need to rethink death. It could be made SO much nicer.


When my time comes, I'd like to snuggle up in bed with a pretty lady for a while, listening to gentle music. At some point she would slowly give me an OD of heroin, preferably with my face buried in her chest because I'm probably going to be a bit scared at that moment.

Yeah, it sounds crass and perverted, but that strikes me as a very nice way to go.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am certified in two programs as a Mercy and End of Life Doula (the term changes depending on where you are, there is also Soul Midwife and Thanadoulas as well.)

Also happen to be a nurse, but cannot both be 'on duty' at the same time. For me, the Death Midwife aspect is volunteer only, but there are plenty these days that do make it a business, and it was one around before hospitals and funeral homes.

On the real, a death midwife can be present in ways that being on duty as a nurse you cannot- nurses focus on the statistics, the body, the vitals, the medications- and has a regulated time to do all that accordance to state laws, as well as being bound more towards saving a life than letting it go, except for the hospice nurses...once they have permission to.

Death midwives are there for the person, their families, to help make their passing less clinical, sterile, and lonely. From there they can do other things like helping prep the bodies and home funerals, navigating the funeral industry and state laws on services...this is less so in NY state where death is pretty regulated (all deaths have to be signed off by a funeral director taking possession of the body- though some directors work around this for the Amish.)

/my first 'client' was my father in law
 
